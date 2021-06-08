Page 6 of 8

Automatically tag blog posts
AI-powered automatic tagging for Sanity blog posts that analyzes content to generate 3 relevant tags, maintaining consistency by reusing existing tags from your content library.Go to Automatically tag blog posts
Automate your content workflows with functions that trigger on document events. From AI-powered automatic tagging and content enrichment to translation and optimization, these pre-built functions save time and improve content quality across your Sanity projects.
Automatically track when content was first published with a timestamp that sets once and never overwrites, providing reliable publication history for analytics and editorial workflows.Go to First Published Timestamp Function
Automatically update your Algolia indexGo to Algolia Sync Function
On document publish, send a Slack notification so your team is informedGo to Notify your team via Slack on publish
AI-Powered Content Summary from Long Form ContentGo to Auto Summary Function
Get instant Telegram notifications when new comments are posted, with direct links to your Sanity Studio.Go to Telegram alerts for new comments
AI-Powered Tone Analysis for Consistent Brand VoiceGo to Capture Tone of Voice Function
Generate content changes for a piece of contentGo to Brand Voice Validator Function
Get thumbnail and video by pasting vimeo/youtube urlGo to Vimeo/Youtube video id and thumbnail custom component
Text input that for a color hex value (without the #) that displays a color swatchGo to Color Hex with Swatch
Make a rough calculation of word count and reading time for your Portable Text fieldsGo to Word count and reading time estimation for GROQ and Portable Text
Simple Placeholder Custom Input utilising Sanity UI.Go to Custom Input: Placeholder
This snippet will help filter groq query by category or tags in a document. eg: postGo to Sanity query filter by category or tags (Groq Snippet)
This is a starting point for the creation of a custom string input. It recreates the basic functionality of the default string input.Go to Custom Input: Recreated String Field Starter
Not all Unpublished Documents are created equalGo to GROQ Query for new and unpublished Documents
Feature flags with Sanity and Next.jsGo to Feature flags with Sanity and Next.js
How to make scaleable image gallery'sGo to Image gallery
PHP Sanity is a collection of convenience functions for use with the official Sanity PHP API. https://github.com/chrispecoraro/PHP-SanityGo to PHP Sanity: a collection of convenience functions for Sanity's official PHP API
Use an asynchronous list item in the structure builder to display a random documentGo to Display random document in the studio desk
Drop this into your Studio to let editors know when there's a more recent version of your Studio available, making sure they have the latest fields and validations.Go to Auto-reload Studio when changes are deployed