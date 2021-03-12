Page 7 of 8

Automatically tag blog posts
AI-powered automatic tagging for Sanity blog posts that analyzes content to generate 3 relevant tags, maintaining consistency by reusing existing tags from your content library.Go to Automatically tag blog posts
Automate your content workflows with functions that trigger on document events. From AI-powered automatic tagging and content enrichment to translation and optimization, these pre-built functions save time and improve content quality across your Sanity projects.
Automatically track when content was first published with a timestamp that sets once and never overwrites, providing reliable publication history for analytics and editorial workflows.Go to First Published Timestamp Function
Automatically update your Algolia indexGo to Algolia Sync Function
On document publish, send a Slack notification so your team is informedGo to Notify your team via Slack on publish
AI-Powered Content Summary from Long Form ContentGo to Auto Summary Function
Get instant Telegram notifications when new comments are posted, with direct links to your Sanity Studio.Go to Telegram alerts for new comments
AI-Powered Tone Analysis for Consistent Brand VoiceGo to Capture Tone of Voice Function
Generate content changes for a piece of contentGo to Brand Voice Validator Function
Schemas for creating an event directory on SanityGo to Event directory schemas
GROQ query that finds duplicate data in a given field.Go to GROQ query to find duplicate data
A query to pull the rich color data associated with an image from the Sanity Asset PipelineGo to GROQ query to pull data for image palette information
How to add different types of “breaks” for Portable Text that can be translated to horizontal rules, “read more”, sections, chapters, and so on.Go to Breaks for Portable Text
Choose a file from a searchable selectGo to File Searchable Select
Add lists of image assets based on information in the asset document using the Structure Builder APIGo to How to list and group image asset documents
Get details of the currently logged in Sanity userGo to useCurrentUser Custom React Hook
Migration script to normalize Portable Text blocks across your whole datasetGo to Normalize Portable Text blocks
This migration scripts lets you migrate documents to a new type.Go to Migration script for document types
Use data for the current logged in user as initial values in a new documentGo to Initial value template with current user
Do something with a uploaded file and populate a field in the document based on thatGo to Populate fields with data from a file upload
Show different document lists based on a user's roleGo to Desk structure with custom roles
How to group documents by their publishedAt year using the Structure Builder APIGo to Group documents by year
Find new connections in a dataset by filtering a second time on dereferenced dataGo to GROQ query to find all movie screenings with a specific actor
Script to find and delete unused assets in a datasetGo to Delete unused assets
An example of overriding the default Studio Desk pane to add some business logic around menu items.Go to Custom default desk pane
Script to convert quotation marks in Portable Text blocksGo to Convert quotation marks for Portable Text
A small help function to convert Portable Text blocks to plain textGo to Portable Text to Plain Text