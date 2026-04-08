I build custom Next.js websites and e-commerce stores for businesses leaving WordPress, Squarespace, Shopify, and Webflow. Every site scores 95 to 100 on Google PageSpeed with no monthly platform fees.



I use Sanity CMS for content management on client projects that need a clean, fast editorial workflow. Panda Patches (pandapatches.com) is one example — a custom embroidery e-commerce store built on Next.js and Sanity, loading in under 1 second.



Based in the USA. Founder of PandaCodeGen (pandacodegen.com).