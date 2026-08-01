SkynetAccessibility VideoSubtitle is an AI-powered video accessibility plugin for Sanity that automatically generates synchronized subtitles for website videos using advanced speech recognition.

Improve the accessibility of website videos by automatically generating synchronized subtitles using AI-powered speech recognition. It integrates with Sanity, making it easier to publish accessible multimedia content without manually creating captions. Supports accessibility initiatives aligned with WCAG 2.1, 2.2, ADA, Section 508, and EAA EN 301 549, where applicable.

Quick subtitle processing

Compatible with YouTube, Vimeo, and self-hosted video platforms

Audio and video summary report

Simple installation and configuration

Support for existing and newly published videos

Supporting over 50+ multi-languages

Unlimited video subtitle processing throughout the selected plan

Blog videos, news videos, tutorials, landing page videos, announcements, interviews, webinars, and embedded media.

Total Video Playback Time Price / Month Up to 10 Minutes $25.00 Up to 25 Minutes $39.00 Up to 100 Minutes $99.00 Up to 200 Minutes $139.00

Note: Unlimited number of video subtitle processing is available within the selected plan's total playback time.

npm install sanity-plugin-skynetaccessibility-video-subtitle

Add it as a plugin in sanity.config.ts (or .js):

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { SkynetAccessibilityVideoSubtitle } from 'sanity-plugin-skynetaccessibility-video-subtitle' export default defineConfig ({ //... plugins : [ SkynetAccessibilityVideoSubtitle ({})], })

Place the following script in the header or footer section of your website or frontend:

< script > setTimeout (() => { let aioa_script_tag = document . createElement ( "script" ); aioa_script_tag . src = "https://www.skynettechnologies.com/accessibility/js/video-subtitle/video-subtitle-widget.js" ; aioa_script_tag . id = "aioa-adavs" ; aioa_script_tag . defer = "true" ; document . getElementsByTagName ( "body" )[ 0 ]. appendChild ( aioa_script_tag ); }, 3000 ); </ script >

To avoid CORS policy issues, ensure the following URLs are allowed in your website. These URLs should be added to your CORS configuration or trusted domains list.

Domain Description Usage https://*.skynettechnologies.com Skynet Technologies (Global Domain) API access and resources https://*.skynettechnologies.us Skynet Technologies (US Domain) API access and resources

Update your server's CORS configuration to include these URLs. Ensure wildcard subdomains (*) are supported where necessary. Verify the application functionality by testing requests to these domains. If issues persist, consult the documentation for CORS configuration guidance.





Submit a Support Request Please visit our support page and fill out the form. Our team will get back to you as soon as possible.

Send Us an Email Alternatively, you can send an email to our support team: hello@skynettechnologies.com

Partner with us as an agency to provide comprehensive SANITY ADA, EAA, WCAG accessibility solutions to clients. Get access to exclusive resources, training, and support to implement and manage accessibility features effectively.

Sign up for our affiliate program and earn commissions by promoting accessibility SANITY plugin. Share our widget with your network and help businesses improve their website accessibility while generating revenue.

For more details, explore Accessibility Partnership Opportunities Page.

This addon is developed and maintained by website accessibility company - Skynet Technologies USA LLC