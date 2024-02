Hello, Folks, im a working at a small agency in Denmark looking to switch from wordpress to sanity.. and loving the shema and sanity backend… but im having a lot of trouble getting my “page builder” to work properly i have followed this guide https://www.sanity.io/guides/how-to-use-structured-content-for-page-building but my main issue is how to query the response and output the diffrent items like “heroType” and “textWithIllustration” on the given page