Modern Real Estate Next.js Template
Build a modern, high-performance real estate website in minutes with this Next.js 14 Real Estate Website Template. Designed for agencies, property listings, and real estate startups, this template comes with a clean UI, scalable architecture, and CMS integration.
Next.js 14 App Router
Built with the latest Next.js architecture for maximum performance, scalability, and modern routing capabilities.
Property Listing System
Includes dynamic property listing pages with detailed property views, images, pricing, location, and features.
Dynamic Property Details Page
Each property has its own SEO-friendly dynamic page with structured data ready for indexing.
Blog System (Optional CMS)
Integrated blog system powered by Sanity CMS (optional), allowing easy content management or fallback to demo data.
Agent Contact System (Email Integration)
Built-in contact system using Resend API to send inquiries directly to agents or business email.
SEO Optimized Structure
Pre-configured OpenGraph tags, meta support, and clean URL structure for better search engine ranking.