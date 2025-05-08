A premium Next.js + Sanity template for SaaS marketing sites — every section (hero, features, pricing, testimonials, FAQ, blog, changelog) is fully content-managed from Sanity Studio, so you can launch a polished SaaS site without touching code for content updates.

✨ Features

Full page-builder system build pages from reusable, content-managed sections: Hero (standard, mascot-style, pricing hero, feature list hero) Feature Grid, Feature Cards, Feature Breakdown, Feature Accordion, Feature Insights, Feature Overview, Feature Integration Pricing Table Testimonials & Quotes Brands / Logo strip Users Count / Social Proof Social Links

build pages from reusable, content-managed sections: Blog with rich content editing via Sanity's Portable Text (images, quotes, lists)

with rich content editing via Sanity's Portable Text (images, quotes, lists) Changelog page for product updates

page for product updates FAQ section

section Contact form with email delivery (via Resend)

with email delivery (via Resend) Newsletter subscribe form

Built with Chakra UI for a themeable, accessible component system

for a themeable, accessible component system Git hooks via Husky for consistent commit workflow

for consistent commit workflow Fully typed where it matters (TypeScript for schemas, forms, and key components)

🧱 Tech Stack

Frontend framework - Next.js (App Router)

CMS - Sanity Studio v3

UI library - Chakra UI

Styling - SCSS + Chakra theme - Content editing

Portable Text - ( @portabletext/react )

Email - Resend

Monorepo structure

frontend/ + studio/

📁 Project Structure

.

├── frontend/ # Next.js marketing site

│ ├── app/ # App Router pages & layouts

│ ├── components/ # UI components, organized by section/page

│ ├── screens/ # Page-level screen components

│ ├── theme/ # Chakra UI theme customization

│ ├── styles/ # Global SCSS

│ └── public/ # Static assets

│

└── studio/ # Sanity Studio (CMS)

├── schemaTypes/ # All content schemas

│ └── sections/ # Page-builder section schemas

└── sanity.config.ts



✅ Prerequisites

Node.js 18+

A Sanity.io account (free tier works)

A Resend account (for the contact form emails) — optional if you skip that feature

🚀 Getting Started

1. Install dependencies

This is a monorepo install dependencies in both the frontend and studio folders.

cd studio

npm install # or pnpm install



cd ../frontend

npm install



2. Set up your Sanity project

If you don't already have a Sanity project:

cd studio

npx sanity init



This will create a new project and give you a Project ID and Dataset name (usually production ) — you'll need both in the next step.

3. Configure environment variables

Create a .env.local file in both frontend/ and studio/ .

studio/.env.local

SANITY_STUDIO_PROJECT_ID=your_project_id

SANITY_STUDIO_DATASET=production

SANITY_STUDIO_API_VERSION=date

SANITY_STUDIO_USE_CDN=true



frontend/.env.local

NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID=

NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET=production

NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_API_VERSION=date

CONTACT_EMAIL=yourcontactemail

RESEND_API_KEY=

RESEND_FROM_EMAIL=yourcompanyemail resend integrated

SITE_URL=http://www.yourdomain.com



# Optional only needed if using the contact form

RESEND_API_KEY=your_resend_api_key



⚠️ Double check your actual variable names against frontend/.env.local and studio/.env.local if you're migrating from an existing project — the values above are the standard convention but may differ slightly in your setup.

4. Run the development servers

Open two terminals or you can run from the root:

# Root Folder

cd agile

npm run dev

# Terminal 1 — Sanity Studio

cd studio

npm run dev



# Terminal 2 — Next.js frontend

cd frontend

npm run dev



Studio will be available at http://localhost:3333

Frontend will be available at http://localhost:3000

5. Add your content

Open the Studio, create a Site Settings document, and start building pages using the section-based page builder. Each page can mix and match the available sections (hero, features, pricing, testimonials, etc.) in any order.

🎨 Customization

Theme — colors, typography, and component styles live in frontend/theme/

— colors, typography, and component styles live in Sections — to add a new page-builder section, create a schema in studio/schemaTypes/sections/ , register it in studio/schemaTypes/index.ts , and add a matching React component in frontend/components/

— to add a new page-builder section, create a schema in , register it in , and add a matching React component in Global styles — frontend/styles/globals.scss

📄 License

Agile is a premium template. Purchasing a license grants you the right to use this template for your own project(s) or client work, per the terms of your purchase (Sanity Marketplace or direct purchase). Redistribution, resale, or sublicensing of the template itself (as a template/starter) is not permitted.

See your purchase confirmation for full license terms.

💬 Support

Questions or issues? Reach out via shohag4y@gmail.com

Built by Rayso Studio. For questions or issues, open a GitHub issue or reach out via the studio website.