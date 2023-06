Hi everyone! I'm deploying my Gatsby site on Vercel and trying to setup a webhook to rebuild the site whenever content on Sanity changes. I've setup a webhook as shown in the docs , but it doesn't seem to be firing? Any way to test if the webhook fires when content is published, changed, or deleted?I can confirm that using curl to send a post request does trigger a Vercel build, so the issue is likely not there or with the URL.I've also tried using Manage and the CLI to create the webhook. Neither have worked.Using "sanity hook logs" on the CLI either takes forever or there are no logs.I've also tried rebuilding Sanity in case that was the issue.Any ideas?