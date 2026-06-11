Sirv media source
Add Sirv as a first-class media source inside Sanity Studio. Connect your Sirv account, browse the Sirv DAM, and pick images, videos, 360 spins, Sirv views or any file directly from fields. Assets stay on Sirv and render on the frontend with the companion @sirv/react package.
By Jake Brumby
Install command
npm i @sirv/sanity-plugin
Sirv for Sanity
Add Sirv as a media source inside Sanity Studio v3, v4 and v5. Connect your Sirv account to browse your Sirv DAM (folders, search, thumbnails) and pick images, videos, 360 spins or any file to add to your page.
Your Sirv assets stay on Sirv (you store the path + delivery domain + dimensions) and render on
the frontend with the companion package
@sirv/react.
It includes automatically scaled images to suit each users' device, lazy loading, image zoom, 360
spins, galleries, GLB models and video streaming.
- No backend required - Sanity Studio talks directly to Sirv's REST API.
- No credentials exposed - REST credentials are encrypted in the dataset's secrets.
- Self-host friendly - designed for a locally-run / self-hosted Studio.
Packages
|Package
|What it is
@sirv/sanity-plugin
|The Studio plugin: Asset Source,
sirvMedia field type, Settings tool.
@sirv/react
|Frontend renderers +
next/image loader.
@sirv/core
|Host-agnostic DAM browser, login UI, auth hook, types (no Sanity code).
@sirv/sirv-client
|Framework-agnostic Sirv REST client (user-auth + DAM + account).
@sirv/url-builder
|Pure Sirv transformation URL/srcset builders.
5-minute getting started
1. Install the plugin in your Studio
npm install @sirv/sanity-plugin
// sanity.config.ts
import { defineConfig } from 'sanity'
import { sirv } from '@sirv/sanity-plugin'
export default defineConfig({
// ...
plugins: [sirv()],
})
Use a private dataset - the plugin stores your Sirv credentials in a
secrets.sirv
document that must not be publicly readable.
2. Connect your account
Open the Sirv tool (or pick any image field), and sign in with your Sirv email + password (+ OTP if you have MFA), then choose an account. Tokens persist; later sessions are silent.
3a. Pick images on any image field (Asset Source)
Click Select on a standard
image field and choose Sirv. The DAM browser opens; pick
an image and it's stored as a normal Sanity image.
3b. Or use the
sirvMedia field for video / spins / views + transforms
import { defineField } from 'sanity'
defineField({
name: 'hero',
type: 'sirvMedia',
options: { allowedTypes: ['image', 'video', 'spin'] }, // omit to allow all four
})
This stores a richer value with the asset type, dimensions, alt text, and per-asset transformations.
4. Render on the frontend
npm install @sirv/react
import { SirvImage, SirvMedia, fromSanityMedia } from '@sirv/react'
// A standard responsive image:
<SirvImage alias="your.sirv.com" path="/products/shoe.jpg" width={800} alt="Shoe" />
// A stored sirvMedia value (any type):
<SirvMedia value={fromSanityMedia(doc.hero)} width={800} />
For
next/image, point
images.loaderFile at a file that re-exports
{ sirvLoader as default } from '@sirv/react/next'.
See
examples/studio and
examples/next for runnable references.
Architecture
apps/sanity-plugin -> @sirv/core -> @sirv/sirv-client
| \-> @sirv/url-builder
-> @sirv/react -> @sirv/url-builder
One-way contract:
apps/sanity-plugin depends on
packages/*, never the reverse, and
packages/* may not import Sanity. This is what makes the planned Contentful and Storyblok
ports cheap (see docs/porting-to-contentful-storyblok.md).
It is enforced by a Biome rule and scripts/check-package-boundaries.mjs
(also run as a Vitest test).
Further reading: docs/architecture.md, docs/sirv-api-notes.md, docs/cross-plugin-patterns.md, docs/dam-browser-port-notes.md.
Develop
pnpm install
pnpm typecheck # tsc --noEmit across every package
pnpm test # vitest (unit + RTL; live tests are gated)
pnpm lint # biome
pnpm boundaries # assert no Sanity imports in packages/*
Requires Node >= 18.15 and pnpm >= 10. (Running the example Studio needs a Sanity project; the example Next.js site needs Node >= 20.19.)
Live API tests
@sirv/sirv-client has live smoke tests gated behind env flags, run against a real account:
set -a; source .env.local; set +a
SIRV_LIVE=1 pnpm test:live
End-user auth never requires
client_id/
client_secret. A gitignored
.env.local
(
SIRV_CLIENT_ID /
SIRV_CLIENT_SECRET, template in
.env.example) exists only for these
developer/CI smoke tests.