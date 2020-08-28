Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Troubleshooting webhook setup for Gatsby site on Vercel with Sanity content changes

2 replies
Last updated: Aug 28, 2020
Hi everyone! I'm deploying my Gatsby site on Vercel and trying to setup a webhook to rebuild the site whenever content on Sanity changes. I've setup a webhook as shown in the docs , but it doesn't seem to be firing? Any way to test if the webhook fires when content is published, changed, or deleted?
I can confirm that using curl to send a post request does trigger a Vercel build, so the issue is likely not there or with the URL.

I've also tried using Manage and the CLI to create the webhook. Neither have worked. 

Using "sanity hook logs" on the CLI either takes forever or there are no logs.

I've also tried rebuilding Sanity in case that was the issue.

Any ideas?
Aug 28, 2020, 1:42 AM
Hi! We're looking into it. It’s a “it’s us, not you” situation 🙂
Aug 28, 2020, 7:43 AM
Thanks Knut! Saw your other message in the channel that it you were able to get it working. Just tested it myself and everything works as expected on my end. Thanks!
Aug 28, 2020, 5:57 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.