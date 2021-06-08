Pricing update: Free users
Color Hex with Swatch

By Annie Pennell

Text input that for a color hex value (without the #) that displays a color swatch

ColorInput.js

/**
 * A basic text input that expects the user to enter a hex code, which will be used to display
 * a square colored with the input's value
 */
import React from 'react'
import { func, shape, string } from 'prop-types'
import styled from 'styled-components'

// Important items to allow form fields to work properly and patch the dataset.
import { PatchEvent, set } from 'part:@sanity/form-builder/patch-event'
import FormField from 'part:@sanity/components/formfields/default'
import { TextInput } from '@sanity/ui'

const propTypes = {
  onChange: func.isRequired,
  type: shape({
    title: string.isRequired,
    description: string.isRequired
  }).isRequired
}

const ColorInputWrapper = styled.div`
  display: flex;

  /* Set text input's wrapper to fill empty row space */
  & > span {
    flex-grow: 1;
  }
`

const ColorSwatch = styled.div`
  height: 39px;
  width: 39px;
  background-color: ${(props) => `#${props.swatchColor}`};
  border: 1px solid #cad1dc;
  margin-right: 10px;
`

/**
 * Match styles of the default text input used by the other fields, which is older and slightly
 * different than the newer Sanity UI's TextInput used here
 */
const StyledTextInput = styled(TextInput)`
  background-color: #ffffff;
  border: 1px solid #cad1dc;
  border-radius: 2px;
  padding: calc(0.75rem - 3px) calc(0.75rem - 1px) calc(0.75rem - 2px);
  color: #262f3d;
  line-height: 20px;

  &:hover {
    box-shadow: none;
    border-color: #95a3b9;
  }
`

const Color = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => {
  const { type, onChange } = props

  return (
    <FormField label={type.title} description={type.description}>
      <ColorInputWrapper>
        <ColorSwatch swatchColor={props.value || 'FFF'} />
        <StyledTextInput
          type='text'
          ref={ref}
          value={props.value}
          onChange={(event) => {
            onChange(PatchEvent.from(set(event.target.value)))
          }}
        />
      </ColorInputWrapper>
    </FormField>
  )
})

Color.propTypes = propTypes

export default Color

I needed a color input field, but the existing plugins would include `#` in the color hex code and I needed my string to omit that. This plugin takes in any hex code values without the `#` and verifies the color by displaying it in a small swatch next to the input field.

