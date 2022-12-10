Page 4 of 8

Go to Brand Voice Validator Function

Generate content changes for a piece of content

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Capture Tone of Voice Function

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Telegram alerts for new comments

Get instant Telegram notifications when new comments are posted, with direct links to your Sanity Studio.

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Auto Summary Function

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Notify your team via Slack on publish

On document publish, send a Slack notification so your team is informed

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Algolia Sync Function

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to First Published Timestamp Function

Automatically track when content was first published with a timestamp that sets once and never overwrites, providing reliable publication history for analytics and editorial workflows.

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Automatically tag blog posts

AI-powered automatic tagging for Sanity blog posts that analyzes content to generate 3 relevant tags, maintaining consistency by reusing existing tags from your content library.

Official (made by Sanity team)

Automate your content workflows with functions that trigger on document events. From AI-powered automatic tagging and content enrichment to translation and optimization, these pre-built functions save time and improve content quality across your Sanity projects.

Use GROQ to order by last name in where name is stored as full name Order by last name Sigurd Heggemsnes Go to Use GROQ to order by last name in where name is stored as full name

Custom validation on array length Simple custom validation that force array length according to another field. William Iommi Go to Custom validation on array length

Schema validation rules to enforce image size or file type Uses @sanity/asset-utils to validate an uploaded image by its ID Simeon Griggs Go to Schema validation rules to enforce image size or file type

Schema validation rules to enforce maximum file size Prevent references to large files to reduce the chances of high bandwidth usage Simeon Griggs Go to Schema validation rules to enforce maximum file size

Get related items of a post in sanity by comparing category array reference with another array Suppose you have an Array Reference to Category and you want to get all posts with one of the categories listed in the current post. This is usually when you need to get related items. Go to Get related items of a post in sanity by comparing category array reference with another array

Sanity GROQ Filter category by highest reference count in other documents A short snippet to filter category, tags or other document based on total referenced count. Surjith S M Go to Sanity GROQ Filter category by highest reference count in other documents

Validation of Array Items Sometimes you want to validate items in an array, here is how Saskia Bobinska Go to Validation of Array Items

Website Meta Document Manage Meta tags, openGraph, and locale Data for your site within Sanity Studio A Andre Clark Go to Website Meta Document

Custom Input Component: Save the date of document approval After the approval (switch to true), the date of this operation is stored in a hidden field. Joanna Kokot Go to Custom Input Component: Save the date of document approval

Sanity internalLink render in React with Portable Text Snippet for `internalLInk` Reference in GROQ and rendering it in React/Next.js frontend using Portabletext. Surjith S M Go to Sanity internalLink render in React with Portable Text

Query for slugs for all available locales of this document Fetch content from the base locale regardless of whether the current document is the base or translation document Daniel Favand Go to Query for slugs for all available locales of this document

Getting user information with webhooks Using webhooks and the Sanity API, you can merge content changes and user information Daniel Favand Go to Getting user information with webhooks

Optional validation for hidden fields We can turn off validation for fields using the same logic we use to hide them Daniel Favand Go to Optional validation for hidden fields

Custom Input Component with Webhook Custom input component with a DIY webhook for connecting to APIs beyond publish, update, and delete events. Andy Fitzgerald Go to Custom Input Component with Webhook

Internal/External Next.js Link Internal/External link based on the conditional field example with Next.js component starters Roboto Studio Go to Internal/External Next.js Link

Filtering results for reference selectors in arrays Simplify finding the right document to select when you have multiple types Daniel Favand Go to Filtering results for reference selectors in arrays

Remove studio desk icon borders Recent studio styling has borders around icons in the desk structure. Here's a snippet to remove those. Go to Remove studio desk icon borders