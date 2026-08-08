CSV Import
Import data from a CSV, map your fields, control what gets published.
By Chris
Install command
npm i sanity-plugin-csv-import
sanity-plugin-csv-import
Import CSV files into Sanity. Map columns to existing document fields, generate new schemas from columns, and import documents directly through the Studio.
Install
npm install sanity-plugin-csv-import
Usage
import { defineConfig } from 'sanity'
import { csvImportPlugin } from 'sanity-plugin-csv-import'
export default defineConfig({
// ...
plugins: [csvImportPlugin()],
})
A new Import CSV tool appears in the Studio nav.
Features
- Upload any CSV: auto-detects comma, semicolon, and tab delimiters; handles quoted cells and escaped quotes.
- Map to existing types: column names are auto-guessed against your schema fields. Pick per-column transforms (trim, slugify, number, boolean, date, split→array, and more).
- Generate a new schema: choose field types per column, then copy or download a
{name}Type.tsfile ready to drop into your Studio's schema types.
- Optional project writing: provide a host endpoint adapter to write and register the generated schema during local development.
- Per-row publish control: publish every row, create drafts, or let a CSV column decide per row (with an inverted mode for Webflow "Draft"/"Archived" columns).
- Dry run: preview exactly what will be created before writing anything.
- Session persistence: your wizard state survives page reloads.
Screenshots
API
import {
csvImportPlugin, // the Sanity plugin factory
parseCsv, // CSV string → { columns, rows }
buildDocument, // build one Sanity doc from a row + mapping
generateSchemaFile, // column definitions → schema .ts file code
toFieldName, // utility: "Product Name" → "productName"
toTypeName, // utility: "My Items" → "myItems"
slugify, // utility: "Hello World!" → "hello-world"
} from 'sanity-plugin-csv-import'
Writing a generated schema
The Studio tool runs in the browser and cannot write arbitrary files in the
host project by itself. A host application can opt into a Write to project
button by providing a
schemaFileWriter:
import { defineConfig } from 'sanity'
import {
csvImportPlugin,
type SchemaFileWriter,
} from 'sanity-plugin-csv-import'
const schemaFileWriter: SchemaFileWriter = {
// Optional. When false, the button stays hidden (for example in production).
isAvailable: async () => true,
write: async (schema) => {
const response = await fetch('/api/csv-import/schema-file', {
method: 'POST',
headers: { 'content-type': 'application/json' },
body: JSON.stringify(schema),
})
const result = (await response.json()) as {
filePath?: string
message?: string
}
if (!response.ok) throw new Error(result.message ?? 'Schema write failed')
return result
},
}
export default defineConfig({
// ...
plugins: [csvImportPlugin({ schemaFileWriter })],
})
The writer receives
GeneratedSchema with
fileName,
importPath,
exportName,
typeName, and
code. The host endpoint should validate the
payload, restrict writes to a known schema directory, update the schema
registry if desired, and only be enabled in a trusted development environment.
See
docs/schema-file-writer.md for Astro,
Next.js, SvelteKit, and generic endpoint guidance.
Local development
npm install
npm run watch # rebuild on changes
npm run link-watch # auto-push to yalc → test in a Studio
npm run build # production build + plugin-kit verification