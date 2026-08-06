Redirects
Editor managed 301/302 redirects for Sanity.
By Yasin Genc
Install command
npm install sanity-plugin-redirects
sanity-plugin-redirects
Editor-managed 301/302 redirects for Sanity, in the spirit of WordPress's Redirection plugin: an SEO team owns a list of "this old URL now lives here" rules in the Studio, and your host applies them with a real redirect status.
Two entry points ship in one package, so you cannot install one half and forget the other:
|Import
|What it is
|Dependencies
sanity-plugin-redirects
|Studio schema + sidebar item
|peer:
sanity,
react
sanity-plugin-redirects/match
|the matcher you run per request
|none
The
/match entry pulls in neither Sanity nor React, so it is safe in edge
middleware and Workers where a React import would be dead weight or an error.
Install
npm install sanity-plugin-redirects
1. Studio
// sanity.config.ts
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {redirectsPlugin} from 'sanity-plugin-redirects'
export default defineConfig({
// …
plugins: [redirectsPlugin()],
})
// structure.ts — optional, for a tidy sidebar entry
import {redirectsListItem} from 'sanity-plugin-redirects'
export const structure = (S) =>
S.list().items([
// …
redirectsListItem(S),
])
Editors get a Redirects list where each row reads
/board.shtml →
/leadership · 301
Validation refuses the mistakes that are expensive to find later: duplicate
sources (checked against the dataset), rules that point at themselves,
*
anywhere but a trailing
/*, and sources under your reserved paths.
2. Your host
Rules are stored in Sanity but applied by you, because only your host can return a redirect before the page renders.
import {fetchRedirects, matchRedirect} from 'sanity-plugin-redirects/match'
const rules = await fetchRedirects({
projectId: 'yourProjectId',
dataset: 'production',
// Where each platform's caching goes. Without it you pay a Sanity round
// trip per request.
fetchOptions: {cf: {cacheTtl: 60, cacheEverything: true}}, // Cloudflare
// fetchOptions: {next: {revalidate: 60}}, // Next.js
})
const hit = matchRedirect(url.pathname, url.search, rules)
if (hit) {
const location = /^https?:\/\//.test(hit.location) ? hit.location : url.origin + hit.location
return Response.redirect(location, hit.status)
}
Two things worth getting right when you wire this up:
- Check redirects after your own routes (APIs, sitemap, assets), so a rule can never shadow the site's plumbing. The schema blocks such sources, but ordering is what actually enforces it.
- Only for
GET/
HEAD. Redirecting a
POSTdrops its body.
Cloudflare Worker
export default {
async fetch(request, env) {
const url = new URL(request.url)
// …your own routes first…
if (request.method === 'GET' || request.method === 'HEAD') {
const rules = await fetchRedirects({
projectId: env.SANITY_PROJECT_ID,
fetchOptions: {cf: {cacheTtl: 60, cacheEverything: true}},
})
const hit = matchRedirect(url.pathname, url.search, rules)
if (hit) {
const location = /^https?:\/\//.test(hit.location)
? hit.location
: url.origin + hit.location
return Response.redirect(location, hit.status)
}
}
return env.ASSETS.fetch(request)
},
}
Next.js middleware
// middleware.ts
import {NextResponse} from 'next/server'
import {fetchRedirects, matchRedirect} from 'sanity-plugin-redirects/match'
export async function middleware(request) {
const rules = await fetchRedirects({
projectId: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID,
fetchOptions: {next: {revalidate: 60}},
})
const {pathname, search, origin} = request.nextUrl
const hit = matchRedirect(pathname, search, rules)
if (!hit) return NextResponse.next()
const location = /^https?:\/\//.test(hit.location) ? hit.location : origin + hit.location
return NextResponse.redirect(location, hit.status)
}
export const config = {matcher: '/((?!_next|api|.*\\..*).*)'}
How a rule matches
|Rule
|Request
|Result
/board.shtml →
/leadership
/board.shtml
301 /leadership
/board.shtml →
/leadership
/Board.shtml/?a=1
301 /leadership?a=1
/old-news/* →
/news/*
/old-news/2019/gala
301 /news/2019/gala
/old-news/* →
/archive
/old-news/2019/gala
301 /archive
/temp →
/x, permanent off
/temp
302 /x
- Letter case and trailing slashes never distinguish two paths.
- The query string always carries over.
- An exact rule beats a folder rule; among folder rules the longest prefix
wins, so
/old/news/*can carve an exception out of
/old/*.
- One hop only. A rule resolving to its own source is dropped rather than looped; if a destination is itself redirected, the browser makes that request.
- Drafts are never applied — a half-written rule cannot take a live URL down.
- A failed fetch yields no rules rather than throwing. A redirects outage should cost you redirects, not your site.
Deliberately not included
Hit counting. A database write per redirected visit is the wrong trade at the edge. Your CDN or analytics already counts these.
Regex sources. Nearly every real rule is an exact path or a folder move. Regex mostly ships foot-guns — an unanchored pattern can swallow the whole site. A migration that genuinely needs one should express it in code, where it can be reviewed and tested.
Host-level redirects — HTTP→HTTPS,
www↔apex. These are settings on your
CDN or DNS, not content. Nobody should be able to change the site's canonical
host from a CMS.
API
redirectsPlugin(options?: {
reservedPaths?: string[] // default ['/api', '/assets', '/_next', '/static']
title?: string // default 'Redirects'
})
redirectsListItem(S, options?)
fetchRedirects(config: {
projectId: string
dataset?: string // default 'production'
apiVersion?: string // default '2024-10-01'
fetchOptions?: RequestInit
}): Promise<RedirectRule[]>
matchRedirect(
pathname: string,
search: string,
rules: RedirectRule[],
): {location: string; status: 301 | 302} | null
REDIRECT_TYPE // 'redirect'
REDIRECTS_QUERY // the GROQ behind fetchRedirects, if you'd rather use your own client
Contributing
npm install
npm test # 18 tests, run against dist so they check what ships
npm run build
Issues and pull requests are welcome at yasingencnet/sanity-plugin-redirects.
Licence
MIT © Yasin Genc