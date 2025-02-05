@sanity/sanity-plugin-async-list

A plugin for creating string fields that fetch their value

By Chris LaRocque

Install command

npm i @sanity/sanity-plugin-async-list

sanity-plugin-async-list

This plugin fetches data from an external API and returns that data as options in a selectable list of strings in your Sanity Studio.

screenshot of async-list plugin creating a field

Installation

npm install @sanity/sanity-plugin-async-list

Usage

As a plugin

Add it as a plugin in sanity.config.ts (or .js):

import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {asyncList} from '@sanity/sanity-plugin-async-list'

export default defineConfig({
  //...
  plugins: [
    asyncList({
      schemaType: 'disneyCharacter', // Name of type to be used in schema definitions
      // Loader function to fetch data however you prefer
      loader: async () => {
        const response = await fetch('https://api.disneyapi.dev/character')
        const result: {data: {name: string}[]} = await response.json()

        return result.data.map((item) => {
          return {value: item.name, ...item}
        })
      },
    }),
  ],
})

Then in your schema definitions use the schemaType you set in sanity.config.ts

// schemaTypes/post.ts
import {defineField, defineType} from 'sanity'

export default defineType({
  name: 'post',
  title: 'Post',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    defineField({
      name: 'disney',
      type: 'disneyCharacter',
    }),
  ],
})

The field created by this plugin shares the same options as the default string field, with the exception of the initialValue and options properties.

As a component

Or access the component directly:

import {AsyncList} from '@sanity/sanity-plugin-async-list'

defineField({
  name: 'myString',
  type: 'string',
  components: {
    // Must pass the default props as the first argument
    input: (props) =>
      AsyncList(props, {
        loader: async () => {
          const response = await fetch('https://api.disneyapi.dev/character')
          const result: {data: {name: string}[]} = await response.json()

          return result.data.map((item) => {
            return {value: item.name, ...item}
          })
        },
      }),
  },
})

Example configurations

// sanity.config.ts
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {asyncList} from '@sanity/sanity-plugin-async-list'

export default defineConfig({
  // ...rest of config
  plugins: [
    asyncList({
      schemaType: 'disneyCharacter',
      loader: async () => {
        const response = await fetch('https://api.disneyapi.dev/character')
        const result: {data: {name: string}[]} = await response.json()

        return result.data.map((item) => {
          return {value: item.name, ...item}
        })
      },
    }),
    // Passing props to Autocomplete
    asyncList({
      schemaType: 'pokemon',
      loader: async () => {
        const response = await fetch('https://pokeapi.co/api/v2/pokemon?limit=50&offset=0')
        const result: {results: {name: string}[]} = await response.json()

        return result.results.map((item) => {
          return {value: item.name, ...item}
        })
      },
      autocompleteProps: {
        placeholder: 'Search Pokemon',
      },
    }),
    // More advanced usage w/secrets & query
    asyncList({
      schemaType: 'parkInfo',
      secrets: {
        keys: [{key: 'token', title: 'Token'}],
      },
      loaderType: 'search',
      loader: async ({secrets, query}) => {
        // Conditionally return 'all' options when no query is present
        const url = query
          ? `https://developer.nps.gov/api/v1/parks?q=${query}`
          : 'https://developer.nps.gov/api/v1/parks'

        const response = await fetch(url, {
          headers: {
            'X-Api-Key': secrets?.token ?? '',
          },
        })
        const result: {data: {fullName: string}[]} = await response.json()

        return result.data.length
          ? result.data.map((item) => {
              return {value: item.fullName, ...item}
            })
          : []
      },
    }),
  ],
})

Options

The plugin options are typed as AsyncListPluginConfig if you'd prefer to explore the options there.

schemaType

Field type name for schema definitions.

loaderType

loaderType allows you to choose between 2 different behaviors for loader: search or seed (the default). seed runs the loader once when the component is rendered to populate the list of options. search allows you to pass the query the user types into the Autocomplete component back to your loader function to search for their query in your API.

loader

loader allows you to get data from any source and pass it as options to the input. loader takes a function with 3 optional arguments: secrets which contains the values of the keys defined in secrets.keys, client - a preconfigured Sanity client, and query which is only passed when loaderType is set to search.

A note on the client argument: there are absolutely some valid use cases for wanting to have a client in the loader, but I encourage you to be sure that your use case wouldn't be better served by a reference field type before reaching for the client in a loader.

secrets

secrets allows you to specify what secrets should be fetched using @sanity/studio-secrets and passed to the loader function.

asyncList({
  secrets: {
    namespace: 'my-secrets-namespace' // optional - namespace for secrets previously saved with @sanity/studio-secrets
    title: 'My title' // optional - Title for secrets management UI
    // Define what keys will be editable in the UI. All/all previously saved secrets in the namespace will be passed to the `loader` function
    keys: [
      {
        key: 'token', // required - key name for `secrets` arg passed to loader
        title: 'Token' // optional - Title for management UI
      }
    ],
  },
}),

clientOptions

Provide options for the client passed to loader.

autocompleteProps

AutocompleteProps - Passthrough for the underlying Autocomplete component from @sanity/ui: https://www.sanity.io/ui/docs/component/autocomplete.

License

MIT © Chris LaRocque

Get started for freeExplore the demo

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