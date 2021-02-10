Page 8 of 8

Automate your content workflows with functions that trigger on document events. From AI-powered automatic tagging and content enrichment to translation and optimization, these pre-built functions save time and improve content quality across your Sanity projects.

Automatically tag blog posts Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) AI-powered automatic tagging for Sanity blog posts that analyzes content to generate 3 relevant tags, maintaining consistency by reusing existing tags from your content library. Go to Automatically tag blog posts

First Published Timestamp Function Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) Automatically track when content was first published with a timestamp that sets once and never overwrites, providing reliable publication history for analytics and editorial workflows. Knut Melvær Go to First Published Timestamp Function

Algolia Sync Function Official (made by Sanity team) Automatically update your Algolia index K Kevin Green Go to Algolia Sync Function

Notify your team via Slack on publish Official (made by Sanity team) On document publish, send a Slack notification so your team is informed Ken Jones Pizza Go to Notify your team via Slack on publish

Auto Summary Function Official (made by Sanity team) AI-Powered Content Summary from Long Form Content K Kevin Green Go to Auto Summary Function

Telegram alerts for new comments Official (made by Sanity team) Get instant Telegram notifications when new comments are posted, with direct links to your Sanity Studio. Simeon Griggs Go to Telegram alerts for new comments

Capture Tone of Voice Function Official (made by Sanity team) AI-Powered Tone Analysis for Consistent Brand Voice Ken Jones Pizza Go to Capture Tone of Voice Function