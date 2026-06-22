GA4, Google Search Console, and Lighthouse/PageSpeed dashboards inside Sanity Studio.

Full documentation: sanity-plugin-analytics.thehardik.in

npm install sanity-plugin-analytics

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { sanityAnalyticsPlugin } from 'sanity-plugin-analytics' export default defineConfig ({ plugins : [ sanityAnalyticsPlugin ({ analytics : { apiUrl : '/api/analytics' , }, searchConsole : { apiUrl : '/api/search-console' , }, lighthouse : { apiUrl : '/api/pagespeed' , siteUrl : 'https://example.com' , documentTypes : [ { type : 'post' , pathPrefix : '/blog' , slugField : 'slug' , titleField : 'title' }, ], }, }), ], })

The default export creates one Studio tool with tabs for Analytics, Search Console, and Lighthouse.

Individual tools are also available:

import { googleAnalyticsPlugin , searchConsolePlugin , lighthousePlugin , } from 'sanity-plugin-analytics'

The package ships server-side handlers that you can re-export from your app routes.

// app/api/analytics/route.ts export { GET } from 'sanity-plugin-analytics/api/analytics'

// app/api/search-console/route.ts export { GET , POST } from 'sanity-plugin-analytics/api/search-console'

// app/api/pagespeed/route.ts export { GET } from 'sanity-plugin-analytics/api/pagespeed'

GA_PROPERTY_ID=123456789 GA_SERVICE_ACCOUNT_EMAIL=service-account@project.iam.gserviceaccount.com GA_PRIVATE_KEY="-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----

...

-----END PRIVATE KEY-----

" SEARCH_CONSOLE_SITE_URL=https://example.com PAGESPEED_API_KEY=optional_google_api_key

GA_PROPERTY_ID and SEARCH_CONSOLE_SITE_URL can also be supplied from plugin config/query params. Credentials always stay server-side.

Lighthouse discovers URLs from configured Sanity document mappings:

lighthouse: { siteUrl: 'https://example.com' , documentTypes: [ { type : 'post' , pathPrefix : '/blog' }, { type : 'page' , pathPrefix : '' }, ], }

For advanced routing, pass resolveUrl(document, {siteUrl}) .

sanityAnalyticsPlugin

googleAnalyticsPlugin

searchConsolePlugin

lighthousePlugin

analyticsSchemas

lighthouseReport

createSeoView

createLighthouseView

sanity-plugin-analytics/api/analytics

sanity-plugin-analytics/api/search-console

sanity-plugin-analytics/api/pagespeed

MIT