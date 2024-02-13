Page 2 of 8

Go to Brand Voice Validator Function

Go to Capture Tone of Voice Function

Go to Telegram alerts for new comments

Get instant Telegram notifications when new comments are posted, with direct links to your Sanity Studio.

Go to Auto Summary Function

Go to Notify your team via Slack on publish

On document publish, send a Slack notification so your team is informed

Go to Algolia Sync Function

Go to First Published Timestamp Function

Automatically track when content was first published with a timestamp that sets once and never overwrites, providing reliable publication history for analytics and editorial workflows.

Go to Automatically tag blog posts

AI-powered automatic tagging for Sanity blog posts that analyzes content to generate 3 relevant tags, maintaining consistency by reusing existing tags from your content library.

Automate your content workflows with functions that trigger on document events. From AI-powered automatic tagging and content enrichment to translation and optimization, these pre-built functions save time and improve content quality across your Sanity projects.

Add extensions to asset original filenames 🚫 MyFile / ✅ MyFile.pdf Espen Hovlandsdal Go to Add extensions to asset original filenames

Unlimited nesting This snippet is useful if you want a desk structure that allows columns with a parent page and children pages underneath it. As deep as you would like. René Hasert Go to Unlimited nesting

Custom Image Gallery Preview Component - Portable Text Learn how to build a custom image gallery preview component that can be added to Portable Text. James Rea Go to Custom Image Gallery Preview Component - Portable Text

groqd implementation with portable text custom marks If you're working on integrating portable text with custom markDefs using groqd, the following code snippet could be very useful. It might save you a considerable amount of research time. Oybek Khalikovic Go to groqd implementation with portable text custom marks

What to do when Studio crashes due to conflicts in dependency versions? If you install plugins or other packages with conflicting (peer) dependencies, you can use this useful workaround to unblock yourself. Saskia Bobinska Go to What to do when Studio crashes due to conflicts in dependency versions?

Variant Generator Custom Input Component for Products with Options Variant Generator for Products with Options Alex Nelson Go to Variant Generator Custom Input Component for Products with Options

Open editor and preview pane in split view all the time Open editor and preview pane in split view all the time Sigurd Heggemsnes Go to Open editor and preview pane in split view all the time

Helper function to add custom components above or below a native one. Insert related components next to a native one Go to Helper function to add custom components above or below a native one.

Add items to top of array with custom '+ Add item' button A code snippet to create a custom '+ Add item' button to add items to the top of an array. Go to Add items to top of array with custom '+ Add item' button

Custom PageBuilder Input Component - Preview Blocks & Sections Wanna use Sanity to build a PageBuilder? Show previews of your blocks/sections! S studiodrimmel Go to Custom PageBuilder Input Component - Preview Blocks & Sections

Sanity & Formspark Form Generator On the fly form generation with Sanity & Formspark Go to Sanity & Formspark Form Generator

Portable Text Mock Content If you're looking to mockup portable text in Storybook without a Sanity backend, this is the schema you're looking for Go to Portable Text Mock Content

Disable new document creation button at structure and global level with document.newDocumentOptions Code examples using document.newDocumentOptions to hide the Create new document button at the structure level and/or disable it in the global create menu. A Go to Disable new document creation button at structure and global level with document.newDocumentOptions

Create a dynamic 'Unmapped fields' group in your document definition A dynamic group filled with fields that don't have any defined group. William Iommi Go to Create a dynamic 'Unmapped fields' group in your document definition

Conditional values in GROQ queries Only return a value when a condition is fulfilled Saskia Bobinska Go to Conditional values in GROQ queries

Create a new reference document with parameterised initial Values If you want to make it possible to use parameterised initialValue templates in reference fields, this is how! Saskia Bobinska Go to Create a new reference document with parameterised initial Values

GROQ Readability Helper 🤓 Less is more - We're breaking down some of the core helpers we use when building our websites Go to GROQ Readability Helper 🤓