Advanced Reference Array
Enhanced reference array component for Sanity Studio with search, sort, and bulk operations
Install command
npm i @liiift-studio/sanity-advanced-reference-array
Sanity Advanced Reference Array
🚀 Enhanced reference array component for Sanity Studio with search, sort, and bulk operations
A powerful, TypeScript-ready component that supercharges Sanity's reference arrays with advanced search capabilities, intelligent sorting, and intuitive bulk operations. Built from real-world usage in production Sanity studios.
🎥 See It In Action
https://github.com/user-attachments/assets/bb53e81b-4475-4510-bd86-452b954e3d2c
Watch the Advanced Reference Array in action - featuring smart search, click-to-add functionality, bulk operations, and dynamic sorting.
✨ Features
🔍 Smart Search
- Live GROQ queries with debounced search
- Smart filtering - automatically hides items already in your array
- Individual click-to-add - click any search result to add it instantly
- Bulk "Add All" - add multiple items at once
- Keyboard shortcuts -
Ctrl+Enterto add all,
Escapeto clear search
🎯 Dynamic Sorting
- Sort by any field in your referenced documents
- Visual sort indicators - see if your list is already sorted
- Toggle sort direction - ascending/descending with one click
- Browser compatible - works across all modern browsers
🛡️ Safety & UX
- Danger mode - prevents accidental bulk deletions
- Confirmation dialogs for destructive operations
- Loading states and error handling
- Responsive design - works on mobile and desktop
- Accessibility ready - keyboard navigation support
⚡ Performance
- Debounced search - no unnecessary API calls
- Smart caching - efficient data fetching
- TypeScript support - full type safety
- Tree-shakeable - only import what you need
📦 Installation
npm install @liiift-studio/sanity-advanced-reference-array
🚀 Quick Start
import { AdvancedRefArray } from '@liiift-studio/sanity-advanced-reference-array'
export default {
name: 'myDocument',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'relatedItems',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'reference',
to: [
{ type: 'product' },
{ type: 'article' }
]
}
],
components: {
input: AdvancedRefArray
}
}
]
}
⚙️ Configuration Options
interface AdvancedRefArrayProps {
// Core Sanity props (automatically provided)
onChange: (patch: any) => void
value?: Reference[]
schemaType: SchemaType
renderDefault: (props: any) => React.ReactNode
// Enhanced configuration options
searchFields?: string[] // Fields to search in (default: ['title'])
allowIndividualAdd?: boolean // Enable click-to-add (default: true)
allowBulkAdd?: boolean // Enable "Add All" button (default: true)
filterExisting?: boolean // Hide already-added items (default: true)
sortableFields?: string[] // Fields available for sorting
maxSearchResults?: number // Max search results (default: 50)
searchPlaceholder?: string // Search input placeholder
showItemCount?: boolean // Show result counts (default: true)
enableKeyboardShortcuts?: boolean // Enable shortcuts (default: true)
}
🎨 Advanced Usage
Custom Search Fields
{
name: 'products',
type: 'array',
of: [{ type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'product' }] }],
components: {
input: AdvancedRefArray
},
options: {
searchFields: ['title', 'description', 'sku'],
maxSearchResults: 100,
searchPlaceholder: 'Search products by name, description, or SKU...'
}
}
Disable Bulk Operations
{
name: 'featuredItems',
type: 'array',
of: [{ type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'article' }] }],
components: {
input: AdvancedRefArray
},
options: {
allowBulkAdd: false, // Disable "Add All" button
allowIndividualAdd: true, // Keep individual click-to-add
showItemCount: false // Hide item counts
}
}
Custom Sorting
{
name: 'sortedArticles',
type: 'array',
of: [{ type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'article' }] }],
components: {
input: AdvancedRefArray
},
options: {
sortableFields: ['publishedAt', 'title', 'author'],
enableKeyboardShortcuts: true
}
}
🎯 Real-World Examples
E-commerce Product Relations
// Perfect for related products, cross-sells, upsells
{
name: 'relatedProducts',
title: 'Related Products',
type: 'array',
of: [{ type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'product' }] }],
components: { input: AdvancedRefArray },
options: {
searchFields: ['title', 'sku', 'category'],
maxSearchResults: 20,
searchPlaceholder: 'Search products...'
}
}
Content Collections
// Great for curated article collections, featured content
{
name: 'featuredArticles',
title: 'Featured Articles',
type: 'array',
of: [{ type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'article' }] }],
components: { input: AdvancedRefArray },
options: {
sortableFields: ['publishedAt', 'title', 'readTime'],
filterExisting: true,
allowBulkAdd: false // Curated content should be added individually
}
}
Team & Author Management
// Perfect for assigning multiple team members, contributors
{
name: 'contributors',
title: 'Contributors',
type: 'array',
of: [{ type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'person' }] }],
components: { input: AdvancedRefArray },
options: {
searchFields: ['name', 'email', 'department'],
sortableFields: ['name', 'role', 'joinDate'],
searchPlaceholder: 'Search team members...'
}
}
🔧 Development
# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/Liiift-Studio/sanity-advanced-reference-array.git
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Build the package
npm run build
# Run type checking
npm run type-check
# Run linting
npm run lint
🤝 Contributing
We welcome contributions! This component was built from real-world usage across multiple Sanity studios and continues to evolve based on community needs.
Areas for Contribution:
- 🐛 Bug fixes - Help us squash issues
- ✨ Feature requests - Suggest new capabilities
- 📚 Documentation - Improve examples and guides
- 🧪 Testing - Add test coverage
- 🎨 UI/UX - Enhance the user experience
📄 License
MIT © Quinn Keaveney
🙏 Acknowledgments
This component combines the best features from multiple implementations used in production Sanity studios:
- Darden Studio - Original advanced search and sort functionality
- The Designer's Foundry - Individual item selection and UX improvements
- Community feedback - Ongoing enhancements and bug fixes
🔗 Links
Made with ❤️ for the Sanity community
Transform your reference arrays from basic lists into powerful, searchable, sortable content management tools.