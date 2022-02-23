<http://studio.mysite.com|studio.mysite.com>

Running into some weird development and deployment issues with a self-hosted version of Sanity. So I have my studio deployed at a subdomainand the site it serves content to @I am using theto run a local dev instance which proxy's from aor the Sanity Studio application to the Netlify dev exposedwhich is also setup as a CORS whitelisted URL on Sanity. This is supposed to mimic deployment on Netlify.When I spin up Netlify Dev, the Studio app returns what's in the posted image, but still remains accessible at its applicationWhen it's deployed to Netlify itself, I am getting prompted for Sanity login that resolves to amessage. In order to try an fix that, I have afiles that does the redirects for SPA apps like so.This still doesn't give me the expected result of being able to login to theorinstances of the studio app. I am bit stumped as to why this is not working as I feel I have had this setup the same way in past project tests. I have double checked all my CORS settings as well as my local configurations and still can't find a way to troubleshoot this.Any help would be greatly appreciated.