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Studiofront

A native macOS menu bar app to manage Sanity Studios across organizations.

By Mitchell Christ

Studiofront

A native macOS menu bar app to manage Sanity Studios across organizations. It's a fast switcher, not a management console: open it, find the right client Studio, jump there.

Requirements

  • macOS 26 (Tahoe) or later
  • Apple Silicon (arm64) — no Intel/Rosetta support

Setup

  1. Install XcodeGen

  2. Copy app/Config/Signing.local.xcconfig.example to app/Config/Signing.local.xcconfig and fill in your Apple DEVELOPMENT_TEAM ID (find it at developer.apple.com/account → Membership details). This file is gitignored.

  3. From app/, run:

    xcodegen generate

  4. Open app/Studiofront.xcodeproj in Xcode, select the Studiofront scheme, and run.

On first launch, Studiofront looks for a Sanity CLI auth token at ~/.config/sanity/config.json. If the sandbox can't read it, Settings offers a fallback to grant access or paste a token directly. Tokens are stored in the Keychain only.

Architecture

Studiofront is one app target plus four local Swift packages:

Studiofront/     app targetshell, popover, settings window
Packages/
  SanityKit/     Management API client, models, token storage
  PresenceKit/   PresenceProvider protocol + implementations
  ThemeKit/      theme protocol, token sets, styled primitives
  StudioStore/   persistence, curation state, merge logic

See studiofront-spec.md for the full build spec.

Releasing

See RELEASING.md.

License

MIT

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