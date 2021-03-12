Page 7 of 8

Go to Brand Voice Validator Function

Capture Tone of Voice Function

Telegram alerts for new comments

Get instant Telegram notifications when new comments are posted, with direct links to your Sanity Studio.

Auto Summary Function

Notify your team via Slack on publish

On document publish, send a Slack notification so your team is informed

Algolia Sync Function

First Published Timestamp Function

Automatically track when content was first published with a timestamp that sets once and never overwrites, providing reliable publication history for analytics and editorial workflows.

Automatically tag blog posts

AI-powered automatic tagging for Sanity blog posts that analyzes content to generate 3 relevant tags, maintaining consistency by reusing existing tags from your content library.

Automate your content workflows with functions that trigger on document events. From AI-powered automatic tagging and content enrichment to translation and optimization, these pre-built functions save time and improve content quality across your Sanity projects.

Event directory schemas Schemas for creating an event directory on Sanity Nick Borrett

GROQ query to find duplicate data GROQ query that finds duplicate data in a given field. Geoff Ball

GROQ query to pull data for image palette information A query to pull the rich color data associated with an image from the Sanity Asset Pipeline Bryan Robinson

Breaks for Portable Text How to add different types of "breaks" for Portable Text that can be translated to horizontal rules, "read more", sections, chapters, and so on. Knut Melvær

File Searchable Select Choose a file from a searchable select Arjen Scherff-de Water

How to list and group image asset documents Add lists of image assets based on information in the asset document using the Structure Builder API Knut Melvær

useCurrentUser Custom React Hook Get details of the currently logged in Sanity user Simeon Griggs

Normalize Portable Text blocks Migration script to normalize Portable Text blocks across your whole dataset Per-Kristian Nordnes

Migration script for document types This migration scripts lets you migrate documents to a new type. Knut Melvær

Initial value template with current user Use data for the current logged in user as initial values in a new document Knut Melvær

Populate fields with data from a file upload Do something with a uploaded file and populate a field in the document based on that Per-Kristian Nordnes

Desk structure with custom roles Show different document lists based on a user's role Rune Botten

Group documents by year How to group documents by their publishedAt year using the Structure Builder API Rune Botten

GROQ query to find all movie screenings with a specific actor Find new connections in a dataset by filtering a second time on dereferenced data Bryan Robinson

Delete unused assets Script to find and delete unused assets in a dataset Espen Hovlandsdal

Custom default desk pane An example of overriding the default Studio Desk pane to add some business logic around menu items. Rune Botten

Convert quotation marks for Portable Text Script to convert quotation marks in Portable Text blocks Espen Hovlandsdal