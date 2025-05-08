Remotion + Cloudinary Video Pipeline
Render videos from Sanity content in one click: a Studio action renders the post with Remotion (locally or in a Vercel Sandbox), publishes to Cloudinary with ready-made site, social, and email derivatives, and plays it on Next.js 16. Plus Sanity Assist, ElevenLabs narration, Resend email.
Sanity + Remotion + Cloudinary video template
Render videos from your Sanity content with Remotion, then publish them to a Next.js site through Cloudinary — triggered with one click from the CMS.
Write a post in Sanity Studio, hit Publish, and a few moments later an MP4 is rendered — locally with headless Chromium, or in a Vercel Sandbox once deployed — uploaded to Cloudinary, and playing on your site. The local path means you can clone, configure only Sanity + Cloudinary, and render a video with no Vercel account at all.
On top of that core loop the template ships the full showcase: Sanity Assist AI copy generation backed by an editable brand-voice doc, and automatic Cloudinary variants — five derivatives of the one canonical render (site MP4, poster JPG, preview GIF, YouTube 1080p, podcast MP3) generated at render time, never re-rendered. The Cloudinary integration is surfaced inside the Studio as a Preview view (a plain player of the canonical render) and a Variants view on each
video document (gallery + live transform preview). The minimal core (Studio document action → render → playback) still works on its own if you don't want the extras.
[!IMPORTANT] How auth is handled: the Studio's render and newsletter actions send the logged-in editor's own Sanity session token, which the API routes validate server-side as a write-capable project member. No secrets are bundled into the Studio, and the write-capable
SANITY_API_WRITE_TOKENnever leaves the server.
What's included
On top of the core render loop, the template ships four fanout surfaces, all driven by the one canonical render:
- Site — render once. Publish (or a Studio render action) → render → Cloudinary → site playback (promo + teaser compositions; site MP4, poster, and preview-GIF variants).
- Newsletter — fan out to email. A Resend-backed
newsletterdoc that embeds the
site-preview-gifvariant as the email hero.
- Transactional email. The signup welcome email embeds the preview GIF of a chosen render — same variant, different send path.
- Narrated — long-form TTS. The
article-narratedcomposition: ElevenLabs voiceover, computed duration, the long-form variants (YouTube 1080p, podcast MP3), and a podcast RSS feed (
/feed.xml) built from the MP3s.
How it works
Sanity Studio (post)
│ hit Publish (auto-promo) — or click "Render Promo / Teaser" (document action)
▼
POST /api/video/render (Next.js route, bearer-authed)
│ 1. create a `video` doc → status: rendering
│ 2. spawn a Vercel Sandbox (restored from a build-time snapshot in prod)
│ and renderMediaOnVercel inside it
│ 3. uploadToVercelBlob → public URL → upload to Cloudinary → delete Blob copy
│ → status: uploading
│ 4. patch the doc with cloudinaryUrl → status: ready
▼
Next.js site
reads `video` docs where status == "ready" and plays them from the Cloudinary URL
The render runs synchronously, so the route returns the finished
cloudinaryUrl in its response — the Studio keeps reading
status: ready straight from it. Full pipeline detail (auth, idempotency, the soft timeout, both render backends) lives in docs/architecture.md.
Local render fallback. Step 2 above describes the Vercel Sandbox, which the deployed app always uses. Run locally with no
BLOB_READ_WRITE_TOKEN(or with
LOCAL_RENDER=true) and the route instead renders with headless Chromium on your machine and uploads straight to Cloudinary — same
videodoc lifecycle, no Vercel needed. See docs/plans-and-costs.md → Vercel.
Monorepo layout
pnpm workspaces, orchestrated with Turborepo (
turbo.json) —
pnpm dev runs both apps at once, and
build/
lint/
typegen are cached.
apps/web/ @template/web — Next.js 16 site + /api/video/render (spawns a Vercel Sandbox) + Remotion site entry
apps/studio/ @template/studio — Sanity Studio v5: schemas, "Render" actions, Assist + brand voice
packages/video-core/ @template/video-core — Remotion compositions, registry, Cloudinary variant catalog
One invariant to know before editing: server code and the Studio import only
@template/video-core/registry (pure metadata, no React) — only the Remotion bundle imports the barrel. See docs/architecture.md → the registry boundary.
Documentation
Deeper guides live in
docs/:
- Architecture — pipeline, registry boundary, variant system
- Configuration — env prefixes, full env reference, auth, the Sanity token
- Vercel Sandbox — connecting a Blob store, the build-time snapshot, local dev
- The apps — the site + render route, and the Studio's render/preview/variants surfaces
- Assist + brand voice — AI field actions and the brand-voice doc
- Plans & costs — what every service costs, and the Vercel Pro requirement
- Troubleshooting — the common gotchas, with fixes
Prerequisites
- Node 20+
- pnpm 10+
- A Sanity project + dataset, and an Editor API token (write access)
- A Cloudinary account (cloud name + API key/secret)
- (Only to deploy the hosted app) A Vercel account — host
apps/weband connect a Blob store for the sandbox renderer. Not needed to run locally, where renders fall back to headless Chromium on your machine. See docs/vercel-sandbox.md
Getting Started
Follow these steps to get the template running locally. (See Prerequisites above for the accounts and tooling you'll need first.)
1. Install dependencies and create your env files
pnpm install
cp apps/web/.env.local.example apps/web/.env.local
cp apps/studio/.env.example apps/studio/.env
2. Fill in the env files
apps/web/.env.local
|Var
|What
NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID
|Sanity project id
NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET
|dataset (e.g.
production)
SANITY_API_WRITE_TOKEN
|Editor+ token — the render route creates/updates
video docs
VIDEO_RENDER_SECRET
|Optional. Server-side fallback bearer for CI/automation. The Studio's "Render" action does not use it — it authenticates with the editor's own Sanity session
CLOUDINARY_CLOUD_NAME /
CLOUDINARY_API_KEY /
CLOUDINARY_API_SECRET
|Cloudinary credentials
NEXT_PUBLIC_SITE_URL
|public origin, e.g.
https://renderonce.dev (falls back to
http://localhost:3000) — drives OG tags, sitemap, RSS
BLOB_READ_WRITE_TOKEN
|Optional locally. Leave empty to render with headless Chromium on your machine (uploads straight to Cloudinary — no Vercel needed). Set it to use the Vercel Sandbox instead: auto-injected on Vercel, or
cd apps/web && vercel link && vercel env pull for local dev. See docs/vercel-sandbox.md.
This is the minimum to render. The full env reference — Resend (newsletter), ElevenLabs (narration), visual editing,
LOCAL_RENDER— is in docs/configuration.md.
apps/studio/.env
|Var
|What
SANITY_STUDIO_PROJECT_ID /
SANITY_STUDIO_DATASET
|same project/dataset as the web app
SANITY_STUDIO_RENDER_API_URL
http://localhost:3000/api/video/render locally;
https://renderonce.dev/api/video/render in production
SANITY_STUDIO_ENABLE_NARRATED
|optional;
true enables the paid ElevenLabs-backed narrated composition (default off)
Two features lean on paid third-party plans — Sanity Assist (Growth plan) and narrated video (ElevenLabs) — both degrade gracefully on free tiers. See docs/configuration.md → Optional / paid features and docs/plans-and-costs.md for the full cost picture.
3. Run the apps
pnpm dev # both apps at once (Turborepo) — site :3000 + studio :3333
Or run them individually:
pnpm dev:web (http://localhost:3000) and
pnpm dev:studio (http://localhost:3333).
Rendering works locally with no Vercel account. With
BLOB_READ_WRITE_TOKEN left empty, the render route renders each composition with headless Chromium on your machine and uploads straight to Cloudinary — Chromium downloads once on the first render (~1 min, one-time). To render in a Vercel Sandbox instead — the path the deployed app always uses — connect a Blob store and pull the token locally: see docs/vercel-sandbox.md.
4. Render your first video
- In Studio, create an Author, then a Post (title, slug, author, excerpt, main image, body). In the post's Video group, enable Auto-generate promo on publish.
- Hit Publish — a promo (1:1) render fires automatically in the background. (You can also trigger renders anytime from the document action menu → Render Promo (1:1) or Render Teaser (9:16).)
- Watch the Videos list: the new doc moves
rendering → uploading → ready.
- Visit
http://localhost:3000/posts/<slug>— the video plays from Cloudinary.
/videoslists every rendered video.
Studio views, Assist & Cloudinary variants
Cloudinary in the Studio. Each
videodocument gains a Preview view (a player of the canonical render) and a Variants view (a gallery of the Cloudinary derivatives plus a live transform preview) — all from public delivery URLs, no secret in the Studio. See docs/apps.md.
Sanity Assist + brand voice. "Brand AI" field actions — rewrite text or generate video copy in an editable brand voice — backed by Brand Voices docs in the Studio. Needs a Growth plan (Agent Actions); seeding and customization in docs/assist.md.
Cloudinary variants. Each composition opts into a variant set (site MP4/poster/preview-GIF, plus YouTube 1080p and podcast MP3 for the narrated composition) in
packages/video-core/src/registry.ts— eager-generated at render time and stored on
video.variants[], never re-rendered. See docs/architecture.md → variant system.
Transform playground. The site ships a
/playgroundpage — an interactive Cloudinary transform explorer that demonstrates the same variant system live, independent of any rendered video. Tweak transforms and watch the delivery URL change.
Deploy
Deploy
apps/web to Vercel with the project root set to
apps/web (the included
vercel.json installs and builds from the monorepo root, including the build-time sandbox snapshot). In the Vercel dashboard, Storage → Create → Blob and attach the store to the project —
BLOB_READ_WRITE_TOKEN is then auto-injected at runtime. Set the Function max duration to 800s for
/api/video/render, and add all
apps/web env vars (Sanity, Cloudinary). Point
SANITY_STUDIO_RENDER_API_URL at the deployed URL. Deploy the Studio with
pnpm deploy:studio.
Customizing
- Add a composition: create
packages/video-core/src/compositions/Foo.tsx, register it in
COMPOSITIONS(
registry.ts) and
COMPOSITION_COMPONENTS(
registry-components.ts), export it from
index.ts, then add a render action (or extend the existing ones) in
apps/studio/src/actions/renderVideo.tsx. Locally, restart
pnpm dev:webso the next render rebundles. On Vercel, redeploy — the build-time snapshot refreshes automatically.
- Change the look: edit the palette in
packages/video-core/src/types.ts(
COLORS). Per-composition style constants (shadows, sizing) live inline in each composition file (e.g.
SHADOWin
compositions/ArticlePromo.tsx).
- Change the source content: the compositions render from
ArticleVideoProps(
types.ts). Adjust that schema, the
postschema, and the field mapping in the Studio render action together.