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Redirects

Editor managed 301/302 redirects for Sanity.

By Yasin Genc

Install command

npm install sanity-plugin-redirects

sanity-plugin-redirects

npm npm bundle size licence

Editor-managed 301/302 redirects for Sanity, in the spirit of WordPress's Redirection plugin: an SEO team owns a list of "this old URL now lives here" rules in the Studio, and your host applies them with a real redirect status.

Two entry points ship in one package, so you cannot install one half and forget the other:

ImportWhat it isDependencies
sanity-plugin-redirectsStudio schema + sidebar itempeer: sanity, react
sanity-plugin-redirects/matchthe matcher you run per requestnone

The /match entry pulls in neither Sanity nor React, so it is safe in edge middleware and Workers where a React import would be dead weight or an error.

Install

npm install sanity-plugin-redirects

1. Studio

// sanity.config.ts
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {redirectsPlugin} from 'sanity-plugin-redirects'

export default defineConfig({
  // …
  plugins: [redirectsPlugin()],
})
// structure.ts — optional, for a tidy sidebar entry
import {redirectsListItem} from 'sanity-plugin-redirects'

export const structure = (S) =>
  S.list().items([
    // …
    redirectsListItem(S),
  ])

Editors get a Redirects list where each row reads 

/board.shtml →
/leadership · 301
, with fields for source, destination, a 301/302 toggle, an enabled toggle and free-text notes.

Validation refuses the mistakes that are expensive to find later: duplicate sources (checked against the dataset), rules that point at themselves, * anywhere but a trailing /*, and sources under your reserved paths.

2. Your host

Rules are stored in Sanity but applied by you, because only your host can return a redirect before the page renders.

import {fetchRedirects, matchRedirect} from 'sanity-plugin-redirects/match'

const rules = await fetchRedirects({
  projectId: 'yourProjectId',
  dataset: 'production',
  // Where each platform's caching goes. Without it you pay a Sanity round
  // trip per request.
  fetchOptions: {cf: {cacheTtl: 60, cacheEverything: true}}, // Cloudflare
  // fetchOptions: {next: {revalidate: 60}},                 // Next.js
})

const hit = matchRedirect(url.pathname, url.search, rules)
if (hit) {
  const location = /^https?:\/\//.test(hit.location) ? hit.location : url.origin + hit.location
  return Response.redirect(location, hit.status)
}

Two things worth getting right when you wire this up:

  • Check redirects after your own routes (APIs, sitemap, assets), so a rule can never shadow the site's plumbing. The schema blocks such sources, but ordering is what actually enforces it.
  • Only for GET/HEAD. Redirecting a POST drops its body.
Cloudflare Worker
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    const url = new URL(request.url)

    // …your own routes first…

    if (request.method === 'GET' || request.method === 'HEAD') {
      const rules = await fetchRedirects({
        projectId: env.SANITY_PROJECT_ID,
        fetchOptions: {cf: {cacheTtl: 60, cacheEverything: true}},
      })
      const hit = matchRedirect(url.pathname, url.search, rules)
      if (hit) {
        const location = /^https?:\/\//.test(hit.location)
          ? hit.location
          : url.origin + hit.location
        return Response.redirect(location, hit.status)
      }
    }

    return env.ASSETS.fetch(request)
  },
}
Next.js middleware
// middleware.ts
import {NextResponse} from 'next/server'
import {fetchRedirects, matchRedirect} from 'sanity-plugin-redirects/match'

export async function middleware(request) {
  const rules = await fetchRedirects({
    projectId: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID,
    fetchOptions: {next: {revalidate: 60}},
  })
  const {pathname, search, origin} = request.nextUrl
  const hit = matchRedirect(pathname, search, rules)
  if (!hit) return NextResponse.next()

  const location = /^https?:\/\//.test(hit.location) ? hit.location : origin + hit.location
  return NextResponse.redirect(location, hit.status)
}

export const config = {matcher: '/((?!_next|api|.*\\..*).*)'}

How a rule matches

RuleRequestResult
/board.shtml/leadership/board.shtml301 /leadership
/board.shtml/leadership/Board.shtml/?a=1301 /leadership?a=1
/old-news/*/news/*/old-news/2019/gala301 /news/2019/gala
/old-news/*/archive/old-news/2019/gala301 /archive
/temp/x, permanent off/temp302 /x
  • Letter case and trailing slashes never distinguish two paths.
  • The query string always carries over.
  • An exact rule beats a folder rule; among folder rules the longest prefix wins, so /old/news/* can carve an exception out of /old/*.
  • One hop only. A rule resolving to its own source is dropped rather than looped; if a destination is itself redirected, the browser makes that request.
  • Drafts are never applied — a half-written rule cannot take a live URL down.
  • A failed fetch yields no rules rather than throwing. A redirects outage should cost you redirects, not your site.

Deliberately not included

Hit counting. A database write per redirected visit is the wrong trade at the edge. Your CDN or analytics already counts these.

Regex sources. Nearly every real rule is an exact path or a folder move. Regex mostly ships foot-guns — an unanchored pattern can swallow the whole site. A migration that genuinely needs one should express it in code, where it can be reviewed and tested.

Host-level redirects — HTTP→HTTPS, www↔apex. These are settings on your CDN or DNS, not content. Nobody should be able to change the site's canonical host from a CMS.

API

redirectsPlugin(options?: {
  reservedPaths?: string[]  // default ['/api', '/assets', '/_next', '/static']
  title?: string            // default 'Redirects'
})

redirectsListItem(S, options?)

fetchRedirects(config: {
  projectId: string
  dataset?: string          // default 'production'
  apiVersion?: string       // default '2024-10-01'
  fetchOptions?: RequestInit
}): Promise<RedirectRule[]>

matchRedirect(
  pathname: string,
  search: string,
  rules: RedirectRule[],
): {location: string; status: 301 | 302} | null

REDIRECT_TYPE     // 'redirect'
REDIRECTS_QUERY   // the GROQ behind fetchRedirects, if you'd rather use your own client

Contributing

npm install
npm test          # 18 tests, run against dist so they check what ships
npm run build

Issues and pull requests are welcome at yasingencnet/sanity-plugin-redirects.

Licence

MIT © Yasin Genc

Get started for freeExplore the demo

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