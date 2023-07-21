Page 3 of 8

Automatically tag blog posts
AI-powered automatic tagging for Sanity blog posts that analyzes content to generate 3 relevant tags, maintaining consistency by reusing existing tags from your content library.Go to Automatically tag blog posts
Automate your content workflows with functions that trigger on document events. From AI-powered automatic tagging and content enrichment to translation and optimization, these pre-built functions save time and improve content quality across your Sanity projects.
Automatically track when content was first published with a timestamp that sets once and never overwrites, providing reliable publication history for analytics and editorial workflows.Go to First Published Timestamp Function
Automatically update your Algolia indexGo to Algolia Sync Function
On document publish, send a Slack notification so your team is informedGo to Notify your team via Slack on publish
AI-Powered Content Summary from Long Form ContentGo to Auto Summary Function
Get instant Telegram notifications when new comments are posted, with direct links to your Sanity Studio.Go to Telegram alerts for new comments
AI-Powered Tone Analysis for Consistent Brand VoiceGo to Capture Tone of Voice Function
Generate content changes for a piece of contentGo to Brand Voice Validator Function
Get all content that references the current documentGo to Backlinks Query
This is a simple starting off point to allow users to organize a pageGo to Page Builder Starter
Sometimes you need to change only one key-value-pair in your data, this is how you can do it in 2 linesGo to Create a copy of an object and change a key-value pair
Okay, well it might be at least in the top 3. Using getDimensions and optimising the hell out of your images, check out this snippetGo to The best Next.js & Sanity <Image/> Component
If you want to pass a parameter to a query that might not always be definedGo to Handle Certain Values To Be True
This bash script can be used to delete documents using sanity cli.Go to Delete documents using sanity cli
How to validate nested fields from the document or object levelGo to Validation of children in objects
Get parents parent in reference filterGo to Get parents parent in reference filter
A little 'hack' when you work on custom Document actionsGo to 'Hacking' custom Document Actions 😇
A custom validation to check if your Microcopy documents have unique keys and values for a specific namespace.Go to Is your Microcopy unique?
Setting up a live preview and want to fetch a document's draft, with a fallback for the published document when there are no drafts? Check this out.Go to Select draft OR published document
This validation can be used if you have two fields and you require one or the other to be filledGo to One or the other validation
This snippet can be used to fetch current, previous and next articles based on publication date and related tags.Go to Get current, previous and next post, filtered by tags
Validation of url input to allow certain URI schemes (mailto, tel and more included)Go to Validation of url input to allow certain URI schemes
Populate your list options in a string schema using an external APIGo to Asynchronous List Options Component
Use the renderDefault function to easily control your available array options.Go to Filter Array Options Based on the Current User Role
This is a quick tip on how to truncate a Sanity block field to create an excerpt using GROQ.Go to Using GROQ to create an excerpt for a Sanity block