sanity-plugin-sgntech-instagram-embed

Embed Instagram posts, reels and IGTV videos anywhere inside a Sanity Studio article — plus a React renderer for your frontend.

An instagramPost block for Portable Text — editors drop it between paragraphs, wherever the post belongs.

block for Portable Text — editors drop it between paragraphs, wherever the post belongs. Paste either a post URL or Instagram's full <blockquote> embed code. Both are reduced to a clean permalink, so no tracking parameters or markup end up in your content.

a post URL Instagram's full embed code. Both are reduced to a clean permalink, so no tracking parameters or markup end up in your content. Posts, reels ( /reel/ , /reels/ ) and IGTV ( /tv/ ) links are supported, including links that carry a profile segment.

, ) and IGTV ( ) links are supported, including links that carry a profile segment. A live preview of the post inside the editor, so you can see what you picked before publishing.

sanity-plugin-sgntech-instagram-embed/render — a React component and a @portabletext/react mapping for the frontend. That entry point does not import sanity , so your app bundle stays clean.

npm install sanity-plugin-sgntech-instagram-embed

Requires Sanity Studio v5 or v6 and React 18 or 19.

📦 On npm: sanity-plugin-sgntech-instagram-embed

Add the plugin and register the block in the Portable Text field it should be available in:

// sanity.config.ts import { defineArrayMember , defineConfig , defineField } from 'sanity' import { instagramEmbed } from 'sanity-plugin-sgntech-instagram-embed' export default defineConfig ({ // ... plugins : [ instagramEmbed ()], schema : { types : [ { type : 'document' , name : 'article' , fields : [ defineField ({ type : 'array' , name : 'body' , of : [ defineArrayMember ({ type : 'block' }), defineArrayMember ({ type : 'instagramPost' }), // ← the embed block ], }), ], }, ], }, })

Editors then pick Instagram post from the "Add item" menu of the editor, paste a link or an embed code, and optionally switch the caption on.

instagramEmbed ({ name : 'instagramPost' , // schema type name title : 'Instagram post' , // label in the editor's insert menu captionedByDefault : false , // initial value of the "Show caption" field showEmbedPreview : true , // render the post while the block is open in the editor })

{ "_type" : "instagramPost" , "_key" : "a1b2c3" , "url" : "https://www.instagram.com/p/DbdPtqcDQs3/" , "captioned" : true }

Only the canonical permalink is stored. Everything else — author, image, caption — is fetched by Instagram at render time, which is what their embed terms require.

import { PortableText } from '@portabletext/react' import { instagramPortableTextComponents } from 'sanity-plugin-sgntech-instagram-embed/render' export function ArticleBody ({ body }) { return < PortableText value ={ body } components ={ instagramPortableTextComponents } /> }

Merge it with your own components when you have more block types:

const components = { types : { ... instagramPortableTextComponents . types , image : MyImageBlock , }, }

Custom type name or fixed options:

import { createInstagramPortableTextComponents } from 'sanity-plugin-sgntech-instagram-embed/render' const components = createInstagramPortableTextComponents ({ typeName : 'socialEmbed' , className : 'my-embed' , maxWidth : 480 , })

import { InstagramEmbed } from 'sanity-plugin-sgntech-instagram-embed/render' ; < InstagramEmbed url = "https://www.instagram.com/p/DbdPtqcDQs3/" captioned maxWidth = { 540 } />

The component renders the same markup Instagram's own embed code produces and loads https://www.instagram.com/embed.js once per page. It is safe to server-render: the script is only touched inside effects, and before it loads — or if a content blocker drops it — the block stays a plain link to the post.

import { isInstagramInput , parseInstagramInput } from 'sanity-plugin-sgntech-instagram-embed/render' parseInstagramInput ( 'https://www.instagram.com/reels/Cx1y2z3AbC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link' ) // => {id: 'Cx1y2z3AbC', kind: 'reel', permalink: 'https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cx1y2z3AbC/'}

Content Security Policy: the embed loads scripts and frames from Instagram. If your site sets a CSP, allow script-src https://www.instagram.com and frame-src https://www.instagram.com .

the embed loads scripts and frames from Instagram. If your site sets a CSP, allow and . No Subresource Integrity: embed.js is an unversioned, mutable file on Instagram's servers, so an integrity hash would break the embed on their next deploy. This is the same trade-off every official Instagram embed makes.

is an unversioned, mutable file on Instagram's servers, so an hash would break the embed on their next deploy. This is the same trade-off every official Instagram embed makes. Private or deleted posts cannot be embedded — Instagram renders a placeholder instead.

cannot be embedded — Instagram renders a placeholder instead. This project is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Instagram, Meta or Sanity.

npm install npm test # parser unit tests npm run lint npm run build npm run link-watch # build + publish to a local yalc repo for Studio testing

Built with @sanity/plugin-kit. See Testing a plugin in Sanity Studio for the local development loop.

MIT © SGNTech