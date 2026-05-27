Key Value Input
Sanity Studio input component for editing ordered key-value string pairs. Supports add, remove, and reorder operations with real-time patch updates.
Install command
npm i @liiift-studio/sanity-key-value-input
sanity-key-value-input
Sanity Studio input component for editing ordered key-value string pairs. Supports add, remove, and reorder operations with real-time patch updates.
Preview
Empty / initial state — a single placeholder row with the Add Row button below.
With entries — once rows exist, the reorder rail appears on the left and a trash icon on the right of each row.
Install
npm install @liiift-studio/sanity-key-value-input
Usage
Use
KeyValueInput as a custom
input component on an array field:
import { KeyValueInput } from '@liiift-studio/sanity-key-value-input'
export const mySchema = defineType({
name: 'myDocument',
type: 'document',
fields: [
defineField({
name: 'metadata',
title: 'Metadata',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'object',
fields: [
{ name: 'key', type: 'string' },
{ name: 'value', type: 'string' },
],
},
],
components: {
input: KeyValueInput,
},
}),
],
})
The component provides:
- Add new key-value pairs
- Remove existing pairs
- Reorder pairs up and down
- Inline editing of both key and value fields
Peer Dependencies
|Package
|Version
@sanity/icons
>=3
@sanity/ui
>=3
react
>=18
sanity
>=3