VideoFX is an AI video effects studio that helps creators turn ideas, images, audio, and reference motion into polished video content from one dashboard. It combines AI video generation, lip sync, and motion control tools, making it useful for social media creators, marketers, educators, filmmakers, e-commerce sellers, and game developers.



With VideoFX, users can generate short videos from text prompts, animate images into video clips, add built-in audio, sync new voice tracks to existing faces, and transfer real body movement from reference footage to AI characters. The platform supports multiple output formats, including landscape, vertical, and square videos, making it suitable for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram Reels, ads, product showcases, course content, and creative prototypes.

Key features include:

Text-to-video generation from detailed prompts

Image-to-video creation for product, character, and scene animation

AI lip sync for multilingual dubbing and talking-head videos

Motion control for transferring gestures, dances, and acting movements

Support for multiple aspect ratios, including 16:9, 9:16, and 1:1

1080p output, with higher-resolution options available on paid plans

Built-in audio generation for more complete video results

Commercial usage rights on paid plans

Free credits available for new users

VideoFX is designed for users who want to create video content faster without relying on complex editing software, production teams, dubbing studios, or motion capture equipment. Whether you are testing ad creatives, localizing videos into different languages, generating social clips, creating product demos, or prototyping cinematic scenes, VideoFX provides a practical AI-powered workflow for modern video production.