The Sanity setup you stop rebuilding.

Every Sanity project starts the same way. Spin up Next, wire the Studio, rebuild the page builder, re-do SEO, re-wire draft mode and revalidation. Three days gone before the client sees a pixel that matters.

The Content Architecture is the production foundation underneath my client work, extracted and committed. Hundreds of decisions about how content is modeled, fetched, and composed, made once over six years. Clone it, rename it, ship.

You get schema as a system, the hard fields already built (a link field that handles every case, a media field that normalizes image, Mux, Rive, and Lottie into one shape), a fetch layer where stale-after-publish is solved, a Studio editors navigate without emailing you, and SEO done at the schema level. It's also agent-native: AGENTS.md plus scoped skills mean Claude Code or Cursor works inside the decisions instead of inventing a new architecture every run.

Built on Next.js 16, Sanity v6, TypeScript strict, Tailwind 4, Biome. The architecture is fixed; the tools are swappable defaults.

This is my daily driver, so it stays current. The bug I find on a Friday client engagement is the patch you get on Monday. The reasoning behind every decision is free to read in the four-part series on edoardolunardi.dev.