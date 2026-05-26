🚀 Enhanced reference array component for Sanity Studio with search, sort, and bulk operations

A powerful, TypeScript-ready component that supercharges Sanity's reference arrays with advanced search capabilities, intelligent sorting, and intuitive bulk operations. Built from real-world usage in production Sanity studios.

https://github.com/user-attachments/assets/bb53e81b-4475-4510-bd86-452b954e3d2c

Watch the Advanced Reference Array in action - featuring smart search, click-to-add functionality, bulk operations, and dynamic sorting.

Live GROQ queries with debounced search

with debounced search Smart filtering - automatically hides items already in your array

- automatically hides items already in your array Individual click-to-add - click any search result to add it instantly

- click any search result to add it instantly Bulk "Add All" - add multiple items at once

- add multiple items at once Keyboard shortcuts - Ctrl+Enter to add all, Escape to clear search

Sort by any field in your referenced documents

in your referenced documents Visual sort indicators - see if your list is already sorted

- see if your list is already sorted Toggle sort direction - ascending/descending with one click

- ascending/descending with one click Browser compatible - works across all modern browsers

Danger mode - prevents accidental bulk deletions

- prevents accidental bulk deletions Confirmation dialogs for destructive operations

for destructive operations Loading states and error handling

and error handling Responsive design - works on mobile and desktop

- works on mobile and desktop Accessibility ready - keyboard navigation support

Debounced search - no unnecessary API calls

- no unnecessary API calls Smart caching - efficient data fetching

- efficient data fetching TypeScript support - full type safety

- full type safety Tree-shakeable - only import what you need

npm install @liiift-studio/sanity-advanced-reference-array

import { AdvancedRefArray } from '@liiift-studio/sanity-advanced-reference-array' export default { name : 'myDocument' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'relatedItems' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'product' }, { type : 'article' } ] } ], components : { input : AdvancedRefArray } } ] }

interface AdvancedRefArrayProps { // Core Sanity props (automatically provided) onChange : ( patch : any ) => void value ? : Reference [] schemaType : SchemaType renderDefault : ( props : any ) => React . ReactNode // Enhanced configuration options searchFields ? : string [] // Fields to search in (default: ['title']) allowIndividualAdd ? : boolean // Enable click-to-add (default: true) allowBulkAdd ? : boolean // Enable "Add All" button (default: true) filterExisting ? : boolean // Hide already-added items (default: true) sortableFields ? : string [] // Fields available for sorting maxSearchResults ? : number // Max search results (default: 50) searchPlaceholder ? : string // Search input placeholder showItemCount ? : boolean // Show result counts (default: true) enableKeyboardShortcuts ? : boolean // Enable shortcuts (default: true) }

{ name: 'products' , type: 'array' , of: [{ type : 'reference' , to : [{ type : 'product' }] }], components: { input: AdvancedRefArray }, options: { searchFields: [ 'title' , 'description' , 'sku' ], maxSearchResults: 100 , searchPlaceholder: 'Search products by name, description, or SKU...' } }

{ name: 'featuredItems' , type: 'array' , of: [{ type : 'reference' , to : [{ type : 'article' }] }], components: { input: AdvancedRefArray }, options: { allowBulkAdd: false , // Disable "Add All" button allowIndividualAdd: true , // Keep individual click-to-add showItemCount: false // Hide item counts } }

{ name: 'sortedArticles' , type: 'array' , of: [{ type : 'reference' , to : [{ type : 'article' }] }], components: { input: AdvancedRefArray }, options: { sortableFields: [ 'publishedAt' , 'title' , 'author' ], enableKeyboardShortcuts: true } }

// Perfect for related products, cross-sells, upsells { name: 'relatedProducts' , title: 'Related Products' , type: 'array' , of: [{ type : 'reference' , to : [{ type : 'product' }] }], components: { input: AdvancedRefArray }, options: { searchFields: [ 'title' , 'sku' , 'category' ], maxSearchResults: 20 , searchPlaceholder: 'Search products...' } }

// Great for curated article collections, featured content { name: 'featuredArticles' , title: 'Featured Articles' , type: 'array' , of: [{ type : 'reference' , to : [{ type : 'article' }] }], components: { input: AdvancedRefArray }, options: { sortableFields: [ 'publishedAt' , 'title' , 'readTime' ], filterExisting: true , allowBulkAdd: false // Curated content should be added individually } }

// Perfect for assigning multiple team members, contributors { name: 'contributors' , title: 'Contributors' , type: 'array' , of: [{ type : 'reference' , to : [{ type : 'person' }] }], components: { input: AdvancedRefArray }, options: { searchFields: [ 'name' , 'email' , 'department' ], sortableFields: [ 'name' , 'role' , 'joinDate' ], searchPlaceholder: 'Search team members...' } }

# Clone the repository git clone https://github.com/Liiift-Studio/sanity-advanced-reference-array.git # Install dependencies npm install # Build the package npm run build # Run type checking npm run type-check # Run linting npm run lint

We welcome contributions! This component was built from real-world usage across multiple Sanity studios and continues to evolve based on community needs.

🐛 Bug fixes - Help us squash issues

- Help us squash issues ✨ Feature requests - Suggest new capabilities

- Suggest new capabilities 📚 Documentation - Improve examples and guides

- Improve examples and guides 🧪 Testing - Add test coverage

- Add test coverage 🎨 UI/UX - Enhance the user experience

MIT © Quinn Keaveney

This component combines the best features from multiple implementations used in production Sanity studios:

Darden Studio - Original advanced search and sort functionality

- Original advanced search and sort functionality The Designer's Foundry - Individual item selection and UX improvements

- Individual item selection and UX improvements Community feedback - Ongoing enhancements and bug fixes

Made with ❤️ for the Sanity community

Transform your reference arrays from basic lists into powerful, searchable, sortable content management tools.