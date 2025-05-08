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Maison - Restaurant & Cafe Next.js Template

Paid template

A modern, elegant Next.js template for restaurants and cafés, powered by Sanity CMS. Maison combines stunning visuals with a seamless content management experience. perfect for fine dining, casual cafés, and everything in between.

By Mohammad Shohag

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A modern, elegant Next.js template for restaurants and cafés, powered by Sanity CMS. Maison combines stunning visuals with a seamless content management experience — perfect for fine dining, casual cafés, and everything in between.

Features

  • Manage all content (menus, gallery, team, etc.) from a clean studio dashboard
  • Smooth Animations GSAP & Framer Motion powered transitions and scroll effects
  • Smooth Scroll - Lenis-based smooth scrolling for a premium feel
  • Interactive Timeline - Animated About page with the restaurant's story
  • Featured Dishes Section - Highlight signature platters with images and descriptions
  • Full Menu Page - Organized menu with categories, powered by Sanity
  • Gallery Page - Masonry-style photo gallery with category filtering
  • Reservation Page - Fully functional reservation form with React Hook Form
  • Contact Page - Contact form integrated with Resend for email delivery
  • Testimonials Section - Customer reviews section on the homepage
  • Stats Bar - Highlight key numbers (years open, dishes served, awards, etc.)
  • Embla Carousel - Smooth, touch-friendly carousels
  • Fully Responsive - Mobile-first design across all screen sizes
  • TypeScript - Fully typed codebase
  • Tailwind CSS v4 - Utility-first styling with the latest Tailwind

Restaurant & Café Next.js Template
Maison — Restaurant &amp; Café Next.js Template


Pages

  • Home
  • About
  • Menu
  • Gallery
  • Reservations
  • Contact

Get started for freeExplore the demo

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