Dark blue theme

A dark blue theme for Sanity Studio

Dark Theme Plugin for Sanity Studio

A dark theme that overrides the default appearance of the Sanity.io Studio.

Preview of Sanity Studio

Installation

At the root of your Sanity project, run this command in the terminal.

sanity install dark-theme-blue

Then restart your Sanity Studio to see the new theme.

See the official documentation for more information about styling the Studio, or explore the full list of variables on GitHub.

