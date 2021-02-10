Page 8 of 8

Automatically tag blog posts
AI-powered automatic tagging for Sanity blog posts that analyzes content to generate 3 relevant tags, maintaining consistency by reusing existing tags from your content library.Go to Automatically tag blog posts
Automate your content workflows with functions that trigger on document events. From AI-powered automatic tagging and content enrichment to translation and optimization, these pre-built functions save time and improve content quality across your Sanity projects.
Automatically track when content was first published with a timestamp that sets once and never overwrites, providing reliable publication history for analytics and editorial workflows.Go to First Published Timestamp Function
Automatically update your Algolia indexGo to Algolia Sync Function
On document publish, send a Slack notification so your team is informedGo to Notify your team via Slack on publish
AI-Powered Content Summary from Long Form ContentGo to Auto Summary Function
Get instant Telegram notifications when new comments are posted, with direct links to your Sanity Studio.Go to Telegram alerts for new comments
AI-Powered Tone Analysis for Consistent Brand VoiceGo to Capture Tone of Voice Function
Generate content changes for a piece of contentGo to Brand Voice Validator Function
Validate a field only if a sibling boolean type is set to true.Go to Conditional validation of string
Schemas for running a podcast backend on Sanity.ioGo to Podcast
This is a schema we've used to create accessbile bar charts, with human-readable text for each bar.Go to Horizontal bar chart
Schema for a text with a heading and a illustration with a caption.Go to Heading, text, and illustration
A teeny-tiny 1-document-type schemaGo to Hello World
Generate a custom validator function for Portable Text fields using built-in routinesGo to Portable Text Validator
A schema to bring greater transparency to food sourcing.Go to Food Product Integrity