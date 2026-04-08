Hassan Jamal

Founder at PandaCodeGen. Custom Next.js websites that score 95+ on Google PageSpeed.

info@pandacodegen.com
www.pandacodegen.com
Austin, TX, USA
Joined: January 2026
Founder
Available for work

Latest contributions

Made with Sanity

Panda Patches

Custom embroidery and patches e-commerce store built on Next.js and Sanity CMS. Loads in under 1 second with 95+ Google PageSpeed score. Built by PandaCodeGen.

Hassan Jamal

About Hassan

I build custom Next.js websites and e-commerce stores for businesses leaving WordPress, Squarespace, Shopify, and Webflow. Every site scores 95 to 100 on Google PageSpeed with no monthly platform fees.

I use Sanity CMS for content management on client projects that need a clean, fast editorial workflow. Panda Patches (pandapatches.com) is one example — a custom embroidery e-commerce store built on Next.js and Sanity, loading in under 1 second.

Based in the USA. Founder of PandaCodeGen (pandacodegen.com).

Expertise