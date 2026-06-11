Add Sirv as a media source inside Sanity Studio v3, v4 and v5. Connect your Sirv account to browse your Sirv DAM (folders, search, thumbnails) and pick images, videos, 360 spins or any file to add to your page.

Your Sirv assets stay on Sirv (you store the path + delivery domain + dimensions) and render on the frontend with the companion package @sirv/react . It includes automatically scaled images to suit each users' device, lazy loading, image zoom, 360 spins, galleries, GLB models and video streaming.

No backend required - Sanity Studio talks directly to Sirv's REST API.

- Sanity Studio talks directly to Sirv's REST API. No credentials exposed - REST credentials are encrypted in the dataset's secrets.

- REST credentials are encrypted in the dataset's secrets. Self-host friendly - designed for a locally-run / self-hosted Studio.

Package What it is @sirv/sanity-plugin The Studio plugin: Asset Source, sirvMedia field type, Settings tool. @sirv/react Frontend renderers + next/image loader. @sirv/core Host-agnostic DAM browser, login UI, auth hook, types (no Sanity code). @sirv/sirv-client Framework-agnostic Sirv REST client (user-auth + DAM + account). @sirv/url-builder Pure Sirv transformation URL/srcset builders.

npm install @sirv/sanity-plugin

// sanity.config.ts import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { sirv } from '@sirv/sanity-plugin' export default defineConfig ({ // ... plugins : [ sirv ()], })

Use a private dataset - the plugin stores your Sirv credentials in a secrets.sirv document that must not be publicly readable.

Open the Sirv tool (or pick any image field), and sign in with your Sirv email + password (+ OTP if you have MFA), then choose an account. Tokens persist; later sessions are silent.

Click Select on a standard image field and choose Sirv. The DAM browser opens; pick an image and it's stored as a normal Sanity image.

import { defineField } from 'sanity' defineField ({ name : 'hero' , type : 'sirvMedia' , options : { allowedTypes : [ 'image' , 'video' , 'spin' ] }, // omit to allow all four })

This stores a richer value with the asset type, dimensions, alt text, and per-asset transformations.

npm install @sirv/react

import { SirvImage , SirvMedia , fromSanityMedia } from '@sirv/react' // A standard responsive image: < SirvImage alias = "your.sirv.com" path = "/products/shoe.jpg" width ={ 800 } alt = "Shoe" /> // A stored sirvMedia value (any type): < SirvMedia value ={ fromSanityMedia ( doc . hero ) } width ={ 800 } />

For next/image , point images.loaderFile at a file that re-exports { sirvLoader as default } from '@sirv/react/next' .

See examples/studio and examples/next for runnable references.

apps / sanity - plugin -> @ sirv / core -> @ sirv / sirv - client | \ -> @ sirv / url - builder -> @ sirv / react -> @ sirv / url - builder

One-way contract: apps/sanity-plugin depends on packages/* , never the reverse, and packages/* may not import Sanity. This is what makes the planned Contentful and Storyblok ports cheap (see docs/porting-to-contentful-storyblok.md). It is enforced by a Biome rule and scripts/check-package-boundaries.mjs (also run as a Vitest test).

Further reading: docs/architecture.md, docs/sirv-api-notes.md, docs/cross-plugin-patterns.md, docs/dam-browser-port-notes.md.

pnpm install pnpm typecheck # tsc --noEmit across every package pnpm test # vitest (unit + RTL; live tests are gated) pnpm lint # biome pnpm boundaries # assert no Sanity imports in packages/*

Requires Node >= 18.15 and pnpm >= 10. (Running the example Studio needs a Sanity project; the example Next.js site needs Node >= 20.19.)

@sirv/sirv-client has live smoke tests gated behind env flags, run against a real account:

set -a ; source .env.local ; set +a SIRV_LIVE = 1 pnpm test:live