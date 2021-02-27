content

vehicle-someIdFromExternalSystem

createIfNotExists

createOrReplace

[ { "createIfNotExists": { "_id": "manufacturer-kokos", "_type": "manufacturer" } }, { "patch": { "id": "manufacturer-kokos", "setIfMissing": { "name": "Kokos Inc", "founded": 1987 } } }, { "createIfNotExists": { "_id": "vehicle-chewy", "_type": "vehicle", } }, { "patch": { "id": "vehicle-chewy", "setIfMissing": { "licensePlate": "ABC123", "manufacturer": {"_ref": "manufacturer-kokos", "_type": "reference"}, "bilder": [ { "_type": "image", "_key": "someUniqueKey", "caption": "Some caption", "asset": {"_ref": "image-someImageHash-200x300-png", "_type": "reference"} } ] } } } ]

createIfNotExists

patch

createOrReplace

bilder[0].asset

I think the tab plugin you're using might have created some confusion here, as it creates that extra layer of depth (thefield).When you're synchronizing data with external systems, you'll usually want to use stable IDs so you can more easily know what the documents in Sanity refers to in other systems.For instance, if you're importing vehicles, setting a document id to something likewill allow you to use operations likeand/orto ensure you only have one copy of things.References point to other documents, so that's another reason to create explicit IDs - you can create and reference them within the same transaction. For instance, in your case you could POST a mutation transaction like this:We're usinghere so as not to overwrite existing values for the fields that might have been modified by editors, but depending on your use case you could also use twooperations (one for each document).If you want to use Sanity for hosting images, you'll need to uploading images first using the assets API, which should return document IDs you can reference as seen above (thefield).The javascript client makes this stuff a little easier, if that's an option.