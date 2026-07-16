New Street Studios is a public demonstration inside FidelicAI. It follows a fictional trading-card business in one Slack channel. Four role-specific Fidelic workers handle game design, print and prepress, commerce, and channel coordination. A human opens each session and approves what leaves the channel.

The project page does not hide mistakes or blockers. It shows five trimmed, verbatim Slack moments: a worker refusing work outside its job, a missing print requirement, a human correction turned into a standing rule, a direct worker-to-worker handoff, and an unresolved Shopify permission blocker.

FidelicAI uses Sanity as the structured editorial system behind its Field Guide, roster, use cases, research, and authors. New Street Studios is built in the same Next.js 16 App Router site, with TypeScript, Tailwind v4, Sanity, and Vercel. The practical lesson was that a believable demonstration needs a visible work record: drafts, corrections, boundaries, approvals, and unfinished work all stay in view.

The storefront is not live yet. It remains blocked on a Shopify theme-write permission. Nothing is for sale on the page.