✨

user N

_type == 'post' &&

_type == 'page' ||

{ … }

publishedAt

_type

select

coalesce

true

false

*[ _type in ['page', 'post'] && !(_id in path('drafts.**')) && select( publishedAt != null => dateTime(publishedAt) < dateTime(now()), true ) ]{ ... }

publishedAt

dateTime(publishedAt) < dateTime(now())

publishedAt

page

true

*[ _type in ['page', 'post'] && !(_id in path('drafts.**')) && coalesce( dateTime(publishedAt) < dateTime(now()), true ) ]{ ... }

dateTime(null)

null

dateTime(now())

select

true | false

publishedAt

true

Great suggestions, (Removed Name)! Off to a running start!There are several different ways you could approach this. I like (Removed Name)’s approach because it keeps things very readable and easy to parse—and yours (usinginstead of) should work just as well. The reason this may not be working for you is because in the examples above, the filter isn’t ended before the projection (), so be sure to correct for that if needed.Another option is to use one of GROQ’s functions to test for, which removes the need for the secondcheck. Theandfunctions are two possibilities, and both rely on the fact that a GROQ query’s filter essentially boils down toor. We could use `select`:This function works much like a conditional, where we test ifis not null, and if it’s not, we returnto the filter to be executed. Ifis null, which you say will be the case for alldocuments, then we just returnso that it doesn’t impact the filter.Perhaps a bit more concise is `coalesce`:This function returns the first non-null value. Thankfully, GROQ will resolveto, and when that’s compared against, it returns null. Like in theexample, this will returnifis non-null, orif it is null.I might have something wrong here, but hopefully it can get you started.