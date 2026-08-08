ToolifyNav is a curated directory of AI tools. The content backbone is Sanity: directory items, categories, tags, collections, blog posts and user submissions all live in one dataset, and publishing a submission promotes it to a public item document.The frontend is TanStack Start (React) with Tailwind CSS 4 and shadcn/ui, deployed to Cloudflare Workers. better-auth handles authentication against Cloudflare D1, Stripe powers Pro plan checkout and webhooks, and Resend delivers transactional email from React Email templates.The most interesting challenge was the publishing workflow: submissions stay private until the owner reviews and publishes them, at which point the server syncs the submission into a public item with canonical URL de-duplication, taxonomy backfills and OG image generation - all driven by GROQ queries against the same Sanity dataset that renders the site.