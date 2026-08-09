The situation: more content variants than visual assets



If you've built a content model in Sanity that supports multiple locales, product variants, or campaign themes, you've probably hit a familiar wall. Your schema is elegant. Your fields for locale, product line, and seasonal campaign are all correctly structured. But your image library isn't keeping pace. A marketing lead asks for ten localized hero banners by Friday, and the photo budget for that request is exactly zero.



This is less a Sanity problem than a production problem that surfaces inside Sanity. Structured content makes it easy to request twenty variations of an asset. It does nothing to make twenty variations of an asset exist. The gap between what your schema can describe and what your team can actually produce is where most content backlogs quietly form.



Why this gap matters more as content models mature



Early in a project, content teams often work with a handful of hero images and reuse them liberally. As the model matures, editors start wanting image fields tied to specific document types: a `heroImage` per product variant, a `localizedBanner` per region, a `socialCrop` per campaign. Each new field is a promise that a matching image will exist.



The reasoning here is straightforward: a content model is a contract between what editors expect to fill in and what's actually available to fill it with. When that contract breaks, editors either leave fields empty (which shows up as broken layouts) or reuse a single generic image everywhere (which undercuts the reason the field existed).



A few practical steps help before reaching for any tool:



1. Audit which image fields are structurally required versus optional. If a field is optional, an empty state should be a designed fallback, not a placeholder gray box.

2. Group image needs by variation type. Locale-only variations (same image, different text overlay) are a very different problem than fully distinct product photography.

3. Separate “needs a new photo" from “needs a new composition of existing assets." Many gaps are actually compositing or layout problems, not photography problems.



A supporting option: generating variant images without a full shoot



Once you've done that audit, some of the gap usually turns out to be assets that could be produced through image generation and editing tools rather than new photography — particularly for background variations, localized text-safe layouts, or quick concept visuals used before a final asset is commissioned.



Tools like the () are built around this kind of structured need: text-to-image and image-to-image generation, sketch-guided composition, multi-reference inputs, and batch generation for producing multiple variants from a consistent creative direction. For a content team, the useful part isn't the novelty of AI image generation — it's the batch and multi-reference workflow, which maps reasonably well onto the same variant structure you've already built in your schema (same product, different locale; same layout, different seasonal palette).



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A tool like this is a supporting option, not a replacement for your content model or your editorial judgment about what a finished asset should look like. It fills the space between “we have no image" and “we commissioned a full photo shoot," which is exactly the space most locale and variant gaps live in.



Hypothetical worked example



To make this concrete, here's a hypothetical scenario, not a real project outcome: imagine a mid-sized retailer's Sanity schema has a `productVariant` document type with a required `heroImage` field, localized into four languages. The design team has final photography for the flagship variant only. For the other three variants, someone generates draft hero images using a batch workflow with the flagship photo as a style reference, reviews them against brand guidelines, and swaps in a licensed or human-approved final image later if the campaign scales. The generated images exist as placeholders with real production value, not permanent replacements for photography.



A checklist for deciding when this approach fits



- Is the missing asset a variation of an existing approved image, not a wholly new subject?

- Does the field genuinely need a distinct visual, or would a well-designed fallback work just as well?

- Is there a human review step before any generated image ships to production?

- Are usage rights and attribution requirements for generated images clear for your specific use case (product packaging, ads, and print often carry different rules)?

- Would a batch or reference-based workflow actually save meaningful time over manual compositing?



If you can't answer “yes” to most of these, the gap is probably better solved with a smaller, focused photo shoot or a redesigned fallback state, not generated imagery.



Where this breaks down, and how to correct it



The common failure mode is treating generated images as a permanent substitute rather than a bridge. A generated hero image might look convincing in a draft review and then get published without anyone updating the alt text, checking brand color accuracy, or verifying it doesn’t misrepresent an actual physical product. That’s not a tool failure — it’s a process failure. The correction is procedural: tag any generated asset in your Sanity dataset with a clear status field (`draft`, `needs-review`, `approved-for-production`) so it can’t silently graduate into a final asset without a human sign-off.



The underlying limitation is worth stating plainly: no generation tool understands your brand guidelines, product accuracy requirements, or legal constraints the way a trained reviewer does. It can fill a structural gap in your content model quickly. It can’t replace the editorial judgment that decides whether the fill is good enough to ship.

Explore the Seedream 5.0 Pro AI image generator at https://seedream50.pro/

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