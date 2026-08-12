Studiofront
A native macOS menu bar app to manage Sanity Studios across organizations.
Studiofront
A native macOS menu bar app to manage Sanity Studios across organizations. It's a fast switcher, not a management console: open it, find the right client Studio, jump there.
Requirements
- macOS 26 (Tahoe) or later
- Apple Silicon (arm64) — no Intel/Rosetta support
Setup
Install XcodeGen
Copy
app/Config/Signing.local.xcconfig.exampleto
app/Config/Signing.local.xcconfigand fill in your Apple
DEVELOPMENT_TEAMID (find it at developer.apple.com/account → Membership details). This file is gitignored.
From
app/, run:
xcodegen generate
Open
app/Studiofront.xcodeprojin Xcode, select the
Studiofrontscheme, and run.
On first launch, Studiofront looks for a Sanity CLI auth token at
~/.config/sanity/config.json. If the sandbox can't read it, Settings offers a fallback to grant access or paste a token directly. Tokens are stored in the Keychain only.
Architecture
Studiofront is one app target plus four local Swift packages:
Studiofront/ app target — shell, popover, settings window
Packages/
SanityKit/ Management API client, models, token storage
PresenceKit/ PresenceProvider protocol + implementations
ThemeKit/ theme protocol, token sets, styled primitives
StudioStore/ persistence, curation state, merge logic
See
studiofront-spec.md for the full build spec.
Releasing
See
RELEASING.md.