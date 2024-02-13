Page 2 of 8

Automatically tag blog posts
AI-powered automatic tagging for Sanity blog posts that analyzes content to generate 3 relevant tags, maintaining consistency by reusing existing tags from your content library.Go to Automatically tag blog posts
Automate your content workflows with functions that trigger on document events. From AI-powered automatic tagging and content enrichment to translation and optimization, these pre-built functions save time and improve content quality across your Sanity projects.
Automatically track when content was first published with a timestamp that sets once and never overwrites, providing reliable publication history for analytics and editorial workflows.Go to First Published Timestamp Function
Automatically update your Algolia indexGo to Algolia Sync Function
On document publish, send a Slack notification so your team is informedGo to Notify your team via Slack on publish
AI-Powered Content Summary from Long Form ContentGo to Auto Summary Function
Get instant Telegram notifications when new comments are posted, with direct links to your Sanity Studio.Go to Telegram alerts for new comments
AI-Powered Tone Analysis for Consistent Brand VoiceGo to Capture Tone of Voice Function
Generate content changes for a piece of contentGo to Brand Voice Validator Function
🚫 MyFile / ✅ MyFile.pdfGo to Add extensions to asset original filenames
This snippet is useful if you want a desk structure that allows columns with a parent page and children pages underneath it. As deep as you would like.Go to Unlimited nesting
Learn how to build a custom image gallery preview component that can be added to Portable Text.Go to Custom Image Gallery Preview Component - Portable Text
If you're working on integrating portable text with custom markDefs using groqd, the following code snippet could be very useful. It might save you a considerable amount of research time.Go to groqd implementation with portable text custom marks
If you install plugins or other packages with conflicting (peer) dependencies, you can use this useful workaround to unblock yourself.Go to What to do when Studio crashes due to conflicts in dependency versions?
Variant Generator for Products with OptionsGo to Variant Generator Custom Input Component for Products with Options
Open editor and preview pane in split view all the timeGo to Open editor and preview pane in split view all the time
Insert related components next to a native oneGo to Helper function to add custom components above or below a native one.
A code snippet to create a custom '+ Add item' button to add items to the top of an array.Go to Add items to top of array with custom '+ Add item' button
Wanna use Sanity to build a PageBuilder? Show previews of your blocks/sections!Go to Custom PageBuilder Input Component - Preview Blocks & Sections
On the fly form generation with Sanity & FormsparkGo to Sanity & Formspark Form Generator
If you're looking to mockup portable text in Storybook without a Sanity backend, this is the schema you're looking forGo to Portable Text Mock Content
Code examples using document.newDocumentOptions to hide the Create new document button at the structure level and/or disable it in the global create menu.Go to Disable new document creation button at structure and global level with document.newDocumentOptions
A dynamic group filled with fields that don't have any defined group.Go to Create a dynamic 'Unmapped fields' group in your document definition
Only return a value when a condition is fulfilledGo to Conditional values in GROQ queries
If you want to make it possible to use parameterised initialValue templates in reference fields, this is how!Go to Create a new reference document with parameterised initial Values
Less is more - We're breaking down some of the core helpers we use when building our websitesGo to GROQ Readability Helper 🤓
Search documents that are tagged with at least one of these tag slugsGo to Filter Content by Multiple Tags