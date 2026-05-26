Trigger and monitor Vercel deployments directly from Sanity Studio — no context switching required.

One-click deploy — trigger Production or Preview builds from inside Sanity Studio

— trigger Production or Preview builds from inside Sanity Studio Live status with automatic polling — Queued → Building → Ready / Error

with automatic polling — Queued → Building → Ready / Error Build timer showing elapsed time while a deploy is in progress

showing elapsed time while a deploy is in progress Cancel in-progress deployments

in-progress deployments Deploy-complete notifications — Studio toast when a build finishes, errors, or is canceled

— Studio toast when a build finishes, errors, or is canceled Copy deployment URL with one click

with one click GitHub commit links — commit SHA links directly to the GitHub commit when repo metadata is available

— commit SHA links directly to the GitHub commit when repo metadata is available Inline error log viewer — see build errors without leaving the studio

— see build errors without leaving the studio Deployment history per target

per target "Open in Vercel" link to your project dashboard

link to your project dashboard Multiple targets — configure Production, Preview, and any number of custom environments

— configure Production, Preview, and any number of custom environments Shared API token — set it once; all authenticated studio users with editor access or above can deploy

— set it once; all authenticated studio users with editor access or above can deploy Responsive grid layout — 2 columns on desktop, 1 on mobile

npm install @liiift-studio/deploy-vercel-from-sanity

// sanity.config.ts import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { vercelDeploy } from '@liiift-studio/deploy-vercel-from-sanity' export default defineConfig ({ // ... plugins : [ vercelDeploy ({ title : 'Deploy' , name : 'vercel-deploy' }), ], })

Open the Deploy tab in Sanity Studio and enter a Vercel API token when prompted.

To create a token: vercel.com → Settings → Tokens → Create → Full Account scope.

The token is stored in a config.vercelDeploy document in your dataset and shared across all authenticated studio users.

Create one or more vercel_deploy documents — each represents an environment (Production, Preview, etc.).

Via Sanity CLI:

sanity documents create << 'EOF' { "_type": "vercel_deploy", "_id": "vercel-deploy-production", "name": "Production", "url": "https://api.vercel.com/v1/integrations/deploy/YOUR_PROJECT_ID/YOUR_HOOK_ID" } EOF

To get your deploy hook URL: Vercel Dashboard → Project → Settings → Git → Deploy Hooks → Create Hook.

Available fields on each vercel_deploy document:

Field Type Required Description name string ✓ Display label (e.g. "Production", "Preview") url url ✓ Vercel deploy hook URL teamId string Vercel team ID — required for team-owned projects disableDeleteAction boolean Hides the delete button for this target in the studio UI

Option Type Default Description name string 'vercel-deploy' Tool slug in the Studio sidebar title string 'Deploy' Tool label in the Studio sidebar icon ComponentType RocketIcon Custom sidebar icon

By default the Deploy tab is visible to all authenticated users. To hide it from viewers:

// sanity.config.ts tools: ( prev , { currentUser }) => { const canDeploy = currentUser ?. roles ?. some ( r => [ 'administrator' , 'editor' ]. includes ( r . name ) ) return canDeploy ? prev : prev . filter ( t => t . name !== 'vercel-deploy' ) },

Deploy targets are stored as vercel_deploy documents in your Sanity dataset. The plugin fetches the last 10 deployments for each target from the Vercel API, filtered to those triggered by that hook. While a deployment is active (Queued / Initializing / Building), it polls every 5 seconds. Clicking Deploy POSTs to the hook URL — Vercel queues a new build. If a deploy fails, clicking Show error details fetches the last 30 build log lines from the Vercel API inline. A Studio toast notification fires when a deployment completes (Ready, Error, or Canceled).

Polling and rate limits — Active deployments are polled every 5 seconds per target. With many simultaneous active deploys, API call volume adds up. Vercel's rate limit is generous for normal use, but studios with a large number of targets triggering concurrently may hit 429 errors. The plugin surfaces these with a clear message.

Your Vercel API token has been revoked or expired. Go to Vercel → Settings → Tokens, create a new token with Full Account scope, and reconnect it in the Deploy tab (top-right → Token connected button).

The token exists but was created with insufficient scope. Vercel tokens need Full Account scope to read deployments. Delete the token and create a new one with the correct scope.

Either the deploy hook URL is incorrect, or the project belongs to a Vercel team and the Team ID field is missing from the deploy target. Find your Team ID at Vercel → Settings → General → Team ID (starts with team_ ) and add it to the deploy target via the edit menu.

The plugin is making too many API calls at once (common when many targets are all actively building). Wait a few seconds — polling will resume automatically.

This usually means the token is missing. The plugin can trigger deploys via hook URL without a token, but it needs an API token to read back deployment status. Connect a token using the button in the top-right of the Deploy tab.

The SHA link requires Vercel to return GitHub repo metadata with the deployment. This is present on deployments triggered by GitHub pushes but not on manually triggered hook deploys. Manually triggered deploys will show the SHA as plain text with a tooltip.

If "No stderr or stdout was captured" appears, the build may have failed before producing log output, or the events API returned no lines. Use Open in Vercel to view the full build log in the Vercel dashboard.

API token storage — The Vercel API token is stored in a config.vercelDeploy Sanity document, readable by all authenticated studio users. Audit who has access to your Sanity project at sanity.io → Project → Members. If your studio includes untrusted editors, consider a server-side proxy that holds the token and exposes only a scoped deploy endpoint.

Deploy hook URL validation — triggerDeploy validates that the hook URL matches api.vercel.com/v1/integrations/deploy/ before making the request, preventing SSRF from a tampered document.

External links — All external links use target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" and are validated through safeHref() before rendering, blocking javascript: injection from a compromised API response.

GROQ queries — All GROQ queries in this plugin are static strings — no user input is interpolated.

Sanity Studio v3, v4, or v5

React 18 or 19

A Vercel account with at least one project and a deploy hook configured

Issues and pull requests welcome at github.com/Liiift-Studio/Deploy-Vercel-from-Sanity.

MIT