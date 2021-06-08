Color Hex with Swatch

Annie Pennell
Bringing Sanity to mmhmm
Annie is located at Richmond, CA, USA
Text input that for a color hex value (without the #) that displays a color swatch
/**
* A basic text input that expects the user to enter a hex code, which will be used to display
* a square colored with the input's value
*/
import React from 'react'
import { func, shape, string } from 'prop-types'
import styled from 'styled-components'
// Important items to allow form fields to work properly and patch the dataset.
import { PatchEvent, set } from 'part:@sanity/form-builder/patch-event'
import FormField from 'part:@sanity/components/formfields/default'
import { TextInput } from '@sanity/ui'
const propTypes = {
onChange: func.isRequired,
type: shape({
title: string.isRequired,
description: string.isRequired
}).isRequired
}
const ColorInputWrapper = styled.div`
display: flex;
/* Set text input's wrapper to fill empty row space */
& > span {
flex-grow: 1;
}
`
const ColorSwatch = styled.div`
height: 39px;
width: 39px;
background-color: ${(props) => `#${props.swatchColor}`};
border: 1px solid #cad1dc;
margin-right: 10px;
`
/**
* Match styles of the default text input used by the other fields, which is older and slightly
* different than the newer Sanity UI's TextInput used here
*/
const StyledTextInput = styled(TextInput)`
background-color: #ffffff;
border: 1px solid #cad1dc;
border-radius: 2px;
padding: calc(0.75rem - 3px) calc(0.75rem - 1px) calc(0.75rem - 2px);
color: #262f3d;
line-height: 20px;
&:hover {
box-shadow: none;
border-color: #95a3b9;
}
`
const Color = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => {
const { type, onChange } = props
return (
<FormField label={type.title} description={type.description}>
<ColorInputWrapper>
<ColorSwatch swatchColor={props.value || 'FFF'} />
<StyledTextInput
type='text'
ref={ref}
value={props.value}
onChange={(event) => {
onChange(PatchEvent.from(set(event.target.value)))
}}
/>
</ColorInputWrapper>
</FormField>
)
})
Color.propTypes = propTypes
export default Color
I needed a color input field, but the existing plugins would include `#` in the color hex code and I needed my string to omit that. This plugin takes in any hex code values without the `#` and verifies the color by displaying it in a small swatch next to the input field.
