Yea sorry. So we have an application system that our users will fill out and add their profile image to. From there we ping sanity and create an new document (applicant) and we want to upload the image from their application

into sanity as an image object.

when reading the code file you shared, it leads me to believe the images referenced are local to the script (either in code or on the users machine). our images will be remote. Wasn’t sure if anything major would have to change

