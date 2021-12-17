Page 5 of 8

Automatically tag blog posts
AI-powered automatic tagging for Sanity blog posts that analyzes content to generate 3 relevant tags, maintaining consistency by reusing existing tags from your content library.Go to Automatically tag blog posts
Automate your content workflows with functions that trigger on document events. From AI-powered automatic tagging and content enrichment to translation and optimization, these pre-built functions save time and improve content quality across your Sanity projects.
Automatically track when content was first published with a timestamp that sets once and never overwrites, providing reliable publication history for analytics and editorial workflows.Go to First Published Timestamp Function
Automatically update your Algolia indexGo to Algolia Sync Function
On document publish, send a Slack notification so your team is informedGo to Notify your team via Slack on publish
AI-Powered Content Summary from Long Form ContentGo to Auto Summary Function
Get instant Telegram notifications when new comments are posted, with direct links to your Sanity Studio.Go to Telegram alerts for new comments
AI-Powered Tone Analysis for Consistent Brand VoiceGo to Capture Tone of Voice Function
Generate content changes for a piece of contentGo to Brand Voice Validator Function
Script to batch remove a field from all documents that match a GROQ queryGo to Batch remove a field
Sanity provides various custom functions inside the schema. But getting a reference field value is difficult. Here's the how I do it using fetch.Go to Get Sanity Reference Field Values inside Custom Schema Functions
How to automatically generate linked headings with a custom serializerGo to Anchored Headings for Portable Text
List all schemas in developmentGo to Dev Mode
Migration script to convert plain text to block content across your content lakeGo to Migrate plain text field to Portable Text
A simple states dropdown list for your StudioGo to United States Dropdown List
Suggest relevant content based on category tags.Go to Related Content
Simple content type for a question and answer patternGo to Frequently asked questions
Schemas for adding richer quotes within Portable TextGo to Rich quotations in Portable Text
JS/Node example of using the /mutate APIGo to Mutate, set or change values deep within documents
Document specific content previewsGo to Document specific content previews
This snippet will return only matched item in a sub array inside a documentGo to Sanity groq Filter by item in an array
It will expand the reference (projection) which is deeply linked in an array and optional using select funtion.Go to Projection of a reference item in a deeplinked optional array.
Allows the user to tweet a summary into twitter.Go to TweetSummary
Preview images of your documentsGo to Image Preview Field
Visually browse the reference documents you want to select in a document.Go to Reference document browser input
Parse, format and mask numeric values with easeGo to Advanced Numeric Input
Run GROQ queries in the studio to populate an array module.Go to GROQ Reference Lookup + Add & Replace