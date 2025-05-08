Maison - Restaurant & Cafe Next.js Template
A modern, elegant Next.js template for restaurants and cafés, powered by Sanity CMS. Maison combines stunning visuals with a seamless content management experience. perfect for fine dining, casual cafés, and everything in between.
A modern, elegant Next.js template for restaurants and cafés, powered by Sanity CMS. Maison combines stunning visuals with a seamless content management experience — perfect for fine dining, casual cafés, and everything in between.
Features
- Manage all content (menus, gallery, team, etc.) from a clean studio dashboard
- Smooth Animations GSAP & Framer Motion powered transitions and scroll effects
- Smooth Scroll - Lenis-based smooth scrolling for a premium feel
- Interactive Timeline - Animated About page with the restaurant's story
- Featured Dishes Section - Highlight signature platters with images and descriptions
- Full Menu Page - Organized menu with categories, powered by Sanity
- Gallery Page - Masonry-style photo gallery with category filtering
- Reservation Page - Fully functional reservation form with React Hook Form
- Contact Page - Contact form integrated with Resend for email delivery
- Testimonials Section - Customer reviews section on the homepage
- Stats Bar - Highlight key numbers (years open, dishes served, awards, etc.)
- Embla Carousel - Smooth, touch-friendly carousels
- Fully Responsive - Mobile-first design across all screen sizes
- TypeScript - Fully typed codebase
- Tailwind CSS v4 - Utility-first styling with the latest Tailwind
Pages
- Home
- About
- Menu
- Gallery
- Reservations
- Contact