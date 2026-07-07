A generic visual picker for any external API in Sanity Studio.

Give editors a native-feeling dialog with preview tiles, search, filters and pagination for data that lives outside Sanity — a PIM, a DAM, an internal REST service, a public API. You write a small adapter (one fetch function); the plugin does the rest.

🧩 Adapter pattern — the plugin knows nothing about your API

— the plugin knows nothing about your API 🖼 Visual picker dialog — tiles or rows, with image fallbacks, loading skeletons and empty states

— tiles or rows, with image fallbacks, loading skeletons and empty states 🔎 Search + declarative filters — select, multi-select, toggle, text and date-range, rendered for you

— select, multi-select, toggle, text and date-range, rendered for you 📄 Pagination is just a generator — yield pages from an async *fetch ; the plugin handles "Load more", dedup and cancellation

— pages from an ; the plugin handles "Load more", dedup and cancellation 🗂 Multiple sources — register several adapters and get source tabs

— register several adapters and get source tabs 🧾 Snapshot storage — source, id, title, image and raw JSON payload stored on the document, queryable with GROQ

— source, id, title, image and raw JSON payload stored on the document, queryable with GROQ ♻️ Refresh — re-sync the stored snapshot from the source with one click

— re-sync the stored snapshot from the source with one click 🎨 Custom renderers — override tiles and the preview card per adapter, keep the plugin's UX plumbing

Built exclusively with @sanity/ui , so it looks and feels native in the Studio.

npm install sanity-plugin-external-source

Compatible with Sanity Studio v3.78+, v4, v5 and v6 (Node 20.19+).

// sanity.config.ts import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { externalSource } from 'sanity-plugin-external-source' export default defineConfig ({ // ... plugins : [ externalSource ()] })

Register the schema type once via the plugin; adapters live on each field:

import { defineField } from 'sanity' import { createRestAdapter } from 'sanity-plugin-external-source' const productsAdapter = createRestAdapter ({ name : 'products' , title : 'Products' , buildUrl : ctx => `https://api.example.com/products?q= ${ encodeURIComponent ( ctx . query ) } ` , nextUrl : json => json . nextPageUrl ?? null , // omit for APIs without pagination selectItems : json => json . items , mapItem : raw => ({ id : String ( raw . id ), title : raw . name , subtitle : raw . sku , imageUrl : raw . thumbnail , raw }) }) defineField ({ name : 'featuredProduct' , title : 'Featured product' , type : 'external.item' , options : { adapters : [ productsAdapter ] // one field, one source } })

Fields can mix multiple adapters and get source tabs in the picker:

defineField ({ name : 'anyExternal' , type : 'external.item' , options : { adapters : [ productsAdapter , mediaAdapter , pimAdapter ]} })

Different fields on the same document can use completely different adapter lists — pickers are scoped per field.

Editors get a preview card with Select / Replace, Refresh and Clear actions, and a full-width picker dialog.

Selecting an item snapshots it into the document:

{ _type: 'external.item' , // configurable via `typeName` source: 'products' , // adapter name externalId: '8231' , title: 'Aurora Desk 100' , subtitle: 'SKU-1000' , imageUrl: 'https://…/thumb.png' , payload: '{"id":8231,…}' , // JSON.stringify of the raw record (disable with storePayload: false) syncedAt: '2026-07-03T12:00:00.000Z' }

All fields are declared in the schema, so GROQ works as expected:

* [ _type == "page" && featuredProduct . source == "products" ]{ title , "productId" : featuredProduct . externalId , "productImage" : featuredProduct . imageUrl , "syncedAt" : featuredProduct . syncedAt }

payload is a JSON string (GROQ has no JSON parsing) — parse it in your frontend when you need the full record.

An adapter is a plain object with one loading function. fetch comes in two forms:

async function returning all items — for APIs where one request is enough.

returning all items — for APIs where one request is enough. async * generator yielding pages — each Load more click pulls one more page. Pagination state is just your local variables; the plugin never sees it.

Here is a complete, working generator adapter for the public PokeAPI:

import { defineAdapter } from 'sanity-plugin-external-source' const API = 'https://pokeapi.co/api/v2' export const pokemonAdapter = defineAdapter ({ name : 'pokemon' , // stored in documents as `source` — keep it stable! title : 'Pokémon' , // tab label async * fetch ({ query , signal }) { let url = ` ${ API } /pokemon?limit=24&q= ${ encodeURIComponent ( query ) } ` while ( url ) { const res = await fetch ( url , { signal }) // signal: stale runs get aborted if ( ! res . ok ) throw new Error ( `PokeAPI: HTTP ${ res . status } ` ) // shown inline in the dialog const json = await res . json () const items = json . results . map ( r => { const id = r . url . replace ( / \/ + $ / , '' ). split ( '/' ). pop () return { id , title : r . name , imageUrl : `https://raw.githubusercontent.com/PokeAPI/sprites/master/sprites/pokemon/other/official-artwork/ ${ id } .png` , raw : r } }) if ( ! json . next ) return items // `return` the last page → "Load more" hides immediately yield items // one page per "Load more" click url = json . next } }, // Optional: enables the "Refresh" button on the input async resolve ( id ) { const res = await fetch ( ` ${ API } /pokemon/ ${ id } ` ) if ( res . status === 404 ) return null // item gone upstream if ( ! res . ok ) throw new Error ( `PokeAPI: HTTP ${ res . status } ` ) const p = await res . json () return { id : String ( p . id ), title : p . name , imageUrl : p . sprites . other [ 'official-artwork' ]. front_default , raw : p } } })

The contract in one picture:

┌───────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ plugin ──▶ │ fetch ({ query , filters , signal }) │ ──▶ your API │ async fn → resolve with all items │ │ async gen → yield one page per "Load more" │ └───────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

Called once per query/filter combination; changing either aborts the previous run ( signal ) and starts a fresh one.

Adapter fields:

Field Required Purpose name ✅ Machine name, stored as source in documents title ✅ Tab label fetch(ctx) ✅ Load items — all at once, or page by page resolve(id) — Re-fetch one item; enables Refresh filters — Declarative filter bar (see below) icon — Tab icon ( @sanity/icons works great) defaultLayout — 'grid' (default) or 'list' disableSearch — Hide the search box for APIs without search searchPlaceholder — Placeholder for the search box renderTile(props) — Custom tile content (see below) renderPreview(props) — Custom preview card on the input

Items must extend this shape ( defineAdapter<MyItem>() gives you typed context everywhere):

interface ExternalItem { id : string // stable unique id — stored as externalId title ? : string subtitle ? : string imageUrl ? : string raw ? : unknown // stored as the JSON payload (falls back to the item itself) }

There is no cursor plumbing — pagination state is ordinary local variables inside your generator:

// 1) No pagination — return everything (or the top N) async fetch ({ query , signal }) { const res = await fetch ( searchUrl ( query ), { signal }) return mapItems ( await res . json ()) } // 2) Offsets / page numbers — a loop counter async * fetch ({ query , signal }) { for ( let offset = 0 ; ; offset += LIMIT ) { const json = await getJson ( searchUrl ( query , offset ), signal ) const items = json . results . map ( mapItem ) if ( offset + LIMIT >= json . count ) return items yield items } } // 3) Cursor tokens / next-page URLs — a mutable variable async * fetch ({ query , signal }) { let url = firstUrl ( query ) while ( true ) { const json = await getJson ( url , signal ) if ( ! json . next ) return mapItems ( json ) yield mapItems ( json ) url = json . next } }

UI behavior:

Each Load more click pulls one yield ed page and appends it. Duplicate ids are dropped, so overlapping pages are safe.

click pulls one ed page and appends it. Duplicate ids are dropped, so overlapping pages are safe. return the last page (instead of yield ing it) when your API tells you it's the last — the Load more button hides immediately. If you only ever yield , the button hides one click later (the click that discovers the end).

the last page (instead of ing it) when your API tells you it's the last — the button hides immediately. If you only ever , the button hides one click later (the click that discovers the end). Changing the query, any filter, or the source tab aborts the running fetch ( ctx.signal ) and starts a fresh one.

( ) and starts a fresh one. A thrown error shows inline with Retry. Retry restarts your fetch ; items already on screen stay put and re-walked pages are skipped by the id-dedup.

Declare filters; the plugin renders them (and collapses them into a "Filters" popover in narrow containers). Current values arrive verbatim in ctx.filters — mapping them to API params is your adapter's job.

filters: [ { kind : 'select' , name : 'category' , title : 'Category' , multiple : true , options : [{ value : 'kitchen' , title : 'Kitchen' }, { value : 'outdoors' , title : 'Outdoors' }]}, { kind : 'toggle' , name : 'inStock' , title : 'In stock only' }, { kind : 'text' , name : 'sku' , title : 'SKU contains' , placeholder : 'SKU-10…' }, { kind : 'daterange' , name : 'created' , title : 'Created' } ]

Kind Control Value in ctx.filters select Dropdown with an "All" option string select + multiple Checkbox popover string[] toggle Switch true (absent when off) text Debounced text input string daterange Two native date inputs {from?: 'YYYY-MM-DD', to?: 'YYYY-MM-DD'}

Unset filters are absent from ctx.filters . Active filters show a count badge and a Clear filters action; every filter change refetches from page one.

By default, selecting an item snapshots externalId, title, subtitle, imageUrl (plus the framework fields _type, source, syncedAt , and a payload string of the raw record). If you want a different shape — e.g. store only the id, or add custom fields — set mapValue on the adapter:

{name: 'products' , ..., // Store only the id — framework fields (_type, source, syncedAt) still added. mapValue: item => ({ externalId : item . id })}

{name: 'articles' , ..., // Store a custom subset — headline, canonical url, published date. mapValue: item => ({ externalId : item . id , headline : item . title , url : item . raw . canonicalUrl , publishedAt : item . raw . publishedAt })}

The keys you return replace the default item-derived fields. If you add fields that aren't declared in the plugin's schema (the built-in type has source, externalId, title, subtitle, imageUrl, payload, syncedAt ), define your own type via typeName so those fields survive round-trip through the Studio form.

Combine with storePayload: false (plugin-level) to skip the JSON payload string entirely:

externalSource ({ storePayload : false })

renderTile replaces a tile's content — the plugin keeps ownership of the grid/list layout, click & keyboard handling, and selection state:

import { Badge , Box , Flex , Stack , Text } from '@sanity/ui' renderTile ({ item , selected , query }) { return ( < Flex align = "center" gap ={ 3 } > < Box flex ={ 1 } > < Stack space ={ 2 } > < Text size ={ 1 } weight ={ selected ? 'bold' : 'medium' } > { item . title } </ Text > < Text size ={ 0 } muted > { item . raw . sku } </ Text > </ Stack > </ Box > < Badge tone ={ item . raw . inStock ? 'positive' : 'critical' } > { item . raw . inStock ? 'In stock' : 'Out of stock' } </ Badge > </ Flex > ) }

renderPreview({value}) does the same for the selected-value card on the input; it receives the stored ExternalItemValue (parse value.payload for the full record).

Tip: build custom renderers with @sanity/ui primitives so they inherit the Studio theme (including dark mode) for free.

Editors can toggle between a tile grid and rows — handy for data without imagery (e.g. financial records). The choice is persisted per adapter in localStorage . Set the initial layout with defaultLayout: 'list' .

For plain JSON REST APIs you usually don't need to write fetch yourself:

createRestAdapter ({ name : 'articles' , title : 'Articles' , buildUrl : ctx => { // First page only — the factory follows `nextUrl` from there. const url = new URL ( 'https://api.example.com/articles' ) if ( ctx . query ) url . searchParams . set ( 'q' , ctx . query ) if ( typeof ctx . filters . section === 'string' ) url . searchParams . set ( 'section' , ctx . filters . section ) return url }, nextUrl : json => json . nextPageUrl ?? null , // null = no more pages; omit for single-page APIs headers : () => ({ Authorization : `Bearer ${ myToken } ` }), // static object or (async) factory selectItems : json => json . data . hits , mapItem : raw => ({ id : String ( raw . id ), title : raw . headline , imageUrl : raw . thumb , raw }), resolveUrl : id => `https://api.example.com/articles/ ${ id } ` , // enables Refresh; 404 → "item gone" mapResolved : json => json . data })

Everything is explicit — the factory never guesses at your response shape.

Option Required Purpose buildUrl(ctx) ✅ URL of the first page selectItems(json) ✅ Pick the records array out of the response body mapItem(raw) ✅ Map one raw record to an item nextUrl(json, ctx) — URL of the next page ( null = end). Omit for single-page APIs headers — Static headers or an (async) per-request factory resolveUrl(id) — Enables Refresh mapResolved(json) — Unwrap the resolve response (default: identity) filters , icon , defaultLayout , disableSearch , searchPlaceholder , mapValue , renderTile , renderPreview — Passed through

Non-OK responses throw HTTP <status> <statusText> and surface inline in the dialog; resolve treats 404 as "item no longer exists".

Adapters run in the browser, inside the Studio:

The API must send CORS headers allowing your Studio origin ( http://localhost:3333 during development).

during development). Never ship long-lived secrets to the browser. For authenticated APIs, deploy a tiny serverless proxy (Cloudflare Worker, Vercel/Netlify function) that holds the credential and forwards requests; point buildUrl at the proxy.

For authenticated APIs, deploy a tiny serverless proxy (Cloudflare Worker, Vercel/Netlify function) that holds the credential and forwards requests; point at the proxy. For editor-provided, per-studio secrets (API keys entered in the Studio UI), the established pattern is @sanity/studio-secrets — store the key with it, read it in your adapter's headers factory.

externalSource ({ typeName : 'external.item' , // optional: rename the schema type storePayload : true // optional: set false to skip storing the raw JSON })

Custom typeName example — a dedicated product.ref type:

externalSource ({ typeName : 'product.ref' }) // … defineField ({ name : 'product' , type : 'product.ref' , options : { adapters : [ productsAdapter ]} })

options on any external.item field:

Key Purpose adapters Required. Adapters this field can pick from. dialog.mode 'fullscreen' (default) or 'centered' . dialog.width For mode: 'centered' , the @sanity/ui width scale (0–4, default 1).

The picker opens fullscreen by default. If you'd rather have a classic centered modal for a particular field, set options.dialog on the field:

defineField ({ name : 'featuredProduct' , type : 'external.item' , options : { dialog : { mode : 'centered' }} // or 'fullscreen' })

For mode: 'centered' you can also set width (the @sanity/ui theme-container index, 0 – 4 ; default 1 ):

options: {dialog: {mode: 'centered' , width: 3 }}

Both modes close on Escape or the ✕ button. Grid tiles are keyboard accessible ( Tab to focus, Enter / Space to select). With more than one adapter, tabs at the top switch sources.

Tiles are keyboard accessible: Tab to a tile, Enter / Space to select, Escape closes the dialog.

to a tile, / to select, closes the dialog. Fetch/resolve errors render as inline critical cards (with Retry) — the form never crashes.

readOnly fields disable Select/Replace, Refresh and Clear.

fields disable Select/Replace, Refresh and Clear. If a stored value references an adapter that is no longer registered, the input shows a warning and still lets you Clear or Replace it.

This repo ships a dev studio wired to three demo adapters (a hand-written PokeAPI generator with client-side search, an offline in-memory "Products" API demonstrating all filter kinds and custom renderers, and a createRestAdapter next-URL demo):

npm install npm run dev # starts the dev studio in ./dev npm run build # plugin-kit verify + pkg-utils build

MIT © Max Shastsel