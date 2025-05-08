Overview

EstateHaven is a modern, clean, and production-ready real estate website template built for agencies, independent agents, and property businesses. Powered by Next.js 16, Sanity CMS, Tailwind CSS v4, and TypeScript — it gives you a stunning, fully functional property website that's ready to go live in minutes.

Properties and agents are the heart of EstateHaven. Everything is managed through Sanity CMS, so your client or team can update listings, agent profiles, and blog content without touching a single line of code.

The template ships with built-in demo data — so it works immediately out of the box, even before you connect Sanity.

EstateHeave - Modern Real Estate Website Template

PAGES INCLUDED

Homepage

Properties Listing

Single Property

About

Blog

Single Blog Post

Contact

KEY FEATURES

Property Management

Full listings page with advanced filtering (status, type, price range, bedrooms)

Grid and list view toggle

Individual property detail pages with image gallery and video support

Property details — bedrooms, bathrooms, garages, area, lot size, year built

Featured and new listing badges

For Sale and For Rent status support

Agent Profiles

Agent listing and individual agent pages

Managed entirely through Sanity CMS

Link agents to property listings

Sanity CMS Integration

Three content types — Property, Blog Post, Agent

Full Sanity Studio included in the repo

Auto fallback to demo data if Sanity is not connected

GROQ queries with image URL resolution and slug projection

Blog

Full blog with Sanity Portable Text support

Individual post pages with rich content rendering

Contact Form

Powered by Resend email API

Sends directly to your inbox

Design & Performance

Modern clean aesthetic — minimal, professional, conversion-focused

Fully responsive — mobile, tablet, and desktop

Smooth scrolling with Lenis

SEO-ready with dynamic metadata per page

Tailwind CSS v4 with CSS custom properties

Built with TypeScript throughout

WHAT'S INCLUDED

Full Next.js frontend source code

Sanity Studio (ready to deploy)

All Sanity schema definitions (Property, Post, Agent)

Built-in demo data for instant preview

.env.example with all required variables

Clean, well-organized folder structure

MIT License — use in client projects

QUICK START

1. Purchase and download the template

2. Run: npm install

3. Run: npm run dev

4. Site runs immediately at localhost:3000 with demo data

To connect your own Sanity project:

Create a project at sanity.io Add your Project ID to .env.local Run: npm run deploy:studio Add your content in Sanity Studio

DEPLOY TO VERCEL

Push repo to GitHub

Import in Vercel — set root directory to /frontend

Add environment variables in Vercel dashboard

Deploy

LICENSE

MIT License — free to use in personal and commercial client projects.

SUPPORT