yetty.xyz is my personal website and publishing system for documenting the things I build, learn and use.

Sanity is the centre of all the content. Rather than treating everything as posts or pages, I model each part of the site around what the content actually needs, from short notes and library entries to detailed tool guides, builds and newsletters.

Over time, Studio has become a workspace of its own, with custom structures, previews, editorial tools and automations that help me manage the site from one place.

The website is built with Next.js and deployed on Vercel, with Sanity acting as the content layer across the entire system.

I’ve documented both how I built yetty.xyz and how I use Sanity behind it.