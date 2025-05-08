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EstateHaven - Real Estate Website Template for Next.js & Sanity

Paid template

Estate Haven is a modern, clean, and production-ready real estate website template built for agencies, independent agents, and property businesses. Powered by Next.js 16, Sanity CMS, Tailwind CSS v4, and TypeScript — it gives you a stunning, fully functional property website that's ready to go live in minutes.

By Mohammad Shohag

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Overview

EstateHaven is a modern, clean, and production-ready real estate website template built for agencies, independent agents, and property businesses. Powered by Next.js 16, Sanity CMS, Tailwind CSS v4, and TypeScript — it gives you a stunning, fully functional property website that's ready to go live in minutes.

Properties and agents are the heart of EstateHaven. Everything is managed through Sanity CMS, so your client or team can update listings, agent profiles, and blog content without touching a single line of code.

The template ships with built-in demo data — so it works immediately out of the box, even before you connect Sanity.

EstateHeave - Modern Real Estate Website Template
EstateHeave - Modern Real Estate Website Template

PAGES INCLUDED

  • Homepage
  • Properties Listing
  • Single Property
  • About
  • Blog
  • Single Blog Post
  • Contact

KEY FEATURES

Property Management

  • Full listings page with advanced filtering (status, type, price range, bedrooms)
  • Grid and list view toggle
  • Individual property detail pages with image gallery and video support
  • Property details — bedrooms, bathrooms, garages, area, lot size, year built
  • Featured and new listing badges
  • For Sale and For Rent status support

Agent Profiles

  • Agent listing and individual agent pages
  • Managed entirely through Sanity CMS
  • Link agents to property listings

Sanity CMS Integration

  • Three content types — Property, Blog Post, Agent
  • Full Sanity Studio included in the repo
  • Auto fallback to demo data if Sanity is not connected
  • GROQ queries with image URL resolution and slug projection

Blog

  • Full blog with Sanity Portable Text support
  • Individual post pages with rich content rendering

Contact Form

  • Powered by Resend email API
  • Sends directly to your inbox

Design & Performance

  • Modern clean aesthetic — minimal, professional, conversion-focused
  • Fully responsive — mobile, tablet, and desktop
  • Smooth scrolling with Lenis
  • SEO-ready with dynamic metadata per page
  • Tailwind CSS v4 with CSS custom properties
  • Built with TypeScript throughout

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Full Next.js frontend source code
  • Sanity Studio (ready to deploy)
  • All Sanity schema definitions (Property, Post, Agent)
  • Built-in demo data for instant preview
  • .env.example with all required variables
  • Clean, well-organized folder structure
  • MIT License — use in client projects

QUICK START

1. Purchase and download the template

2. Run: npm install

3. Run: npm run dev

4. Site runs immediately at localhost:3000 with demo data 

To connect your own Sanity project:

  1. Create a project at sanity.io
  2. Add your Project ID to .env.local
  3. Run: npm run deploy:studio
  4. Add your content in Sanity Studio

DEPLOY TO VERCEL

  • Push repo to GitHub
  • Import in Vercel — set root directory to /frontend
  • Add environment variables in Vercel dashboard
  • Deploy

LICENSE

MIT License — free to use in personal and commercial client projects.

SUPPORT

Built by Rayso Studio Questions? Reach out via the website.

Get started for freeExplore the demo

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