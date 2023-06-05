Slow initial API response times for relational queries in Sanity

Page

"authors":[ 0:{ "_type":"reference" "_key":"d72d8dea4382" "_ref":"5f1dd94c-2515-4391-8cf5-aeac8d0c3eb9" } ]

export const getPagesByAuthor = async ( authorId: string, ): Promise<Array<Page>> => { const start = new Date().getTime() const query = `*[ _type == 'page' && !(_id in path("drafts.**")) && references(authors, $id) ]` const params = {id: authorId} const res = await sanity.fetch(query, params) const end = new Date().getTime() console.log(`getPagesByAuthor took ${end - start}ms`) return res }

I have ~2kdocuments, and ~200documents in my dataset. Eachhas an array of references to authors, here is an example of the structured data:I query for all the pages given an author ID with the following groq query using the @sanity/client npm package.The first time this query is run for a given authorId, it takes ~8 seconds on our production datasetusing the CDN client. Subsequent invocations take ~100ms. Why is this? Is there a better way to write this “relational” groq query so that initial response time is faster?