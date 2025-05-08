EstateHaven - Real Estate Website Template for Next.js & Sanity
Estate Haven is a modern, clean, and production-ready real estate website template built for agencies, independent agents, and property businesses. Powered by Next.js 16, Sanity CMS, Tailwind CSS v4, and TypeScript — it gives you a stunning, fully functional property website that's ready to go live in minutes.
Overview
EstateHaven is a modern, clean, and production-ready real estate website template built for agencies, independent agents, and property businesses. Powered by Next.js 16, Sanity CMS, Tailwind CSS v4, and TypeScript — it gives you a stunning, fully functional property website that's ready to go live in minutes.
Properties and agents are the heart of EstateHaven. Everything is managed through Sanity CMS, so your client or team can update listings, agent profiles, and blog content without touching a single line of code.
The template ships with built-in demo data — so it works immediately out of the box, even before you connect Sanity.
PAGES INCLUDED
- Homepage
- Properties Listing
- Single Property
- About
- Blog
- Single Blog Post
- Contact
KEY FEATURES
Property Management
- Full listings page with advanced filtering (status, type, price range, bedrooms)
- Grid and list view toggle
- Individual property detail pages with image gallery and video support
- Property details — bedrooms, bathrooms, garages, area, lot size, year built
- Featured and new listing badges
- For Sale and For Rent status support
Agent Profiles
- Agent listing and individual agent pages
- Managed entirely through Sanity CMS
- Link agents to property listings
Sanity CMS Integration
- Three content types — Property, Blog Post, Agent
- Full Sanity Studio included in the repo
- Auto fallback to demo data if Sanity is not connected
- GROQ queries with image URL resolution and slug projection
Blog
- Full blog with Sanity Portable Text support
- Individual post pages with rich content rendering
Contact Form
- Powered by Resend email API
- Sends directly to your inbox
Design & Performance
- Modern clean aesthetic — minimal, professional, conversion-focused
- Fully responsive — mobile, tablet, and desktop
- Smooth scrolling with Lenis
- SEO-ready with dynamic metadata per page
- Tailwind CSS v4 with CSS custom properties
- Built with TypeScript throughout
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Full Next.js frontend source code
- Sanity Studio (ready to deploy)
- All Sanity schema definitions (Property, Post, Agent)
- Built-in demo data for instant preview
- .env.example with all required variables
- Clean, well-organized folder structure
- MIT License — use in client projects
QUICK START
1. Purchase and download the template
2. Run: npm install
3. Run: npm run dev
4. Site runs immediately at localhost:3000 with demo data
To connect your own Sanity project:
- Create a project at sanity.io
- Add your Project ID to .env.local
- Run: npm run deploy:studio
- Add your content in Sanity Studio
DEPLOY TO VERCEL
- Push repo to GitHub
- Import in Vercel — set root directory to /frontend
- Add environment variables in Vercel dashboard
- Deploy
LICENSE
MIT License — free to use in personal and commercial client projects.
SUPPORT
Built by Rayso Studio Questions? Reach out via the website.