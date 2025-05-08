README

Render videos from your Sanity content with Remotion, then publish them to a Next.js site through Cloudinary — triggered with one click from the CMS.

Write a post in Sanity Studio, hit Publish, and a few moments later an MP4 is rendered — locally with headless Chromium, or in a Vercel Sandbox once deployed — uploaded to Cloudinary, and playing on your site. The local path means you can clone, configure only Sanity + Cloudinary, and render a video with no Vercel account at all.

On top of that core loop the template ships the full showcase: Sanity Assist AI copy generation backed by an editable brand-voice doc, and automatic Cloudinary variants — five derivatives of the one canonical render (site MP4, poster JPG, preview GIF, YouTube 1080p, podcast MP3) generated at render time, never re-rendered. The Cloudinary integration is surfaced inside the Studio as a Preview view (a plain player of the canonical render) and a Variants view on each video document (gallery + live transform preview). The minimal core (Studio document action → render → playback) still works on its own if you don't want the extras.

[!IMPORTANT] How auth is handled: the Studio's render and newsletter actions send the logged-in editor's own Sanity session token, which the API routes validate server-side as a write-capable project member. No secrets are bundled into the Studio, and the write-capable SANITY_API_WRITE_TOKEN never leaves the server.

On top of the core render loop, the template ships four fanout surfaces, all driven by the one canonical render:

Site — render once. Publish (or a Studio render action) → render → Cloudinary → site playback (promo + teaser compositions; site MP4, poster, and preview-GIF variants). Newsletter — fan out to email. A Resend-backed newsletter doc that embeds the site-preview-gif variant as the email hero. Transactional email. The signup welcome email embeds the preview GIF of a chosen render — same variant, different send path. Narrated — long-form TTS. The article-narrated composition: ElevenLabs voiceover, computed duration, the long-form variants (YouTube 1080p, podcast MP3), and a podcast RSS feed ( /feed.xml ) built from the MP3s.

Sanity Studio ( post ) │ hit Publish ( auto - promo ) — or click "Render Promo / Teaser" ( document action ) ▼ POST / api / video / render ( Next . js route , bearer - authed ) │ 1. create a `video` doc → status: rendering │ 2. spawn a Vercel Sandbox ( restored from a build - time snapshot in prod ) │ and renderMediaOnVercel inside it │ 3. uploadToVercelBlob → public URL → upload to Cloudinary → delete Blob copy │ → status: uploading │ 4. patch the doc with cloudinaryUrl → status: ready ▼ Next . js site reads `video` docs where status == "ready" and plays them from the Cloudinary URL

The render runs synchronously, so the route returns the finished cloudinaryUrl in its response — the Studio keeps reading status: ready straight from it. Full pipeline detail (auth, idempotency, the soft timeout, both render backends) lives in docs/architecture.md.

Local render fallback. Step 2 above describes the Vercel Sandbox, which the deployed app always uses. Run locally with no BLOB_READ_WRITE_TOKEN (or with LOCAL_RENDER=true ) and the route instead renders with headless Chromium on your machine and uploads straight to Cloudinary — same video doc lifecycle, no Vercel needed. See docs/plans-and-costs.md → Vercel.

pnpm workspaces, orchestrated with Turborepo ( turbo.json ) — pnpm dev runs both apps at once, and build / lint / typegen are cached.

apps / web / @ template / web — Next . js 16 site + / api / video / render ( spawns a Vercel Sandbox ) + Remotion site entry apps / studio / @ template / studio — Sanity Studio v5: schemas , "Render" actions , Assist + brand voice packages / video - core / @ template / video - core — Remotion compositions , registry , Cloudinary variant catalog

One invariant to know before editing: server code and the Studio import only @template/video-core/registry (pure metadata, no React) — only the Remotion bundle imports the barrel. See docs/architecture.md → the registry boundary.

Deeper guides live in docs/ :

Node 20+

pnpm 10+

A Sanity project + dataset, and an Editor API token (write access)

API token (write access) A Cloudinary account (cloud name + API key/secret)

(Only to deploy the hosted app) A Vercel account — host apps/web and connect a Blob store for the sandbox renderer. Not needed to run locally, where renders fall back to headless Chromium on your machine. See docs/vercel-sandbox.md

Follow these steps to get the template running locally. (See Prerequisites above for the accounts and tooling you'll need first.)

1. Install dependencies and create your env files

pnpm install cp apps/web/.env.local.example apps/web/.env.local cp apps/studio/.env.example apps/studio/.env

2. Fill in the env files

apps/web/.env.local

Var What NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID Sanity project id NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET dataset (e.g. production ) SANITY_API_WRITE_TOKEN Editor+ token — the render route creates/updates video docs VIDEO_RENDER_SECRET Optional. Server-side fallback bearer for CI/automation. The Studio's "Render" action does not use it — it authenticates with the editor's own Sanity session CLOUDINARY_CLOUD_NAME / CLOUDINARY_API_KEY / CLOUDINARY_API_SECRET Cloudinary credentials NEXT_PUBLIC_SITE_URL public origin, e.g. https://renderonce.dev (falls back to http://localhost:3000 ) — drives OG tags, sitemap, RSS BLOB_READ_WRITE_TOKEN Optional locally. Leave empty to render with headless Chromium on your machine (uploads straight to Cloudinary — no Vercel needed). Set it to use the Vercel Sandbox instead: auto-injected on Vercel, or cd apps/web && vercel link && vercel env pull for local dev. See docs/vercel-sandbox.md.

This is the minimum to render. The full env reference — Resend (newsletter), ElevenLabs (narration), visual editing, LOCAL_RENDER — is in docs/configuration.md.

apps/studio/.env

Var What SANITY_STUDIO_PROJECT_ID / SANITY_STUDIO_DATASET same project/dataset as the web app SANITY_STUDIO_RENDER_API_URL http://localhost:3000/api/video/render locally; https://renderonce.dev/api/video/render in production SANITY_STUDIO_ENABLE_NARRATED optional; true enables the paid ElevenLabs-backed narrated composition (default off)

Two features lean on paid third-party plans — Sanity Assist (Growth plan) and narrated video (ElevenLabs) — both degrade gracefully on free tiers. See docs/configuration.md → Optional / paid features and docs/plans-and-costs.md for the full cost picture.

3. Run the apps

pnpm dev # both apps at once (Turborepo) — site :3000 + studio :3333

Or run them individually: pnpm dev:web (http://localhost:3000) and pnpm dev:studio (http://localhost:3333).

Rendering works locally with no Vercel account. With BLOB_READ_WRITE_TOKEN left empty, the render route renders each composition with headless Chromium on your machine and uploads straight to Cloudinary — Chromium downloads once on the first render (~1 min, one-time). To render in a Vercel Sandbox instead — the path the deployed app always uses — connect a Blob store and pull the token locally: see docs/vercel-sandbox.md.

4. Render your first video

In Studio, create an Author, then a Post (title, slug, author, excerpt, main image, body). In the post's Video group, enable Auto-generate promo on publish. Hit Publish — a promo (1:1) render fires automatically in the background. (You can also trigger renders anytime from the document action menu → Render Promo (1:1) or Render Teaser (9:16).) Watch the Videos list: the new doc moves rendering → uploading → ready . Visit http://localhost:3000/posts/<slug> — the video plays from Cloudinary. /videos lists every rendered video.

Cloudinary in the Studio. Each video document gains a Preview view (a player of the canonical render) and a Variants view (a gallery of the Cloudinary derivatives plus a live transform preview) — all from public delivery URLs, no secret in the Studio. See docs/apps.md.

Sanity Assist + brand voice. "Brand AI" field actions — rewrite text or generate video copy in an editable brand voice — backed by Brand Voices docs in the Studio. Needs a Growth plan (Agent Actions); seeding and customization in docs/assist.md.

Cloudinary variants. Each composition opts into a variant set (site MP4/poster/preview-GIF, plus YouTube 1080p and podcast MP3 for the narrated composition) in packages/video-core/src/registry.ts — eager-generated at render time and stored on video.variants[] , never re-rendered. See docs/architecture.md → variant system.

Transform playground. The site ships a /playground page — an interactive Cloudinary transform explorer that demonstrates the same variant system live, independent of any rendered video. Tweak transforms and watch the delivery URL change.

Deploy apps/web to Vercel with the project root set to apps/web (the included vercel.json installs and builds from the monorepo root, including the build-time sandbox snapshot). In the Vercel dashboard, Storage → Create → Blob and attach the store to the project — BLOB_READ_WRITE_TOKEN is then auto-injected at runtime. Set the Function max duration to 800s for /api/video/render , and add all apps/web env vars (Sanity, Cloudinary). Point SANITY_STUDIO_RENDER_API_URL at the deployed URL. Deploy the Studio with pnpm deploy:studio .