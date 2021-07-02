My Portfolio and Blog

Terrell Singleton
Fullstack Developer, React, Angular, and more
Terrell is located at Los Angeles, CA
Terrell Singleton
My Future Portfolio
Currently just a portfolio site that has configurable sections. You generate a homepage from the available sections. This could be tied to user accounts and users could configure their own simple portfolio site from a set of pieces.
Website for a Credit and Loan CompanyGo to Assembled Brands Website
Blog for workGo to Assembled Brands Blog
This is a database of events for the Underground Ball CommunityGo to Anybody Walking