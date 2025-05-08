Meridian - Luxury Resort & Hotel Website Template

Meridian is a premium, fully-coded website template for luxury resorts, boutique hotels, and private villa collections. Every interaction is considered — from scrubbed GSAP scroll sequences to a live booking filter with URL-based state. Powered by Next.js 16 App Router, Sanity Studio v4, and a custom Tailwind CSS v4 design system. Key Features: Sticky scroll video panels with GSAP scrubbed word animations Accommodation listing with check-in/out date filter and guest counter Sanity Studio schemas for accommodations, blog, and site settings Boolean amenity system — editors tick checkboxes, no typos possible Embla carousel for accommodation gallery Blog with Portable Text rendering FAQ accordion, experiences grid, video CTA section Contact form via Resend API Lenis smooth scroll Fully responsive — mobile, tablet, desktop TypeScript throughout Mock data included — zero config to see the full site Files Included: TypeScript, JSX, CSS Compatible Browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge Compatible With: Node.js 18+, Vercel, Sanity (free tier) Columns: Responsive Documentation: Well Documented