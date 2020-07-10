Skip to content
Access to XMLHttpRequest at 'https://myAppID.http://api.sanity.io/v1/users/me>' Blocked by CORS Policy

Last updated: Jul 10, 2020

Access to XMLHttpRequest at 'https://{myAppID}.<http://api.sanity.io/v1/users/me|api.sanity.io/v1/users/me>' from origin 'https://{my.custom.domain}' has been blocked by CORS policy: The value of the 'Access-Control-Allow-Credentials' header in the response is '' which must be 'true' when the request's credentials mode is 'include'. The credentials mode of requests initiated by the XMLHttpRequest is controlled by the withCredentials attribute.

Why? I'm running a self hosted Sanity studio, and this error appears when I'm trying to open the studio frontend. What am I missing?

EDIT Nevermind. 
Allow credentials
in manage.sanity fixed it.

Jul 10, 2020, 7:18 PM

