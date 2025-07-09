Sanity Function Recipes

Automate your content workflows with functions that trigger on document events. From AI-powered automatic tagging and content enrichment to translation and optimization, these pre-built functions save time and improve content quality across your Sanity projects.

Auto Summary Function

AI-Powered Content Summary from Long Form Content

First Published Timestamp Function

Automatically track when content was first published with a timestamp that sets once and never overwrites, providing reliable publication history for analytics and editorial workflows.

Automatically tag blog posts

AI-powered automatic tagging for Sanity blog posts that analyzes content to generate 3 relevant tags, maintaining consistency by reusing existing tags from your content library.

