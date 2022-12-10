Page 4 of 8

Automatically tag blog posts
AI-powered automatic tagging for Sanity blog posts that analyzes content to generate 3 relevant tags, maintaining consistency by reusing existing tags from your content library.Go to Automatically tag blog posts
Automate your content workflows with functions that trigger on document events. From AI-powered automatic tagging and content enrichment to translation and optimization, these pre-built functions save time and improve content quality across your Sanity projects.
Automatically track when content was first published with a timestamp that sets once and never overwrites, providing reliable publication history for analytics and editorial workflows.Go to First Published Timestamp Function
Automatically update your Algolia indexGo to Algolia Sync Function
On document publish, send a Slack notification so your team is informedGo to Notify your team via Slack on publish
AI-Powered Content Summary from Long Form ContentGo to Auto Summary Function
Get instant Telegram notifications when new comments are posted, with direct links to your Sanity Studio.Go to Telegram alerts for new comments
AI-Powered Tone Analysis for Consistent Brand VoiceGo to Capture Tone of Voice Function
Generate content changes for a piece of contentGo to Brand Voice Validator Function
Order by last nameGo to Use GROQ to order by last name in where name is stored as full name
Simple custom validation that force array length according to another field.Go to Custom validation on array length
Uses @sanity/asset-utils to validate an uploaded image by its IDGo to Schema validation rules to enforce image size or file type
Prevent references to large files to reduce the chances of high bandwidth usageGo to Schema validation rules to enforce maximum file size
Suppose you have an Array Reference to Category and you want to get all posts with one of the categories listed in the current post. This is usually when you need to get related items.Go to Get related items of a post in sanity by comparing category array reference with another array
A short snippet to filter category, tags or other document based on total referenced count.Go to Sanity GROQ Filter category by highest reference count in other documents
Sometimes you want to validate items in an array, here is howGo to Validation of Array Items
Manage Meta tags, openGraph, and locale Data for your site within Sanity StudioGo to Website Meta Document
After the approval (switch to true), the date of this operation is stored in a hidden field.Go to Custom Input Component: Save the date of document approval
Snippet for `internalLInk` Reference in GROQ and rendering it in React/Next.js frontend using Portabletext.Go to Sanity internalLink render in React with Portable Text
Fetch content from the base locale regardless of whether the current document is the base or translation documentGo to Query for slugs for all available locales of this document
Using webhooks and the Sanity API, you can merge content changes and user informationGo to Getting user information with webhooks
We can turn off validation for fields using the same logic we use to hide themGo to Optional validation for hidden fields
Custom input component with a DIY webhook for connecting to APIs beyond publish, update, and delete events.Go to Custom Input Component with Webhook
Internal/External link based on the conditional field example with Next.js component startersGo to Internal/External Next.js Link
Simplify finding the right document to select when you have multiple typesGo to Filtering results for reference selectors in arrays
Recent studio styling has borders around icons in the desk structure. Here's a snippet to remove those.Go to Remove studio desk icon borders
One query to fetch the draft it it exists, and fall back to the published version of a document.Go to Fetch the draft or published version of a document