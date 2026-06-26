You probably created a visual representation of your content model at some point in your Studio design process. Is it still accurate? The Mermaid Content Model plug-in provides an up-to-date view of the actual structure of a Sanity project's content model. Use it to understand and communicate the current state of your content model, identify model drift and doc rot, and mitigate the unintended consequences of iterating a content model over time.

Document and object types are derived from the Studio compiled schema, so types contributed by other plugins are included in the graph.

Attribute cardinality is captured from the compiled scheme and displayed in the model: requirement, min-count, and max-count are supported.

Custom attribute validation rules are indicated by a "custom" denotation next to cardinality constraints.

Document and object visibility can be modified using the "Elements" options, allowing you to focus on particular parts of your model and identify shared attribute duplication and orphan objects.

Customized models can be copied as a PNG or as Mermaid code, allowing you to edit or further transform the document in interoperable Mermaid editors like Mermaid.ai, Mermaid Viewer, and Mermalaid.

Compatible with Sanity Studio v5 and v6 (React 19).

npm install sanity - plugin - mermaid - content - model # or pnpm add sanity - plugin - mermaid - content - model # or yarn add sanity - plugin - mermaid - content - model

Add the plugin to your Studio config and open the Content Model tool from the top navigation:

// sanity.config.ts import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { mermaidContentModel } from 'sanity-plugin-mermaid-content-model' export default defineConfig ({ // ... plugins : [ mermaidContentModel ()], })

This repo bundles a dev Studio as a workspace member ( studio/ ). Run it and open the Content Model tool:

pnpm dev

See UI Design and Architecture docs for details on plugin design intent and functional composition.

Script Purpose pnpm test Run the Vitest suite once. pnpm test:watch Watch mode. pnpm typecheck tsc --noEmit against src + configs. pnpm build Build dist/ with @sanity/pkg-utils .

MIT © Andy Fitzgerald