@sanity/personalization-plugin
A plugin for adding content for A/B Testing and personalization
Install command
npm i @sanity/personalization-plugin
@sanity/personalization-plugin
Previously known as @sanity/personalisation-plugin
This plugin allows users to add a/b/n testing experiments to individual fields and page-level experiments.
Full Demo
🚀 For a full working example of this plugin implemented with Next.js, see the personalization-plugin-example repository.
🎬 Watch the video walkthrough to see how the plugin works in a Next.js project.
For this plugin you need to define the experiments you are running and the variations those experiments have. Each experiment needs to have an id, a label, and an array of variants that have an id and a label. You can either pass an array of experiments in the plugin config, or you can use and async function to retrieve the experiments and variants from an external service like growthbook, Amplitude, LaunchDarkly... You could even store the experiments in your sanity dataset.
Once configured you can query the values using the ids of the experiment and variant
- @sanity/personalization-plugin
- Previously known as @sanity/personalisation-plugin
- Installation
- When to Use This Plugin
- Usage
- Loading Experiments
- Using complex field configurations
- Page-Level Experiments
- Validation of individual array items
- Shape of stored data
- Querying data
- Variant Assignment
- Split testing (URL-based)
- Using experiment fields in an array
- Overwriting the experiment and variant field names
- License
- Develop & test
For Specific information about the Growthbook FieldLevel export see its readme
For Specific information about the LaunchDarkly FieldLevel export see its readme
Installation
npm install @sanity/personalization-plugin
When to Use This Plugin
This plugin supports two types of A/B testing:
|Type
|Use Case
|Example
|Field-Level
|Test different content values on the same page
|Different headlines, CTAs, or descriptions
|Page-Level
|Test entirely different page layouts
|Different homepage designs or landing pages
Choose Field-Level when:
- You want to test a single element (headline, button text, image)
- The page structure stays the same
- You need fine-grained control over individual content pieces
Choose Page-Level when:
- You want to test completely different page designs
- Multiple elements change together as part of a cohesive variant
- You're running landing page optimization tests
Usage
Add it as a plugin in
sanity.config.ts (or .js):
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {fieldLevelExperiments} from '@sanity/personalization-plugin'
// Example: Testing different homepage headlines
const headlineExperiment = {
id: 'homepage-headline',
label: 'Homepage Headline Test',
variants: [
{
id: 'control',
label: 'Control',
},
{
id: 'emotional',
label: 'Emotional Appeal',
},
],
}
// Example: Testing different signup button text
const ctaExperiment = {
id: 'signup-cta',
label: 'Signup CTA Test',
variants: [
{
id: 'control',
label: 'Control',
},
{
id: 'urgent',
label: 'Urgency Messaging',
},
{
id: 'benefit',
label: 'Benefit Focused',
},
],
}
export default defineConfig({
//...
plugins: [
//...
fieldLevelExperiments({
fields: ['string'],
experiments: [headlineExperiment, ctaExperiment],
}),
],
})
This will register two new fields to the schema based on the setting passed into
fields::
experimentString- An object field with a
stringfield called
default, a
stringfield called
experimentId, and an array field called
variants
variantString- An object field with a
stringfield called
value, a string field called
variantId, and a
stringfield called
experimentId
Use the experiment field in your schema like this:
// Example: blog post with A/B testable title
// In post.ts
fields: [
defineField({
name: 'title',
type: 'experimentString',
}),
]
When editors open a document with this field, they can:
- Enter a default value (shown to users not in an experiment)
- Click the beaker icon ("Add experiment") to assign an experiment
- Enter variant-specific values for each variant in the experiment
💡 Tip: Look for the beaker icon in the field toolbar — clicking it opens the experiment picker where you can assign an experiment and enter variant-specific values.
Loading Experiments
Experiments must be an array of objects with an
id,
label, and an array of
variants (each with
id and
label).
Important: The variant
id values must match what your frontend uses to assign users to variants (typically via cookies).
Option 1: Static Array
Define experiments directly in your config:
experiments: [
{
id: 'homepage-headline',
label: 'Homepage Headline Test',
variants: [
{id: 'control', label: 'Control'},
{id: 'emotional', label: 'Emotional Appeal'},
],
},
{
id: 'signup-cta',
label: 'Signup CTA Test',
variants: [
{id: 'control', label: 'Control'},
{id: 'urgent', label: 'Urgency Messaging'},
{id: 'benefit', label: 'Benefit Focused'},
],
},
]
Option 2: Fetch from External Service
Use an async function to load experiments from services like GrowthBook, Amplitude, or LaunchDarkly:
experiments: async () => {
const response = await fetch('https://api.growthbook.io/experiments')
const {experiments: externalExperiments} = await response.json()
return externalExperiments?.map((experiment) => ({
id: experiment.id,
label: experiment.name,
variants: experiment.variations?.map((variant) => ({
id: variant.variationId,
label: variant.name,
})),
}))
}
Option 3: Store in Sanity Dataset
The async function receives a configured Sanity Client, allowing you to store experiments as documents:
experiments: async (client) => {
// Fetch experiment documents from your dataset
const experiments = await client.fetch(`
*[_type == 'experiment']{
id,
label,
variants[]{id, label}
}
`)
return experiments
}
This approach lets content editors create and manage experiments directly in Sanity Studio without code changes.
Using complex field configurations
For more control over the value field, you can pass a schema definition into the fields array.
import {defineConfig, defineField} from 'sanity'
import {fieldLevelExperiments} from '@sanity/personalization-plugin'
export default defineConfig({
//...
plugins: [
//...
fieldLevelExperiments({
fields: [
defineField({
name: 'featuredProduct',
type: 'reference',
to: [{type: 'product'}],
hidden: ({document}) => !document?.title,
}),
],
experiments: [headlineExperiment, ctaExperiment],
}),
],
})
This would also create two new fields in your schema:
experimentFeaturedProduct- An object field with a
referencefield called
default, a
stringfield called
experimentId, and an array field called
variants
variantFeaturedProduct- An object field with a
referencefield called
value, a string field called
variantId, and a
stringfield called
experimentId
Note that the
name key in the field definition is used to name the generated field type, while the actual field inside is always called
value.
Page-Level Experiments
You can use this plugin to A/B test entire pages by experimenting on reference fields. This is useful when you want to show completely different page content to different user segments.
💡 Tip: Just like field-level experiments, click the beaker icon on the reference field to assign an experiment and configure variant-specific pages.
Step 1: Configure the Plugin with a Reference Field
import {defineConfig, defineField} from 'sanity'
import {fieldLevelExperiments} from '@sanity/personalization-plugin'
const homepageExperiment = {
id: 'homepage-redesign',
label: 'Homepage Redesign Test',
variants: [
{id: 'control', label: 'Control (Current Design)'},
{id: 'variant-a', label: 'Variant A (New Design)'},
],
}
export default defineConfig({
//...
plugins: [
fieldLevelExperiments({
fields: [
'string',
// Add a reference field for page-level experiments
defineField({
name: 'page',
type: 'reference',
to: [{type: 'page'}, {type: 'homePage'}],
}),
],
experiments: [homepageExperiment],
}),
],
})
Step 2: Create a Route Experiment Document Type
Create a document type to store which pages should be shown for each route:
import {defineType, defineField} from 'sanity'
export const routeExperiment = defineType({
name: 'routeExperiment',
title: 'Route Experiment',
type: 'document',
fields: [
defineField({
name: 'name',
title: 'Experiment Name',
type: 'string',
validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(),
}),
defineField({
name: 'targetRoute',
title: 'Target Route',
type: 'string',
description: 'The URL path this experiment applies to (e.g., "/" for homepage)',
validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(),
}),
defineField({
name: 'isActive',
title: 'Active',
type: 'boolean',
initialValue: false,
}),
defineField({
name: 'page',
title: 'Page',
type: 'experimentPage', // Auto-generated by the plugin
description: 'Select default page and variant pages',
}),
],
})
Step 3: Query the Correct Page
Use GROQ to resolve the correct page based on experiment and variant:
const ROUTE_EXPERIMENT_QUERY = `
*[_type == "routeExperiment" && targetRoute == $path && isActive == true][0]{
"page": coalesce(
page.variants[experimentId == $experimentId && variantId == $variantId][0].value,
page.default
)->{
_id,
_type,
title,
slug,
// ... other page fields
}
}
`
The
slugfield is required for the slug-based path rewrite (Option B in Step 4).
Step 4: Implement Proxy for Routing
In your frontend (e.g., Next.js proxy), determine which page to serve. Two approaches are supported:
Option A: Same URL (pageId query param) — Keeps the visible URL stable. Best for A/B tests where users always see the same path.
// proxy.ts
import {NextResponse} from 'next/server'
import type {NextRequest} from 'next/server'
export async function proxy(request: NextRequest) {
const pathname = request.nextUrl.pathname
// Get user's assigned variant from cookie
const variantId = request.cookies.get('ab-variant')?.value || 'control'
// Fetch the experiment configuration
const data = await client.fetch(ROUTE_EXPERIMENT_QUERY, {
path: pathname,
experimentId: 'homepage-redesign',
variantId: variantId,
})
if (data?.page) {
// Rewrite to the selected page (same URL, pass pageId)
const url = request.nextUrl.clone()
url.searchParams.set('pageId', data.page._id)
return NextResponse.rewrite(url)
}
return NextResponse.next()
}
Option B: Slug-based path rewrite — Rewrites the URL to the variant page's slug. Use when your app routes by slug (e.g.
app/[[...slug]]/page.tsx) and you want the URL to reflect the variant.
if (data?.page?.slug?.current) {
// Rewrite to the variant's slug path
const url = request.nextUrl.clone()
url.pathname = `/${data.page.slug.current}`
return NextResponse.rewrite(url)
}
// If slug is missing, the request continues without rewriting
Validation of individual array items
You may wish to validate individual fields for various reasons. From the variant array field, add a validation rule that can look through all the array items, and return item-specific validation messages at the path of that array item.
defineField({
name: 'title',
title: 'Title',
type: 'experimentString',
validation: (rule) =>
rule.custom((experiment: ExperimentGeneric<string>) => {
if (!experiment.default) {
return 'Default value is required'
}
const invalidVariants = experiment.variants?.filter((variant) => !variant.value)
if (invalidVariants?.length) {
return invalidVariants.map((item) => ({
message: `Variant is missing a value`,
path: ['variants', {_key: item._key}, 'value'],
}))
}
return true
}),
}),
Shape of stored data
The custom input contains buttons which will add new array items with the experiment and variant already populated. Data returned from this field will look like this:
"title": {
"default": "Welcome to Our Platform",
"experimentId": "homepage-headline",
"variants": [
{
"experimentId": "homepage-headline",
"variantId": "control",
"value": "Welcome to Our Platform"
},
{
"experimentId": "homepage-headline",
"variantId": "emotional",
"value": "Transform Your Life Today"
}
]
}
In this example:
defaultis shown to users not in an experiment
controlvariant shows "Welcome to Our Platform"
emotionalvariant shows "Transform Your Life Today"
Querying data
Use GROQ's
coalesce function to query for a specific variant with a fallback to the default value:
// Fetch blog posts with experiment-aware title
*[_type == "post"] {
"title": coalesce(
title.variants[experimentId == $experimentId && variantId == $variantId][0].value,
title.default
),
// ... other fields
}
On your frontend, pass the experiment and variant IDs as query parameters:
const posts = await client.fetch(query, {
experimentId: 'homepage-headline',
variantId: userVariant, // e.g., 'control' or 'emotional'
})
This pattern ensures:
- Users in the experiment see their assigned variant's content
- Users not in an experiment see the default value
- The query works even if no variants are defined (falls back to default)
Variant Assignment
For experiments to work, your frontend must assign users to variants and pass the correct variant ID when querying content.
Variant ID Consistency
Important: The variant IDs in your plugin configuration must match exactly what your frontend uses.
// Studio config - these IDs must match your frontend
const experiment = {
id: 'homepage-headline',
variants: [
{id: 'control', label: 'Control'}, // ID: 'control'
{id: 'variant-a', label: 'Variant A'}, // ID: 'variant-a'
],
}
Cookie-Based Assignment
The most common approach is to assign variants via cookies on first visit. Using MurmurHash with a userId gives better distribution and deterministic assignment (the same user always gets the same variant):
// In Next.js proxy (proxy.ts)
import {NextResponse} from 'next/server'
import type {NextRequest} from 'next/server'
import {v4} from 'uuid'
import MurmurHash3 from 'imurmurhash'
const COOKIE_MAX_AGE = 60 * 60 * 24 * 30 // 30 days
export function proxy(request: NextRequest) {
const response = NextResponse.next()
// Check if user already has a variant
let variant = request.cookies.get('ab-variant')?.value
if (!variant) {
// Use logged-in user ID if available, else persisted or new anonymous ID
const userId =
getUserIdFromSession(request) ?? // Implement: return session?.user?.id etc.
request.cookies.get('ab-user-id')?.value ??
v4()
// Deterministic variant from hash (same userId → same variant)
variant = MurmurHash3(userId).result() % 2 ? 'control' : 'variant-a'
response.cookies.set('ab-variant', variant, {maxAge: COOKIE_MAX_AGE, path: '/'})
// Persist anonymous ID when we created a new one (stable until user logs in)
if (!getUserIdFromSession(request) && !request.cookies.get('ab-user-id')?.value) {
response.cookies.set('ab-user-id', userId, {maxAge: COOKIE_MAX_AGE, path: '/'})
}
}
return response
}
Tip: Install with
npm install uuid imurmurhash. When a user logs in, update the
ab-user-idcookie to their real user ID so variant assignment stays consistent across sessions.
Auth integration: Implement
getUserIdFromSession(request)to return the logged-in user's ID (e.g.
getServerSession()?.user?.idwith NextAuth). If your app has no auth, leave it as a stub that returns
undefinedso anonymous users get a UUID-based assignment.
Reading Variants in Page Components
In your page components, read the variant from cookies:
import {cookies} from 'next/headers'
async function getVariant(): Promise<string> {
const cookieStore = await cookies()
const abCookie = cookieStore.get('ab-variant')?.value
return abCookie || 'control'
}
export default async function Page() {
const variant = await getVariant()
const data = await client.fetch(query, {
experimentId: 'homepage-headline',
variantId: variant,
})
// Render with experiment-aware content
}
Third-Party Integration
For advanced use cases, you can integrate with experimentation platforms like GrowthBook, LaunchDarkly, or Amplitude. These platforms handle variant assignment and provide analytics. See the GrowthBook and LaunchDarkly integration guides for details.
Split testing (URL-based)
Split testing involves routing users at one URL to different pages. Use this when you want to test completely different page layouts, not just individual fields.
Studio Setup
First, define a custom path type for URL validation:
import {defineType} from 'sanity'
export const path = defineType({
name: 'path',
type: 'string',
validation: (Rule) =>
Rule.required().custom(async (value: string | undefined) => {
if (!value) return true
if (!value.startsWith('/')) return 'Must start with "/"'
return true
}),
})
Add the path type to your schema and plugin config:
fieldLevelExperiments({
fields: ['path', 'string'], // Include 'path' for URL experiments
experiments: [
{
id: 'landing-page-test',
label: 'Landing Page A/B Test',
variants: [
{ id: 'control', label: 'Control' },
{ id: 'variant-a', label: 'Variant A' },
],
},
],
}),
Create a document type to store routing experiments:
import {defineType, defineField} from 'sanity'
export const routing = defineType({
name: 'routing',
type: 'document',
title: 'URL Split Tests',
fields: [
defineField({
name: 'pathExperiment',
title: 'URL Path Experiment',
type: 'experimentPath',
initialValue: {active: true},
description: 'Set the default URL and variant URLs for this test',
}),
],
preview: {
select: {
path: 'pathExperiment.default',
experiment: 'pathExperiment.experimentId',
},
prepare({path, experiment}) {
return {
title: `${path}`,
subtitle: `Experiment: ${experiment || 'None'}`,
}
},
},
})
Frontend usage
Use a proxy to intercept requests and route users to the appropriate page based on their variant assignment:
// proxy.ts
import {NextResponse} from 'next/server'
import type {NextRequest} from 'next/server'
import {v4} from 'uuid'
import MurmurHash3 from 'imurmurhash'
import {client} from './lib/sanity'
const ROUTING_QUERY = `*[
_type == "routing" &&
pathExperiment.default == $path
][0]{
"route": coalesce(
pathExperiment.variants[experimentId == $experimentId && variantId == $variantId][0].value,
pathExperiment.default
)
}`
const COOKIE_MAX_AGE = 60 * 60 * 24 * 30 // 30 days
export async function proxy(request: NextRequest) {
const pathname = request.nextUrl.pathname
// Get user's variant from cookie (set on first visit)
let variantId = request.cookies.get('ab-variant')?.value
const response = NextResponse.next()
if (!variantId) {
const userId =
getUserIdFromSession(request) ?? // Implement: return session?.user?.id etc.
request.cookies.get('ab-user-id')?.value ??
v4()
variantId = MurmurHash3(userId).result() % 2 ? 'control' : 'variant-a'
if (!getUserIdFromSession(request) && !request.cookies.get('ab-user-id')?.value) {
response.cookies.set('ab-user-id', userId, {maxAge: COOKIE_MAX_AGE, path: '/'})
}
}
response.cookies.set('ab-variant', variantId, {maxAge: COOKIE_MAX_AGE, path: '/'})
// Query for URL routing experiments
const data = await client.fetch(ROUTING_QUERY, {
path: pathname,
experimentId: 'landing-page-test',
variantId: variantId,
})
if (data?.route && data.route !== pathname) {
const url = request.nextUrl.clone()
url.pathname = data.route
const rewrite = NextResponse.rewrite(url)
// Preserve the cookie on the rewrite response
rewrite.cookies.set('ab-variant', variantId, {maxAge: COOKIE_MAX_AGE, path: '/'})
return rewrite
}
return response
}
export const config = {
matcher: ['/((?!api|_next/static|_next/image|favicon.ico|sitemap.xml|robots.txt).*)'],
}
Tip: For better performance, consider querying all routing experiments at build time and caching them, rather than fetching on every request.
Using experiment fields in an array
You may want to add experiment fields as a type with in an array in oder to do this you would need to set an initial value for the experiment to active the schema would be something like:
defineField({
name: 'components',
type: 'array',
of: [
defineArrayMember({type: 'cta', name: 'cta'}),
defineArrayMember({type: 'experimentCta', name: 'expCta', initialValue: {active: true}}),
defineArrayMember({type: 'hero', name: 'hero'}),
defineArrayMember({type: 'experimentHero', name: 'expHero', initialValue: {active: true}}),
],
group: 'editorial',
}),
You can then use a groq filter to return the base version of you array member so you don't have to create an experiment specific version
*[
_type == "event" &&
slug.current == $slug
][0]{
...,
components[]{
_key,
...,
string::startsWith(_type, "exp") => {
...coalesce(@.variants[experimentId == $experiment && variantId == $variant][0].value, @.default),
},
}
}`);
Overwriting the experiment and variant field names
If your use case doesn't match the "experiment/variant" terminology, you can rename these fields. This is useful for:
- Audience-based personalization: Show different content to different user segments (e.g., "enterprise customers" vs "small business")
- Locale-based content: Display region-specific messaging
- Feature flags: Toggle content based on feature availability
Example: Audience Segmentation
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {fieldLevelExperiments} from '@sanity/personalization-plugin'
// Define your audiences and segments
const audiences = [
{
id: 'customer-type',
label: 'Customer Type',
variants: [
{id: 'enterprise', label: 'Enterprise'},
{id: 'small-business', label: 'Small Business'},
{id: 'individual', label: 'Individual'},
],
},
{
id: 'subscription-tier',
label: 'Subscription Tier',
variants: [
{id: 'free', label: 'Free Tier'},
{id: 'pro', label: 'Pro Tier'},
{id: 'enterprise', label: 'Enterprise Tier'},
],
},
]
export default defineConfig({
//...
plugins: [
fieldLevelExperiments({
fields: ['string'],
experiments: audiences,
experimentNameOverride: 'audience',
variantNameOverride: 'segment',
}),
],
})
This creates two new fields in your schema:
audienceString- An object field with a
stringfield called
default, a
stringfield called
audienceId, and an array field called
segments
segmentString- An object field with a
stringfield called
value, a string field called
segmentId, and a
stringfield called
audienceId
Stored Data Structure
The data will be stored with your custom field names:
"headline": {
"default": "Welcome to Our Platform",
"audienceId": "customer-type",
"segments": [
{
"audienceId": "customer-type",
"segmentId": "enterprise",
"value": "Enterprise-Grade Solutions for Your Team"
},
{
"audienceId": "customer-type",
"segmentId": "small-business",
"value": "Grow Your Business with Powerful Tools"
},
{
"audienceId": "customer-type",
"segmentId": "individual",
"value": "Your Personal Productivity Hub"
}
]
}
Querying with Custom Field Names
Update your GROQ queries to use the renamed fields:
*[_type == "landingPage"] {
"headline": coalesce(
headline.segments[audienceId == $audience && segmentId == $segment][0].value,
headline.default
),
}
On your frontend, pass the audience and segment:
const page = await client.fetch(query, {
audience: 'customer-type',
segment: userSegment, // e.g., 'enterprise', 'small-business', or 'individual'
})
License
MIT © Jon Burbridge
Develop & test
This plugin uses @sanity/plugin-kit with default configuration for build & watch scripts.
See Testing a plugin in Sanity Studio on how to run this plugin with hotreload in the studio.
Release new version
Run "CI & Release" workflow. Make sure to select the main branch and check "Release new version".
Semantic release will only release on configured branches, so it is safe to run release on any branch.