A native macOS menu bar app to manage Sanity Studios across organizations. It's a fast switcher, not a management console: open it, find the right client Studio, jump there.

macOS 26 (Tahoe) or later

Apple Silicon (arm64) — no Intel/Rosetta support

Install XcodeGen Copy app/Config/Signing.local.xcconfig.example to app/Config/Signing.local.xcconfig and fill in your Apple DEVELOPMENT_TEAM ID (find it at developer.apple.com/account → Membership details). This file is gitignored. From app/ , run: xcodegen generate Open app/Studiofront.xcodeproj in Xcode, select the Studiofront scheme, and run.

On first launch, Studiofront looks for a Sanity CLI auth token at ~/.config/sanity/config.json . If the sandbox can't read it, Settings offers a fallback to grant access or paste a token directly. Tokens are stored in the Keychain only.

Studiofront is one app target plus four local Swift packages:

Studiofront / app target — shell , popover , settings window Packages / SanityKit / Management API client , models , token storage PresenceKit / PresenceProvider protocol + implementations ThemeKit / theme protocol , token sets , styled primitives StudioStore / persistence , curation state , merge logic

See studiofront-spec.md for the full build spec.

See RELEASING.md .

MIT