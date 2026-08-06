Editor-managed 301/302 redirects for Sanity, in the spirit of WordPress's Redirection plugin: an SEO team owns a list of "this old URL now lives here" rules in the Studio, and your host applies them with a real redirect status.

Two entry points ship in one package, so you cannot install one half and forget the other:

Import What it is Dependencies sanity-plugin-redirects Studio schema + sidebar item peer: sanity , react sanity-plugin-redirects/match the matcher you run per request none

The /match entry pulls in neither Sanity nor React, so it is safe in edge middleware and Workers where a React import would be dead weight or an error.

npm install sanity-plugin-redirects

// sanity.config.ts import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { redirectsPlugin } from 'sanity-plugin-redirects' export default defineConfig ({ // … plugins : [ redirectsPlugin ()], })

// structure.ts — optional, for a tidy sidebar entry import { redirectsListItem } from 'sanity-plugin-redirects' export const structure = ( S ) => S . list (). items ([ // … redirectsListItem ( S ), ])

Editors get a Redirects list where each row reads

/ board . shtml → / leadership · 301

, with fields for source, destination, a 301/302 toggle, an enabled toggle and free-text notes.

Validation refuses the mistakes that are expensive to find later: duplicate sources (checked against the dataset), rules that point at themselves, * anywhere but a trailing /* , and sources under your reserved paths.

Rules are stored in Sanity but applied by you, because only your host can return a redirect before the page renders.

import { fetchRedirects , matchRedirect } from 'sanity-plugin-redirects/match' const rules = await fetchRedirects ({ projectId : 'yourProjectId' , dataset : 'production' , // Where each platform's caching goes. Without it you pay a Sanity round // trip per request. fetchOptions : { cf : { cacheTtl : 60 , cacheEverything : true }}, // Cloudflare // fetchOptions: {next: {revalidate: 60}}, // Next.js }) const hit = matchRedirect ( url . pathname , url . search , rules ) if ( hit ) { const location = / ^https ? :\/\/ / . test ( hit . location ) ? hit . location : url . origin + hit . location return Response . redirect ( location , hit . status ) }

Two things worth getting right when you wire this up:

Check redirects after your own routes (APIs, sitemap, assets), so a rule can never shadow the site's plumbing. The schema blocks such sources, but ordering is what actually enforces it.

(APIs, sitemap, assets), so a rule can never shadow the site's plumbing. The schema blocks such sources, but ordering is what actually enforces it. Only for GET / HEAD . Redirecting a POST drops its body.

Cloudflare Worker export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) // …your own routes first… if ( request . method === 'GET' || request . method === 'HEAD' ) { const rules = await fetchRedirects ({ projectId : env . SANITY_PROJECT_ID , fetchOptions : { cf : { cacheTtl : 60 , cacheEverything : true }}, }) const hit = matchRedirect ( url . pathname , url . search , rules ) if ( hit ) { const location = / ^https ? :\/\/ / . test ( hit . location ) ? hit . location : url . origin + hit . location return Response . redirect ( location , hit . status ) } } return env . ASSETS . fetch ( request ) }, }

Next.js middleware // middleware.ts import { NextResponse } from 'next/server' import { fetchRedirects , matchRedirect } from 'sanity-plugin-redirects/match' export async function middleware ( request ) { const rules = await fetchRedirects ({ projectId : process . env . NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID , fetchOptions : { next : { revalidate : 60 }}, }) const { pathname , search , origin } = request . nextUrl const hit = matchRedirect ( pathname , search , rules ) if ( ! hit ) return NextResponse . next () const location = / ^https ? :\/\/ / . test ( hit . location ) ? hit . location : origin + hit . location return NextResponse . redirect ( location , hit . status ) } export const config = { matcher : '/((?!_next|api|.* \\ ..*).*)' }

Rule Request Result /board.shtml → /leadership /board.shtml 301 /leadership /board.shtml → /leadership /Board.shtml/?a=1 301 /leadership?a=1 /old-news/* → /news/* /old-news/2019/gala 301 /news/2019/gala /old-news/* → /archive /old-news/2019/gala 301 /archive /temp → /x , permanent off /temp 302 /x

Letter case and trailing slashes never distinguish two paths.

The query string always carries over.

An exact rule beats a folder rule; among folder rules the longest prefix wins, so /old/news/* can carve an exception out of /old/* .

can carve an exception out of . One hop only. A rule resolving to its own source is dropped rather than looped; if a destination is itself redirected, the browser makes that request.

Drafts are never applied — a half-written rule cannot take a live URL down.

A failed fetch yields no rules rather than throwing. A redirects outage should cost you redirects, not your site.

Hit counting. A database write per redirected visit is the wrong trade at the edge. Your CDN or analytics already counts these.

Regex sources. Nearly every real rule is an exact path or a folder move. Regex mostly ships foot-guns — an unanchored pattern can swallow the whole site. A migration that genuinely needs one should express it in code, where it can be reviewed and tested.

Host-level redirects — HTTP→HTTPS, www ↔apex. These are settings on your CDN or DNS, not content. Nobody should be able to change the site's canonical host from a CMS.

redirectsPlugin ( options ?: { reservedPaths?: string [] // default ['/api', '/assets', '/_next', '/static'] title ?: string // default 'Redirects' }) redirectsListItem ( S , options ? ) fetchRedirects ( config : { projectId : string dataset ?: string // default 'production' apiVersion ?: string // default '2024-10-01' fetchOptions ?: RequestInit }) : Promise < RedirectRule [] > matchRedirect ( pathname : string , search : string , rules : RedirectRule [], ): { location : string ; status : 301 | 302 } | null REDIRECT_TYPE // 'redirect' REDIRECTS_QUERY // the GROQ behind fetchRedirects, if you'd rather use your own client

npm install npm test # 18 tests, run against dist so they check what ships npm run build

Issues and pull requests are welcome at yasingencnet/sanity-plugin-redirects.

MIT © Yasin Genc