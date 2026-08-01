SkynetAccessibility Video Subtitle
Publish Captioned Video Content with AI-Powered Subtitles
Install command
npm install sanity-plugin-skynetaccessibility-video-subtitle
SkynetAccessibility VideoSubtitle
Publish Captioned Video Content with AI-Powered Subtitles
SkynetAccessibility VideoSubtitle is an AI-powered video accessibility plugin for Sanity that automatically generates synchronized subtitles for website videos using advanced speech recognition.
Improve the accessibility of website videos by automatically generating synchronized subtitles using AI-powered speech recognition. It integrates with Sanity, making it easier to publish accessible multimedia content without manually creating captions. Supports accessibility initiatives aligned with WCAG 2.1, 2.2, ADA, Section 508, and EAA EN 301 549, where applicable.
Features
- Quick subtitle processing
- Compatible with YouTube, Vimeo, and self-hosted video platforms
- Audio and video summary report
- Simple installation and configuration
- Support for existing and newly published videos
- Supporting over 50+ multi-languages
- Unlimited video subtitle processing throughout the selected plan
Ideal For
Blog videos, news videos, tutorials, landing page videos, announcements, interviews, webinars, and embedded media.
Pricing and Plans
|Total Video Playback Time
|Price / Month
|Up to 10 Minutes
|$25.00
|Up to 25 Minutes
|$39.00
|Up to 100 Minutes
|$99.00
|Up to 200 Minutes
|$139.00
Note: Unlimited number of video subtitle processing is available within the selected plan's total playback time.
Installation
npm install sanity-plugin-skynetaccessibility-video-subtitle
Usage
Add it as a plugin in
sanity.config.ts (or .js):
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {SkynetAccessibilityVideoSubtitle} from 'sanity-plugin-skynetaccessibility-video-subtitle'
export default defineConfig({
//...
plugins: [SkynetAccessibilityVideoSubtitle({})],
})
Add the Script
Place the following script in the header or footer section of your website or frontend:
<script>
setTimeout(() => {
let aioa_script_tag = document.createElement("script");
aioa_script_tag.src = "https://www.skynettechnologies.com/accessibility/js/video-subtitle/video-subtitle-widget.js";
aioa_script_tag.id = "aioa-adavs";
aioa_script_tag.defer = "true";
document.getElementsByTagName("body")[0].appendChild(aioa_script_tag);
}, 3000);
</script>
CORS Policy Configuration
To avoid CORS policy issues, ensure the following URLs are allowed in your website. These URLs should be added to your CORS configuration or trusted domains list.
|Domain
|Description
|Usage
https://*.skynettechnologies.com
|Skynet Technologies (Global Domain)
|API access and resources
https://*.skynettechnologies.us
|Skynet Technologies (US Domain)
|API access and resources
Instructions
- Update your server's CORS configuration to include these URLs.
- Ensure wildcard subdomains (*) are supported where necessary.
- Verify the application functionality by testing requests to these domains.
- If issues persist, consult the documentation for CORS configuration guidance.
Screenshots
Support Options
Submit a Support Request Please visit our support page and fill out the form. Our team will get back to you as soon as possible.
Send Us an Email Alternatively, you can send an email to our support team: hello@skynettechnologies.com
Accessibility Partnership Opportunities
Accessibility Agency Partnership
Partner with us as an agency to provide comprehensive SANITY ADA, EAA, WCAG accessibility solutions to clients. Get access to exclusive resources, training, and support to implement and manage accessibility features effectively.
Accessibility Affiliate Partnership
Sign up for our affiliate program and earn commissions by promoting accessibility SANITY plugin. Share our widget with your network and help businesses improve their website accessibility while generating revenue.
For more details, explore Accessibility Partnership Opportunities Page.
Credits
This addon is developed and maintained by website accessibility company - Skynet Technologies USA LLC