Import CSV files into Sanity. Map columns to existing document fields, generate new schemas from columns, and import documents directly through the Studio.

npm install sanity-plugin-csv-import

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { csvImportPlugin } from 'sanity-plugin-csv-import' export default defineConfig ({ // ... plugins : [ csvImportPlugin ()], })

A new Import CSV tool appears in the Studio nav.

Upload any CSV : auto-detects comma, semicolon, and tab delimiters; handles quoted cells and escaped quotes.

: auto-detects comma, semicolon, and tab delimiters; handles quoted cells and escaped quotes. Map to existing types : column names are auto-guessed against your schema fields. Pick per-column transforms (trim, slugify, number, boolean, date, split→array, and more).

: column names are auto-guessed against your schema fields. Pick per-column transforms (trim, slugify, number, boolean, date, split→array, and more). Generate a new schema : choose field types per column, then copy or download a {name}Type.ts file ready to drop into your Studio's schema types.

: choose field types per column, then copy or download a file ready to drop into your Studio's schema types. Optional project writing : provide a host endpoint adapter to write and register the generated schema during local development.

: provide a host endpoint adapter to write and register the generated schema during local development. Per-row publish control : publish every row, create drafts, or let a CSV column decide per row (with an inverted mode for Webflow "Draft"/"Archived" columns).

: publish every row, create drafts, or let a CSV column decide per row (with an inverted mode for Webflow "Draft"/"Archived" columns). Dry run : preview exactly what will be created before writing anything.

: preview exactly what will be created before writing anything. Session persistence: your wizard state survives page reloads.

import { csvImportPlugin , // the Sanity plugin factory parseCsv , // CSV string → { columns, rows } buildDocument , // build one Sanity doc from a row + mapping generateSchemaFile , // column definitions → schema .ts file code toFieldName , // utility: "Product Name" → "productName" toTypeName , // utility: "My Items" → "myItems" slugify , // utility: "Hello World!" → "hello-world" } from 'sanity-plugin-csv-import'

The Studio tool runs in the browser and cannot write arbitrary files in the host project by itself. A host application can opt into a Write to project button by providing a schemaFileWriter :

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { csvImportPlugin , type SchemaFileWriter , } from 'sanity-plugin-csv-import' const schemaFileWriter : SchemaFileWriter = { // Optional. When false, the button stays hidden (for example in production). isAvailable : async () => true , write : async ( schema ) => { const response = await fetch ( '/api/csv-import/schema-file' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' }, body : JSON . stringify ( schema ), }) const result = ( await response . json ()) as { filePath ? : string message ? : string } if ( ! response . ok ) throw new Error ( result . message ?? 'Schema write failed' ) return result }, } export default defineConfig ({ // ... plugins : [ csvImportPlugin ({ schemaFileWriter })], })

The writer receives GeneratedSchema with fileName , importPath , exportName , typeName , and code . The host endpoint should validate the payload, restrict writes to a known schema directory, update the schema registry if desired, and only be enabled in a trusted development environment. See docs/schema-file-writer.md for Astro, Next.js, SvelteKit, and generic endpoint guidance.