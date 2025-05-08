Eastward is a bold, editorial template purpose-built for content-driven travel narratives, immersive destinations, and structured itineraries. It pairs Sanity with Astro to deliver an ultra-performance frontend driven by rich, structured data.

Itinerary & Destination: Sanity schemas designed specifically for travel content: destinations, day-by-day itineraries, curated highlights, and media-rich travelogues.

Editorial-Grade Design: Features minimalist typography, sophisticated editorial layouts, and fluid, high-end motion powered by GSAP.

Zero JS framework: Built with a performance-first mindset using Astro, native web components, and Tailwind CSS v4 .

Headless Agility: Provides creators and travel brands with a seamless, intuitive editorial studio interface while ensuring lightning-fast static builds and top-tier Core Web Vitals.

This template serves as a production-ready blueprint for developers and designers looking to launch visually arresting, content-heavy travel sites without compromising on speed, structure, or design.