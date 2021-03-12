Page 7 of 8

Recipes

Sanity Functions Recipes

Automate your content workflows with functions that trigger on document events. From AI-powered automatic tagging and content enrichment to translation and optimization, these pre-built functions save time and improve content quality across your Sanity projects.

Automatically tag blog posts

AI-powered automatic tagging for Sanity blog posts that analyzes content to generate 3 relevant tags, maintaining consistency by reusing existing tags from your content library.

First Published Timestamp Function

Automatically track when content was first published with a timestamp that sets once and never overwrites, providing reliable publication history for analytics and editorial workflows.

Knut Melvær

Auto Summary Function

AI-Powered Content Summary from Long Form Content

Kevin Green

Telegram alerts for new comments

Get instant Telegram notifications when new comments are posted, with direct links to your Sanity Studio.

Simeon Griggs

Latest recipes

Breaks for Portable Text

How to add different types of “breaks” for Portable Text that can be translated to horizontal rules, “read more”, sections, chapters, and so on.

Knut Melvær

Custom default desk pane

An example of overriding the default Studio Desk pane to add some business logic around menu items.

Rune Botten
