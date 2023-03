user T

Thank you. I guess I'm just confused because in the guidesays that the starter blog template has this already set up for us, but the starter blog does not use the iframe pane plugin ( https://www.sanity.io/plugins/iframe-pane ) that Simeon uses in the guide. The starter blog has some great examples of how to preview document types outside of an iframe (Author, for instance), as well as the Open Graph image preview, but the starter blog implements its own iframe for the posts preview. Was the iframe pane plugin created after the blog starter template was made and it just didn't need to be updated to use this package?