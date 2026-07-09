sanity-plugin-link-checker
Scans a Sanity dataset for broken document references and external links, with a Studio tool to review and jump to the offending documents.
By Kodamera & Henrik Larsson
Install command
npm i sanity-plugin-link-checker
Built by Kodamera
sanity-plugin-link-checker
Finds broken links and references across a Sanity dataset and shows them in a
Studio tool, with one click to jump straight to the offending document. Dangling-reference
checks work out of the box. Accurate external-link checks need the included Document
Function — one command to deploy — since browser-only checks are CORS-limited and mostly
come back
unverifiable rather than a real answer.
Table of contents
- Features
- Why check links in the CMS instead of crawling the site?
- Installation
- Quick start
- Accurate external checks: deploy the Document Function (once)
- CLI (CI pipelines and no-Function setups)
- Configuration
- Advanced
- License
- Develop & test
Features
- Finds broken external links — every URL in your content, checked over HTTP with real status codes. Needs the included Document Function (or CLI) — the Studio's "Run scan" button alone is CORS-limited and can't give you real answers.
- Catches more than dead links — syntactically malformed URLs and links to localhost/private-network hosts are flagged by default, no network request needed; domain-shaped text missing its
http(s)://and URL-shaped text with no link attached are opt-in checks (see Configuration).
- Finds dangling references — reference fields pointing at documents that no longer exist, checked against both published and draft versions.
- Scans everything — published documents, drafts, and release versions across the entire dataset.
- Jump straight to the problem — click any finding to open the document with the offending field focused and scrolled into view.
- One shared report — results are stored in the dataset itself, so every teammate and environment sees the same scan, live, with no manual steps.
- Mark as resolved — acknowledge findings you've handled; the marks survive re-scans.
- CI-ready CLI — fail a build when broken links are found, export the report as JSON.
- Zero schema pollution — the report document is not a registered schema type and never shows up in your content lists.
- Extensible — plug in your own URL checker (e.g. a proxy), or use the React-free scanning core in your own scripts and Functions.
Why check links in the CMS instead of crawling the site?
Site crawlers and SEO suites (Ahrefs, Screaming Frog, Dr. Link Check, ...) find broken links by crawling your rendered pages. That works — but it reports the symptom, not the source. This plugin works on the content itself, which changes what's possible:
- Catch problems before they're published. Crawlers only see live pages. This scans drafts and release versions too, so a dead link in tomorrow's landing page never ships.
- Fix in one click, not one investigation. A crawler tells you page X has a broken link; someone still has to figure out which document and which field that came from. Here every finding opens the document with the offending field focused.
- Dangling references are invisible to crawlers. A reference to a deleted document usually doesn't render as a broken link — it renders as silently missing content. Only a content-side check can find it.
- Editors work where they already are. Findings live in the Studio with document previews, draft/published status, and a resolve workflow — no separate tool, login, or CSV export.
- Free and unlimited. No per-site subscription, no page quota; runs in your own infrastructure (browser, CLI, or a Sanity Function).
It's a complement, not a replacement: crawlers still cover what only rendered pages can show (redirect chains, links added by frontend code, orphan pages) and off-site SEO (backlinks, rankings). This covers the half they can't see — the content before it becomes a page.
Installation
npm install sanity-plugin-link-checker
Quick start
Add the plugin to
sanity.config.ts(or
.js):
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity' import {linkChecker} from 'sanity-plugin-link-checker' export default defineConfig({ //... plugins: [linkChecker()], })
Open the new Link Checker tool in the Studio menu and click Run scan.
Deploy the Document Function — one command, see the next section.
Do this one. Without the Function, external checks run from the browser and are CORS-limited — most links come back
unverifiableinstead of a real broken/ok answer. The Function is what makes external-link checking actually work.
Results are stored in the dataset as a single, always-overwritten document, so every environment (local Studio, deployed Studio, teammates) sees the same scan with no manual step. See Why browser checks are limited (CORS) for the full explanation.
Accurate external checks: deploy the Document Function (once)
Clicking "Run scan" writes a small trigger document (
linkCheckerTrigger) alongside the
report. Deploying a Sanity Document Function
that reacts to it makes the button fully server-side.
npx sanity-plugin-link-checker init-function
- Add the printed resource to
sanity.blueprint.ts(the command prints the exact snippet; if you don't have a blueprint file yet, it prints the
npx sanity blueprints initstep too).
npx sanity blueprints deploy
Once deployed, every "Run scan" click reruns the scan server-side (no CORS, real status codes) and the results replace the browser-run ones live, within a few seconds — no reload, no CLI to remember. Functions run on Sanity's included free tier for typical link-checking volumes (20K GB-seconds + 500K invocations/month, included on all plans).
Upgrading an already-deployed Function
The scaffolded Function occasionally changes as the plugin evolves — most notably,
Functions scaffolded before the scan-scope config existed call
runScan(client, {}, 'function') and silently ignore every option you set in
linkChecker({...}) (the browser pass filters correctly, then the Function
overwrites the report unfiltered). After upgrading the plugin, refresh your
Function:
npx sanity-plugin-link-checker init-function --force
npx sanity blueprints deploy
--force overwrites
functions/link-checker-scan/index.ts with the current
template. If you customized the file, diff it first and port your changes.
CLI (CI pipelines and no-Function setups)
If you can't or don't want to deploy the Function, the same accurate Node-side scan is available as a one-shot CLI — run it manually, on a cron, or as a CI step. It writes the same report document the Studio tool reads, so results still show up in the tool.
npx sanity-plugin-link-checker \
--project-id yourProjectId \
--dataset production \
--token $SANITY_AUTH_TOKEN
--token needs write access (e.g. an Editor-role API token), since it upserts the
report document.
--project-id and
--dataset also read from
SANITY_STUDIO_PROJECT_ID /
SANITY_STUDIO_DATASET env vars if you already have those set, as most Studio projects do.
Use
--fail-on-findings to make a CI job exit non-zero when broken links/references are
found, and
--out <path> for a local JSON copy in CI logs:
npx sanity-plugin-link-checker --token $SANITY_AUTH_TOKEN --fail-on-findings --out report.json
Run
npx sanity-plugin-link-checker --help for all options (
--concurrency,
--timeout,
--host-delay,
--exclude-types,
--exclude-urls,
--exclude-url-pattern,
--ignore-drafts-older-than,
--api-version).
Configuration
linkChecker({
concurrency: 4, // max concurrent external URL checks
timeoutMs: 8000, // per-request timeout
hostDelayMs: 1000, // min gap between two requests to the same host
excludeTypes: ['siteSettings'], // document types to skip entirely
excludeUrls: ['linkedin.com'], // URLs to skip (substring or RegExp)
ignoreDraftsOlderThanDays: 90, // skip abandoned never-published drafts
skipInternalHostCheck: false, // flag links to localhost/private-network hosts
internalHostPatterns: ['staging.example.com'], // extra hostnames to flag as internal
detectBareDomains: false, // also flag domain-shaped values missing http(s)://
detectUnlinkedUrls: false, // also flag URL-shaped text in rich text with no link attached
apiVersion: '2024-01-01', // Sanity client API version
checkUrl: async (url) => ({status: 'ok'}), // optional override, see Advanced below
structureToolName: 'structure', // structure tool name, if renamed
})
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
concurrency
number
4
|Max concurrent external URL checks
timeoutMs
number
8000
|Per-request timeout
hostDelayMs
number
1000
|Min ms between two requests to the same host - avoids tripping rate limiters
excludeTypes
string[]
[]
|Document types to skip entirely;
sanity.* system types are always skipped
excludeUrls
(string | RegExp)[]
[]
|External URLs to skip - a string matches as a substring, a RegExp against the full URL. Useful for hosts that block automated checks (LinkedIn, ...)
ignoreDraftsOlderThanDays
number
|off
|Skip never-published drafts whose last edit is older than this many days. Drafts of published documents always scan, whatever their age
skipInternalHostCheck
boolean
false
|Skip flagging links to localhost/private-network hosts. Only turn on if your project genuinely serves internal-only content that's expected to link to private addresses
internalHostPatterns
(string | RegExp)[]
[]
|Extra hostnames to flag as internal, beyond the built-in loopback/private/link-local ranges - e.g. your own staging subdomain
detectBareDomains
boolean
false
|Also flag string values that look like a domain but are missing
http:///
https:// (e.g. a field whose whole value is
example.com). Off by default - the domain-shape + real-TLD heuristic is tuned to avoid likely false positives (
Node.js,
README.md,
install.sh,
script.py, and ordinary filenames), but can't be made airtight; turn on deliberately and review what it finds
detectUnlinkedUrls
boolean
false
|Also flag URL-shaped text found inside rich text that has no link annotation attached - text that looks clickable but isn't. Off by default: it surfaces as a warning (Unverifiable tab, never fails
--fail-on-findings), since detecting a URL's boundary inside a sentence is necessarily approximate - see note below
apiVersion
string
'2024-01-01'
|Sanity client API version
checkUrl
function
|built-in checker
|Override how a URL is checked (see Custom URL checking via a proxy)
structureToolName
string
'structure'
|Structure tool name used for "open document" links; only needed if renamed via
structureTool({name})
detectUnlinkedUrls only sees rich text built on Sanity's standard
block/
span
Portable Text type - the fixed
children/
markDefs/
marks shape the block editor itself
hardcodes, not a per-schema field name. A fully bespoke, hand-rolled rich-text structure
(not built on Sanity's standard block array member) is invisible to this specific check, by
design - there's no config escape hatch planned for it. A field-name-remapping option was
considered and rejected: the standard case has nothing to remap (Sanity's block editor
doesn't allow renaming
children/
markDefs/
marks at all), and a genuinely bespoke
structure usually differs in more than field names, so a simple mapping wouldn't reliably
work anyway.
Advanced
Custom URL checking via a proxy
If you'd rather click "Run scan" in Studio and get accurate external-link results immediately (no separate CLI step), you can point the plugin at a server-side proxy instead — same idea as the CLI (move the fetch off the browser), but as a live endpoint instead of a one-shot script:
linkChecker({
checkUrl: async (url) => {
const res = await fetch(
`https://your-proxy.example.com/api/check-link?url=${encodeURIComponent(url)}`,
{headers: {'x-proxy-secret': process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_LINK_PROXY_SECRET ?? ''}},
)
return res.json() // {status: 'ok' | 'broken' | 'unverifiable', httpStatus?, reason?}
},
})
A ready-to-deploy example proxy (Vercel-shaped Node function, with SSRF guardrails —
blocks loopback/private/link-local hosts and supports an optional shared secret) lives in
examples/link-check-proxy. This requires you to host
something, unlike the CLI.
Using the scanning logic in your own code
The Function, the CLI, and the Studio plugin all share the same scanning code, exported
React-free from
sanity-plugin-link-checker/core for use in your own scripts or
Functions:
runScan,
writeReport,
readReport,
writeTrigger, and
summarizeResult
(the same broken/unverifiable counting logic the CLI's
--fail-on-findings gate uses).
See
src/core.ts for the full list, including the acknowledgement and
trigger-config helpers.
Why browser checks are limited (CORS)
Worth understanding why the Function matters. External link checking is a
fetch
against each URL. A browser can only read the real HTTP status of a cross-origin
request if the target server sends CORS headers back — most ordinary websites don't,
since they have no reason to let arbitrary pages read their responses. Without those
headers the request either throws a network error or resolves as unreadable, whether the
URL is a healthy page or a real 404.
So external checks run straight from the Studio browser tab land on
unverifiable (or
timeout) rather than a clean
ok/
broken. This isn't a bug — it's what the browser
allows. Node has no such restriction, which is exactly why the Function (and the CLI
above) get real status codes.
Adding or overriding a language
The plugin ships English (
en-US) and Swedish (
sv-SE). Rather than a config option
on
linkChecker(), translations use Sanity's own
i18n.bundles mechanism — register
another bundle for the same namespace in your
sanity.config.ts and it merges over
(or adds to) the built-in strings automatically, no plugin-side setting needed:
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {defineLocaleResourceBundle} from 'sanity'
import {linkChecker, linkCheckerLocaleNamespace} from 'sanity-plugin-link-checker'
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [linkChecker()],
i18n: {
bundles: [
defineLocaleResourceBundle({
locale: 'de-DE',
namespace: linkCheckerLocaleNamespace,
resources: {'result.resolve': 'Auflösen', 'result.details': 'Details'},
// Bundles merge with overwrite: true by default, so a partial resource
// object (like this one) fills in just the keys you provide — everything
// else falls back to the plugin's built-in en-US strings.
}),
],
},
})
This also works to correct or restyle an existing
en-US/
sv-SE string, or add a
locale this plugin doesn't ship at all — as long as it's a locale your Studio itself
supports (see Sanity's locale plugins
for the full list; translating this plugin into a language the Studio's own chrome
doesn't speak yields a half-translated UI). See
src/i18n/resources.ts for every translatable key (English), or
src/i18n/resources.sv.ts for a full second-locale example.
How results are stored
- Results are stored in the dataset as a single, always-overwritten document (
_id: 'link-checker-report',
_type: 'linkCheckerReport').
- It's not registered as a schema type, so it won't show up in your content lists, and it's exactly one document regardless of how many times you scan.
- Every environment (local Studio, deployed Studio, teammates) reads that same document, so a scan run anywhere shows up everywhere with no manual step.
- It's also cached in the browser (per project + dataset) for a fast first paint.
Uninstalling
Removing
linkChecker() from
sanity.config.ts only stops the plugin's Studio UI and
API calls — it doesn't touch the dataset. Two documents are left behind, since neither
is a schema type the Studio's own deletion UI would surface:
link-checker-report(
_type: 'linkCheckerReport') — the scan results
link-checker-trigger(
_type: 'linkCheckerTrigger') — only present if you use the "Run scan" button with a deployed Document Function
Delete them with the Sanity CLI, from a Studio project directory:
npx sanity documents delete link-checker-report
npx sanity documents delete link-checker-trigger
Or via
@sanity/client:
await client.delete('link-checker-report')
await client.delete('link-checker-trigger')
License
MIT © Kodamera
Develop & test
This plugin uses @sanity/plugin-kit with default configuration for build & watch scripts.
See Testing a plugin in Sanity Studio on how to run this plugin with hotreload in the studio.
Release New Version
Run "CI & Release" workflow. Make sure to select the main branch and check "Release new version".
Semantic release will only publish from configured release branches, so it is safe to run the workflow from any branch.