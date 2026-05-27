Sanity Studio input component for editing ordered key-value string pairs. Supports add, remove, and reorder operations with real-time patch updates.

Empty / initial state — a single placeholder row with the Add Row button below.

With entries — once rows exist, the reorder rail appears on the left and a trash icon on the right of each row.

npm install @liiift-studio/sanity-key-value-input

Use KeyValueInput as a custom input component on an array field:

import { KeyValueInput } from '@liiift-studio/sanity-key-value-input' export const mySchema = defineType ({ name : 'myDocument' , type : 'document' , fields : [ defineField ({ name : 'metadata' , title : 'Metadata' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'object' , fields : [ { name : 'key' , type : 'string' }, { name : 'value' , type : 'string' }, ], }, ], components : { input : KeyValueInput , }, }), ], })

The component provides:

Add new key-value pairs

Remove existing pairs

Reorder pairs up and down

Inline editing of both key and value fields