Page-level A/B testing for Sanity Studio, driven by PostHog experiments. PostHog decides who sees what; Sanity decides what each variant is. This plugin gives editors an A/B test document that maps every PostHog experiment variant to a Sanity page — with live experiment status, one-click variant sync, and a kill switch — and this README gives your runtime everything else as copy-paste prompts for a coding agent.

Unofficial. This plugin is not currently affiliated with or endorsed by PostHog or Sanity — it's built and maintained by Roboto Studio. But we are looking to get this tool made official 🤖❤️🦔

assigns variants rewrites request PostHog ─────────────────────▶ your server ───────────────────────▶ / test / < flags >/< slug > ( experiment , ( proxy / middleware : ( variant route : looks up the traffic split , reads distinct_id , A / B test document in Sanity , targeting ) evaluates flags , renders the mapped page , sets bootstrap cookie ) reports exposure ) │ Sanity A / B test document ┘ ( posthogFlagKey → variantKey → page )

The visitor's URL never changes — the proxy rewrites (never redirects) requests for a control page to a variant-rendering route, carrying the evaluated flags in the path.

Ownership split (this is load-bearing; the Studio UI repeats it where editors will look for a percentage field):

PostHog owns Sanity owns Variant assignment Which page each variant key maps to Traffic split percentages The enabled kill switch Targeting & scheduling Page content itself Experiment lifecycle (draft/running/ended) —

No field-level or block-level experiments. Page-level only: a variant is a whole page document.

Page-level only: a variant is a whole page document. No stats, results, or significance testing. Read results in PostHog.

Read results in PostHog. No dashboards in the Studio.

No exposure tracking inside the plugin. The $feature_flag_called exposure event is runtime code (Prompt 3) — and it is non-optional if you want PostHog's experiment analysis to work.

The exposure event is runtime code (Prompt 3) — and it is non-optional if you want PostHog's experiment analysis to work. No runtime package. The plugin ships zero runtime code, constants, or helpers. Your runtime is built from the prompts below and belongs to your app.

The plugin ships zero runtime code, constants, or helpers. Your runtime is built from the prompts below and belongs to your app. No polling of PostHog. Experiments are fetched when an A/B test document opens and when an editor presses Reload — never on an interval (PostHog's private-API rate limit of 480 requests/min is shared across your whole organization).

Sanity Studio v5 or v6 ( sanity ^5 || ^6 ), React ^19.2 , styled-components ^6.1 . The package is ESM-only.

( ), React , . The package is ESM-only. A PostHog project with (or about to have) experiments, and a personal API key ( phx_… ) for the server route.

with (or about to have) experiments, and a personal API key ( ) for the server route. The runtime prompts target Next.js App Router. proxy.ts (Prompt 4) requires Next.js 15.5+ (on 15.3–15.4 name it middleware.ts ); instrumentation-client.ts (Prompt 5) requires Next.js 15.3+ . The runtime contract is stated framework-agnostically — any stack that satisfies it works.

(Prompt 4) requires (on 15.3–15.4 name it ); (Prompt 5) requires . The runtime contract is stated framework-agnostically — any stack that satisfies it works. Every page type you map variants to must carry a slug field ( slug.current ) — the one structural assumption the runtime makes about your pages.

The plugin cannot talk to PostHog directly: there is no project-token or client-SDK path to experiment metadata (posthog-js#3593) — listing experiments requires a personal API key ( phx_… ), which must never reach a browser (it grants access across your whole PostHog organization). So your app hosts a small server route, and the Studio fetches from it. Run this prompt before installing the plugin.

Environment variables for this route:

Variable Example Notes POSTHOG_PERSONAL_API_KEY phx_… Personal API key. Server-only — never NEXT_PUBLIC_ . POSTHOG_PROJECT_ID 12345 Numeric project id (PostHog project settings). SANITY_STUDIO_ORIGINS https://my-studio.sanity.studio,https://www.sanity.io Comma-separated origins allowed via CORS. Needed because a studio on *.sanity.studio or www.sanity.io cannot use a relative URL. Leave unset if your Studio is embedded on the same origin. POSTHOG_API_HOST https://us.posthog.com Optional. The API host ( us.posthog.com / eu.posthog.com ), not the ingestion host ( us.i.posthog.com ). Defaults to US.

Prompt 1 — copy the whole block into a coding agent:

You are working in a Next.js App Router project. Create a server route that lists PostHog experiments for a Sanity Studio plugin. It keeps POSTHOG_PERSONAL_API_KEY server-side only. Required env vars (add to .env.local; ask the human for values if missing): POSTHOG_PERSONAL_API_KEY — PostHog personal API key (starts with phx_) POSTHOG_PROJECT_ID — numeric PostHog project id SANITY_STUDIO_ORIGINS — optional, comma-separated Studio origins for CORS POSTHOG_API_HOST — optional, defaults to https://us.posthog.com Create the file `app/api/posthog/experiments/route.ts` with exactly this content: --- app/api/posthog/experiments/route.ts --- import { NextRequest, NextResponse } from 'next/server'; // This type mirrors the `PostHogExperiment` type exported by // sanity-plugin-posthog-ab-testing. It is declared locally on purpose: // server code must not import from a Studio plugin package. If the plugin's // exported type ever changes, this route must change with it. type PostHogExperiment = { id: number; name: string; featureFlagKey: string; status: 'draft' | 'running' | 'paused' | 'exposure_frozen' | 'complete'; variants: { key: string; label?: string; rolloutPercentage?: number }[]; }; const KNOWN_STATUSES = new Set(['draft', 'running', 'paused', 'exposure_frozen', 'complete']); function allowedOrigins(): Set<string> { return new Set( (process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_ORIGINS ?? '') .split(',') .map((origin) => origin.trim()) .filter(Boolean), ); } function corsHeaders(origin: string | null): Record<string, string> { if (origin && allowedOrigins().has(origin)) { return { 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': origin, 'Access-Control-Allow-Methods': 'GET, OPTIONS', 'Access-Control-Allow-Headers': 'Content-Type', Vary: 'Origin', }; } return {}; } export async function OPTIONS(req: NextRequest) { return new NextResponse(null, { status: 204, headers: corsHeaders(req.headers.get('origin')), }); } /** * Normalise PostHog's status to the plugin's 5-state enum. * PostHog documents both `stopped` and `complete` as "ended" — map stopped * to complete. If the response carries no usable status field, derive it * from the experiment dates instead. */ function normaliseStatus(exp: { status?: unknown; start_date?: string | null; end_date?: string | null; }): PostHogExperiment['status'] { if (exp.status === 'stopped') return 'complete'; if (typeof exp.status === 'string' && KNOWN_STATUSES.has(exp.status)) { return exp.status as PostHogExperiment['status']; } // Fallback mapping when no status field is present: if (exp.end_date) return 'complete'; if (exp.start_date) return 'running'; return 'draft'; } /** * Proxy for the PostHog Experiments API, used by the Sanity Studio plugin. * Deliberately NO status filter — the plugin's ended-experiment warning needs * completed experiments in the list. Archived experiments are excluded. */ export async function GET(req: NextRequest) { const cors = corsHeaders(req.headers.get('origin')); const apiKey = process.env.POSTHOG_PERSONAL_API_KEY; const projectId = process.env.POSTHOG_PROJECT_ID; if (!apiKey || !projectId) { return NextResponse.json( { error: 'POSTHOG_PERSONAL_API_KEY and POSTHOG_PROJECT_ID must be configured' }, { status: 500, headers: cors }, ); } // PostHog has separate hosts: us.i.posthog.com (ingestion) vs us.posthog.com // (API). The experiments API lives on the API host. const apiHost = process.env.POSTHOG_API_HOST || 'https://us.posthog.com'; const url = `${apiHost}/api/projects/${projectId}/experiments/?limit=100&archived=false`; try { const res = await fetch(url, { headers: { Authorization: `Bearer ${apiKey}` }, next: { revalidate: 60 }, }); if (!res.ok) { const text = await res.text(); console.error(`PostHog API ${res.status} for ${url}:`, text); return NextResponse.json( { error: `PostHog API error: ${res.status}`, details: text }, { status: res.status, headers: cors }, ); } const data = await res.json(); const experiments: PostHogExperiment[] = (data.results ?? []) .filter((exp: any) => !exp.archived) .map((exp: any) => ({ id: exp.id, name: exp.name, featureFlagKey: exp.feature_flag_key, status: normaliseStatus(exp), variants: exp.parameters?.feature_flag_variants?.map((v: any) => ({ key: v.key, ...(v.name ? { label: v.name } : {}), ...(typeof v.rollout_percentage === 'number' ? { rolloutPercentage: v.rollout_percentage } : {}), })) ?? [], })); return NextResponse.json(experiments, { headers: cors }); } catch (err) { console.error('Failed to fetch PostHog experiments:', err); return NextResponse.json( { error: 'Failed to fetch PostHog experiments' }, { status: 500, headers: cors }, ); } } --- end app/api/posthog/experiments/route.ts --- The response body is a bare JSON array of PostHogExperiment objects. Do not wrap it in an object, do not add a status query filter, and do not remove completed experiments — the Studio plugin needs them to warn editors about ended experiments. Verify: 1. `npx tsc --noEmit` passes. 2. With env vars set and `npm run dev` running: `curl -s http://localhost:3000/api/posthog/experiments | head -c 400` returns a JSON array. If the project has experiments, each entry has keys id, name, featureFlagKey, status, variants — and every status is one of draft | running | paused | exposure_frozen | complete. 3. Temporarily unset POSTHOG_PERSONAL_API_KEY and confirm the route returns HTTP 500 with a JSON error (the Studio treats non-2xx as failure — it must never look like an empty experiments list). Restore the env var afterwards. 4. Report which checks passed and paste one experiment object from check 2 (redact nothing — it contains no secrets).

npm install sanity-plugin-posthog-ab-testing

// sanity.config.ts import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { posthogAbTesting } from 'sanity-plugin-posthog-ab-testing' export default defineConfig ({ // ... plugins : [ posthogAbTesting ({ // Production path: an async fetcher hitting the Part-1 route. // On *.sanity.studio or www.sanity.io this MUST be an absolute URL // (and the origin must be listed in SANITY_STUDIO_ORIGINS). experiments : async () => { const res = await fetch ( 'https://www.your-site.com/api/posthog/experiments' ) if ( ! res . ok ) throw new Error ( `Experiments route failed: HTTP ${ res . status } ` ) return res . json () }, }), ], })

The fetcher contract: on failure throw — never swallow errors into [] . An empty array means "no experiments exist in PostHog", and the plugin renders it that way (a caution card plus a manual flag-key input). A thrown error renders the plugin's own error card with a Retry button. The fetcher must be re-callable and idempotent: it runs when an A/B test document first opens and again on every "Reload experiments".

For demos and tests, experiments also accepts a static array (no fetch, no loading state):

posthogAbTesting ({ experiments : [ { id : 1 , name : 'Homepage hero' , featureFlagKey : 'homepage-hero' , status : 'running' , variants : [{ key : 'control' , rolloutPercentage : 50 }, { key : 'test' , rolloutPercentage : 50 }], }, ], })

Every key is honoured (and unit-tested). Everything not listed here is fixed by design — see §6.

Key Default What it does experiments (required) — PostHogExperiment[] or (client) => Promise<PostHogExperiment[]> . The client is the Studio's authenticated client ( useClient({apiVersion}) ). schemaType 'posthogAbTest' Document type name. Set once, before content exists — renaming later orphans documents and breaks the GROQ in your runtime code (it appears in every prompt's query filter). title 'A/B Test' Display title for the document type. pageTypes ['page'] Document type(s) the variants[].page reference can point to. All listed types must carry a slug . languageField (unset) i18n opt-in — see below. apiVersion '2026-07-01' apiVersion for the client passed to your fetcher.

If you use a custom desk structure, add the document type (your schemaType value) to it; with the default auto-generated structure it appears automatically.

An experiment dropdown fed by your fetcher, with live status badges (Running / Draft / Paused / Enrollment frozen / Ended) and rollout chips.

A critical warning when an experiment has ended ("…disable this A/B test in Sanity or the winning variant will keep being served") — plus draft, paused, and enrollment-frozen notices.

("…disable this A/B test in Sanity or the winning variant will keep being served") — plus draft, paused, and enrollment-frozen notices. An out-of-sync warning that names exactly which variant keys are missing or stale, with a one-click "Add missing variants" button (additive only — it never deletes or overwrites a mapped page).

button (additive only — it never deletes or overwrites a mapped page). Degraded-state handling everywhere: fetch failures, empty experiment lists, deleted experiments, and missing configuration each get their own card — and a manual flag-key input is always reachable. The plugin never hard-blocks editing.

If your studio uses @sanity/document-internationalization , pass languageField: 'language' (or whatever languageField you configured there). The A/B test schema then gains a hidden, read-only string field of that name so the i18n plugin can manage the document — and you should uncomment the one language-filter line in the shared GROQ query (Prompt 3). When unset, v1 is locale-unaware: no field, no filter.

A published A/B test document looks like this:

{ "_type" : "posthogAbTest" , "name" : "Homepage hero test" , "posthogFlagKey" : "homepage-hero" , "enabled" : true , "variants" : [ { "_key" : "a1b2c3" , "variantKey" : "control" , "page" : { "_ref" : "page-home" }}, { "_key" : "d4e5f6" , "variantKey" : "test" , "page" : { "_ref" : "page-home-v2" }} ] }

Field names are fixed and are the contract — name , posthogFlagKey , enabled , variants , variants[].variantKey , variants[].page are exactly what every runtime prompt's GROQ projects. They are deliberately not configurable: renameable fields would make your stored JSON a function of plugin config, and every prompt below would stop being correct as pasted. Also fixed:

The control variant key — a PostHog convention (PostHog fixes the first variant's key as control ). The runtime's control-page gate keys off it; the Studio warns (warning-level, never blocking) when no control variant is mapped.

— a PostHog convention (PostHog fixes the first variant's key as ). The runtime's control-page gate keys off it; the Studio warns (warning-level, never blocking) when no variant is mapped. The target route is derived , not stored: the control variant's referenced page slug is the route the test applies to. There is no targetRoute string to drift out of sync. Consequence: only routes backed by a referenced page document can be tested — which is exactly the page-level scope.

, not stored: the control variant's referenced page slug is the route the test applies to. There is no string to drift out of sync. Consequence: only routes backed by a referenced page document can be tested — which is exactly the page-level scope. enabled defaults to false (tests go live deliberately), and the page reference has disableNew: true (variant pages should be authored properly, not created in a reference modal).

The prompts in Part 3 are Next.js App Router implementations of this contract. Any framework that satisfies it gets the same behaviour:

Identity — the server reads the visitor's distinct_id from PostHog's own cookie, ph_<project_api_key>_posthog , minting a uuidv7 for first-time visitors. Server-side evaluation + rewrite — the server evaluates feature flags for that id and rewrites (never redirects) requests for a control page to a variant-rendering route, carrying the evaluated flags in the request (base64url in the path) so the variant route never makes a second flag call. Bootstrap cookie — the server sets ph_bootstrap = {"distinctID": …, "featureFlags": …} with maxAge: 300 . Client bootstrap — the browser initialises posthog-js with that payload as its bootstrap option, so client and server agree on flags from the first paint: no flicker, no re-evaluation drift. Exposure — the client fires $feature_flag_called exactly once per view with $feature_flag and $feature_flag_response . Without this event PostHog silently drops the visitor from experiment analysis. Control-page rule — the A/B test applies only when the visitor requests the control page. Direct navigation to a non-control variant's own URL renders that page normally; visitors are never redirected to their assigned variant.

Run the prompts in order. The app compiles and has a checkable behaviour after every prompt. (The order is deliberate: the variant route comes before the proxy so the proxy's rewrite target exists and every step is verifiable.)

Two tiny modules with no observable behaviour of their own (the Verify is honestly just a typecheck). lib/ab-testing.ts is the single source of truth for the cookie names and the control key — every later prompt imports from it; nothing restates the constants.

You are working in a Next.js App Router project (15.3+) that uses PostHog. If NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_KEY is not set, ask the human before continuing. Install dependencies (posthog-js is used by later prompts — installing it here keeps every subsequent prompt compiling on a fresh project): npm install posthog-node posthog-js Required env (add to .env.local if missing): NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_KEY — the PostHog project API key (starts with phc_) NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_HOST — e.g. https://us.i.posthog.com (the ingestion host) Create the file `lib/ab-testing.ts` with exactly this content: --- lib/ab-testing.ts --- /** * PostHog-driven A/B testing utilities. * * PostHog controls: variant assignment, traffic split, experiment lifecycle. * Sanity controls: which page content to show for each variant. * * distinct_id is read from PostHog's own cookie: ph_{project_key}_posthog * Feature flags are bootstrapped via a cookie set by the proxy/middleware. */ /** Cookie name for bootstrapped PostHog feature flags (set by the proxy) */ export const PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE = 'ph_bootstrap'; /** * PostHog fixes the first experiment variant's key as `control`. The variant * route's control-page gate and the devtools import this — never restate the * literal elsewhere. */ export const CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY = 'control'; /** * PostHog stores the distinct_id in a cookie named `ph_{project_key}_posthog`. * Use this to read the user's distinct_id from the PostHog cookie. */ export function getPostHogCookieName(): string { return `ph_${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_KEY}_posthog`; } --- end lib/ab-testing.ts --- Create the file `lib/posthog-server.ts` with exactly this content: --- lib/posthog-server.ts --- import { PostHog } from 'posthog-node'; /** * Create a PostHog server-side client. * * Returns a new instance each call — server functions in Next.js are * short-lived, so events must be sent immediately (flushAt: 1, * flushInterval: 0). Always call `await client.shutdown()` when done. */ export default function PostHogClient() { const key = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_KEY; if (!key) return null; return new PostHog(key, { host: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_HOST || 'https://us.i.posthog.com', flushAt: 1, flushInterval: 0, }); } --- end lib/posthog-server.ts --- Every other A/B-testing file imports PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE, CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY, and getPostHogCookieName from `lib/ab-testing` — do not re-export them from anywhere else. Verify: 1. `npx tsc --noEmit` passes. (These are pure setup modules — the typecheck is the whole verification for this step.) 2. Report the result.

"Render the assigned variant and report exposure" is one capability. Two behaviours here are load-bearing: the control-page-only rule (a visitor navigating directly to a non-control variant's URL sees that page normally — never their assigned variant), and the exposure event — $feature_flag_called plus register super-properties are what make PostHog's experiment analysis attribute the visitor to a variant. The tracker is not optional.

You are working in a Next.js App Router project (15.3+). Prerequisite: Prompt 2 has been run — `lib/ab-testing.ts` exists and exports PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE, CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY, and getPostHogCookieName. If it does not exist, STOP and report it. This project renders pages from Sanity "page" documents (or equivalents). You will need two existing host helpers; find them before writing files and use their real import paths: - a Sanity fetch helper that runs a GROQ query with params (e.g. sanityFetch from next-sanity, or a client.fetch wrapper). Note its return shape: next-sanity's sanityFetch resolves to `{ data }`; a plain client.fetch wrapper returns the query result directly. - a function that loads one renderable page document by its slug (called fetchPageBySlug below) If the project has nothing equivalent, STOP and report what is missing. Create the file `sanity/queries/ab-test.ts` with this content: --- sanity/queries/ab-test.ts --- /** * The A/B test GROQ contract. Field names are fixed by the Studio plugin * (sanity-plugin-posthog-ab-testing). If you configured a custom schemaType, * change "posthogAbTest" below — nowhere else. */ export const AB_TEST_BY_SLUG_QUERY = ` *[_type == "posthogAbTest" && enabled == true // && language == $language // OPTIONAL: uncomment when using languageField, // and pass $language wherever this query runs && $slug in variants[].page->slug.current][0]{ _id, name, posthogFlagKey, "variantMap": variants[]{ "key": variantKey, "slug": page->slug.current } } `; --- end sanity/queries/ab-test.ts --- Create the file `components/ab-test-tracker.tsx` with exactly this content: --- components/ab-test-tracker.tsx --- 'use client'; import { useEffect, useRef } from 'react'; import posthog from 'posthog-js'; interface ABTestTrackerProps { flagKey: string; variant: string; } /** * Reports A/B test participation to PostHog. * * Sends `$feature_flag_called` so PostHog can attribute this user to a variant * in experiment analysis. Also sets super properties so all subsequent events * (CTA clicks, form views) carry the experiment context. * * NON-OPTIONAL: without this event PostHog silently drops the visitor from * experiment analysis. */ export function ABTestTracker({ flagKey, variant }: ABTestTrackerProps) { const tracked = useRef(false); useEffect(() => { if (!posthog.__loaded || tracked.current) return; tracked.current = true; // Tell PostHog which variant this user saw — the experiment exposure event posthog.capture('$feature_flag_called', { $feature_flag: flagKey, $feature_flag_response: variant, }); // Register super properties — all subsequent events carry the experiment info posthog.register({ ab_test_flag: flagKey, ab_variant: variant, }); }, [flagKey, variant]); return null; } --- end components/ab-test-tracker.tsx --- Create the variant route at `app/test/[variant]/[...slug]/page.tsx`. IMPORTANT: if the project's Sanity-driven pages live in a route group (e.g. `app/(main)/[slug]`), create it inside the same group (`app/(main)/test/[variant]/[...slug]/page.tsx`) so variant pages get the same layout. Content: --- app/test/[variant]/[...slug]/page.tsx --- import { cache } from 'react'; import { notFound } from 'next/navigation'; import { ABTestTracker } from '@/components/ab-test-tracker'; import { CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY } from '@/lib/ab-testing'; import { AB_TEST_BY_SLUG_QUERY } from '@/sanity/queries/ab-test'; // TODO(host): replace with this project's real Sanity fetch helper import. import { sanityFetch } from '@/sanity/lib/fetch'; // TODO(host): replace with this project's real "load one page by slug" helper. import { fetchPageBySlug } from '@/sanity/lib/fetch'; type ABTestParams = { variant: string; slug: string[] }; type ABTestResult = { posthogFlagKey: string | null; variantMap: { key: string | null; slug: string | null }[] | null; } | null; /** Decode the base64url-encoded flags parameter from the proxy rewrite. */ function decodeFlags(encoded: string): Record<string, string> { try { return JSON.parse(Buffer.from(encoded, 'base64url').toString('utf-8')); } catch { return {}; } } /** * Convert the URL slug path to the format stored in Sanity's slug.current. * The homepage travels as '_home'; other pages store slugs without a leading * slash. TODO(host): adjust if this project stores slugs differently. */ function toSanitySlug(slugPath: string): string { return slugPath === '_home' ? '/' : slugPath; } /** * Resolve which page to display for this A/B test variant. * Wrapped with React.cache() to deduplicate across generateMetadata + render. */ const resolveVariantPage = cache(async (params: ABTestParams) => { const slugPath = params.slug.join('/'); const flags = decodeFlags(params.variant); const pageSlug = toSanitySlug(slugPath); // next-sanity's sanityFetch resolves to `{ data }`. TODO(host): if this // project's fetch helper returns the query result directly (a client.fetch // wrapper), change this to `const abTest = (await ...) as ABTestResult`. const { data } = await sanityFetch({ query: AB_TEST_BY_SLUG_QUERY, params: { slug: pageSlug }, }); const abTest = data as ABTestResult; // No active test for this slug — render the requested page normally if (!abTest?.variantMap || !abTest.posthogFlagKey) { const page = await fetchPageBySlug(pageSlug); return { page, slugPath, flagKey: null, variant: null }; } // CONTROL-PAGE RULE: only apply A/B logic when the visitor requested the // control page. If they navigated directly to a non-control variant page, // render that page normally — never redirect them to their assigned variant. const controlEntry = abTest.variantMap.find((v) => v.key === CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY); const isControlPage = controlEntry?.slug === pageSlug; if (!isControlPage) { const page = await fetchPageBySlug(pageSlug); return { page, slugPath, flagKey: null, variant: null }; } const flagValue = flags[abTest.posthogFlagKey]; const variantEntry = abTest.variantMap.find((v) => v.key === flagValue); const resolvedSlug = variantEntry?.slug ?? controlEntry?.slug; const resolvedVariant = variantEntry && flagValue ? flagValue : CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY; if (!resolvedSlug) { const page = await fetchPageBySlug(pageSlug); return { page, slugPath, flagKey: null, variant: null }; } const page = await fetchPageBySlug(resolvedSlug); return { page, slugPath, flagKey: abTest.posthogFlagKey, variant: resolvedVariant }; }); export async function generateMetadata(props: { params: Promise<ABTestParams> }) { const params = await props.params; const { page, slugPath } = await resolveVariantPage(params); if (!page) return {}; const canonicalSlug = slugPath === '_home' ? '/' : slugPath; // TODO(host): build metadata from `page` with this project's metadata helper, // using canonicalSlug (the ORIGINAL requested URL) as the canonical — never // the variant page's own slug. return {}; } export default async function ABTestPage(props: { params: Promise<ABTestParams> }) { const params = await props.params; const { page, flagKey, variant } = await resolveVariantPage(params); if (!page) notFound(); return ( <> {flagKey && variant && <ABTestTracker flagKey={flagKey} variant={variant} />} {/* TODO(host): render `page` with the exact component tree the normal page route uses (blocks renderer, structured data, etc.). */} </> ); } --- end app/test/[variant]/[...slug]/page.tsx --- Fill in every TODO(host) using this project's real helpers. Do not add redirects. Do not "improve" the control-page rule — it is what makes direct navigation to variant URLs safe. Verify: 1. `npx tsc --noEmit` passes. 2. `npm run dev`, then open http://localhost:3000/test/e30/<some-existing-page-slug> ("e30" is base64url for "{}" — no flags). The page renders exactly as it does at its normal URL. Repeat with /test/e30/_home for the homepage. 3. If a Sanity A/B test document exists with a control page: open /test/<flags>/<non-control-variant-slug> where <flags> assigns that experiment — the non-control page still renders AS ITSELF (control-page rule). 4. Report which checks passed and which TODO(host) substitutions you made.

This is the entry point: it reads the visitor's PostHog identity, evaluates their flags server-side, and rewrites control-page requests to the variant route — the URL never changes. Two behaviours here are load-bearing and easy to lose: the flag cache is per-process and best-effort (on serverless it resets per instance — it's a cost saver, never a correctness dependency), and the flags travel base64url-encoded in the rewritten path specifically so the variant route never makes a second flag call.

You are working in a Next.js App Router project. Prerequisites: Prompt 2 has been run — `lib/ab-testing.ts` (exporting PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE and getPostHogCookieName) and `lib/posthog-server.ts` (default-exporting PostHogClient) exist. Prompt 3 has been run — the /test/[variant]/[...slug] route exists. If either is missing, STOP and report it. Install dependencies: npm install posthog-node uuidv7 Required env (already set if Prompt 2 was verified): NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_KEY, NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_HOST. Create the file `proxy.ts` at the project root with exactly this content. If this project is on Next.js <15.5, name the file `middleware.ts` and rename the exported function to `middleware`. If a middleware/proxy already exists, merge this logic in AFTER any auth or redirect logic and BEFORE any response is returned, keeping this file's matcher exclusions. --- proxy.ts --- import { NextRequest, NextResponse } from 'next/server'; import { uuidv7 } from 'uuidv7'; import PostHogClient from '@/lib/posthog-server'; import { PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE, getPostHogCookieName } from '@/lib/ab-testing'; export const config = { // Exclude static assets, images, files, the Studio, and API routes. matcher: [ '/((?!_next/static|_next/image|favicon.ico|.*\\.(?:svg|png|jpg|jpeg|gif|webp)$|studio|api).*)', ], }; // --- In-process flag cache --- // Best-effort only: per-instance, resets on every deploy/restart, and on // serverless each instance has its own copy. It exists to avoid one PostHog // API call per navigation for the same visitor — correctness never depends // on a hit. TTL 5 minutes, capped at 10k entries. const FLAG_CACHE_TTL_MS = 5 * 60 * 1000; const flagCache = new Map< string, { flags: Record<string, string | boolean>; expiresAt: number } >(); function getCachedFlags(distinctId: string) { const entry = flagCache.get(distinctId); if (!entry) return null; if (Date.now() > entry.expiresAt) { flagCache.delete(distinctId); return null; } return entry.flags; } function setCachedFlags( distinctId: string, flags: Record<string, string | boolean>, ) { if (flagCache.size > 10000) { const firstKey = flagCache.keys().next().value; if (firstKey) flagCache.delete(firstKey); } flagCache.set(distinctId, { flags, expiresAt: Date.now() + FLAG_CACHE_TTL_MS }); } /** Read distinct_id from PostHog's own cookie (ph_<project_key>_posthog). */ function getDistinctId(request: NextRequest): string | null { const phCookie = request.cookies.get(getPostHogCookieName())?.value; if (!phCookie) return null; try { return JSON.parse(phCookie).distinct_id ?? null; } catch { return null; } } /** Any path segment containing a dot is a file (sitemap.xml, robots.txt, ...). */ function isFileLikePath(pathname: string): boolean { return pathname.split('/').some((segment) => segment.includes('.')); } /** * Denylist: which routes participate in A/B testing. File-like paths and * dedicated route trees are excluded; everything else is treated as an * eligible Sanity-driven page route. /studio and /api are already excluded * by config.matcher. */ function isAbTestEligible(pathname: string): boolean { if (isFileLikePath(pathname)) return false; // TODO(host): list every route tree that is NOT rendered from Sanity page // documents (e.g. '/blog', '/search', '/account'). '/test' must always be // listed — it is the variant route itself. Include '/' too if your homepage // is not a Sanity page, or visitors with a variant assignment will hit a // rewrite that 404s on the homepage. const dedicatedRoutes = ['/test']; for (const route of dedicatedRoutes) { if (pathname === route || pathname.startsWith(`${route}/`)) return false; } return true; } export async function proxy(request: NextRequest) { const { pathname } = request.nextUrl; const requestHeaders = new Headers(request.headers); if (!isAbTestEligible(pathname)) { return NextResponse.next({ request: { headers: requestHeaders } }); } // --- Identity: reuse PostHog's cookie, or mint a uuidv7 for new visitors --- let distinctId = getDistinctId(request); const isNewUser = !distinctId; if (!distinctId) distinctId = uuidv7(); requestHeaders.set('x-ph-distinct-id', distinctId); // --- Evaluate flags server-side (cache first) --- let flags: Record<string, string | boolean> = {}; const cached = getCachedFlags(distinctId); if (cached) { flags = cached; } else { const posthog = PostHogClient(); if (posthog) { try { flags = await posthog.getAllFlags(distinctId); setCachedFlags(distinctId, flags); } catch { // Flag evaluation failed — serve the page without A/B testing. } finally { await posthog.shutdown(); } } } // Multivariate experiment flags return variant strings; boolean flags are // ordinary feature flags and are ignored here. const experimentFlags: Record<string, string> = {}; for (const key of Object.keys(flags).sort()) { const value = flags[key]; if (typeof value === 'string') experimentFlags[key] = value; } const bootstrapPayload = JSON.stringify({ distinctID: distinctId, featureFlags: flags, }); const bootstrapCookie = { sameSite: 'lax' as const, path: '/', maxAge: 60 * 5, }; // --- Rewrite (never redirect) to the variant route --- // Flags ride base64url-encoded in the path so the variant route makes no // second PostHog call, and so the rewritten URL is a stable cache key. if (Object.keys(experimentFlags).length > 0) { const url = request.nextUrl.clone(); const slug = pathname === '/' ? '_home' : pathname.slice(1); const flagsParam = Buffer.from(JSON.stringify(experimentFlags)).toString('base64url'); url.pathname = `/test/${flagsParam}/${slug}`; const response = NextResponse.rewrite(url, { request: { headers: requestHeaders } }); response.cookies.set(PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE, bootstrapPayload, bootstrapCookie); return response; } // --- No experiment flags: pass through, still bootstrap the client --- const response = NextResponse.next({ request: { headers: requestHeaders } }); if (Object.keys(flags).length > 0 || isNewUser) { response.cookies.set(PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE, bootstrapPayload, bootstrapCookie); } return response; } --- end proxy.ts --- Do not add locale handling, redirects, or extra cookies to this file. Do not change the rewrite to a redirect — the visitor's URL must never change. Verify: 1. `npx tsc --noEmit` passes. 2. `npm run dev`, then `curl -sI http://localhost:3000/robots.txt` — response has no `set-cookie: ph_bootstrap` header (file-like paths are exempt). 3. `curl -sI http://localhost:3000/` — response HAS a `set-cookie: ph_bootstrap=...` header containing `distinctID` (new visitor bootstrap). 4. With a running PostHog experiment whose control page slug exists in Sanity: open the control URL in an incognito window. The address bar shows the control URL, the content is the assigned variant's page, and DevTools → Application shows the ph_bootstrap cookie with a string-valued entry for the experiment's flag key. 5. Report which checks passed and paste the ph_bootstrap cookie value from check 3.

The anti-flicker half. The proxy wrote ph_bootstrap ; this file reads it and hands it to posthog.init as the bootstrap option, so the client starts with the same flags the server rendered with — no flicker, no client re-evaluation drift. The bootstrap option is the load-bearing line; the rest is ordinary PostHog config.

You are working in a Next.js App Router project (15.3+ — instrumentation-client.ts requires it). Prerequisite: Prompt 2 has been run (`lib/ab-testing.ts` exists). If this project already initialises posthog-js somewhere (instrumentation-client.ts, a provider component, or a layout), MERGE the bootstrap logic below into that init instead of creating a second init — posthog.init must run exactly once. Install dependencies (if not present): npm install posthog-js Create (or merge into) the file `instrumentation-client.ts` at the project root: --- instrumentation-client.ts --- import posthog from 'posthog-js'; import { PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE } from '@/lib/ab-testing'; // instrumentation-client.ts only runs in the browser (Next.js 15.3+) // — no `typeof window` guard needed. // Read bootstrapped flags + distinctID from the proxy's cookie let bootstrap: | { distinctID?: string; featureFlags?: Record<string, string | boolean>; } | undefined; try { const cookies = document.cookie.split('; '); const bootstrapCookie = cookies.find((c) => c.startsWith(`${PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE}=`), ); if (bootstrapCookie) { bootstrap = JSON.parse( decodeURIComponent(bootstrapCookie.split('=').slice(1).join('=')), ); } } catch { // Invalid cookie — proceed without bootstrap } if (process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_KEY) { posthog.init(process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_KEY, { api_host: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_HOST || 'https://us.i.posthog.com', defaults: '2026-01-30', capture_exceptions: true, capture_pageview: 'history_change', capture_pageleave: true, persistence: 'localStorage+cookie', debug: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development', ...(bootstrap && { bootstrap }), }); } --- end instrumentation-client.ts --- If merging into an existing init: keep the existing options and add ONLY the cookie-read block and the `...(bootstrap && { bootstrap })` spread. The `bootstrap` option is the entire point of this file. Verify: 1. `npx tsc --noEmit` passes. 2. `npm run dev`, load http://localhost:3000/ in a browser, and in the console run `document.cookie.includes('ph_bootstrap')` → true, and `posthog.get_distinct_id()` → equals the `distinctID` value inside the ph_bootstrap cookie (client and server agree on identity). 3. With a running experiment: `posthog.getFeatureFlag('<flag-key>')` in the console returns the same variant string that appears in the ph_bootstrap cookie — with NO extra /decide network request needed before it resolves. 4. Human check (cannot be automated): with a running experiment, reload the control page — the variant content is correct on first paint, with no flash of control content. 5. Report which checks passed.

The definition of "working". With a running PostHog experiment whose control variant maps to an existing page:

Incognito visit to the control page shows the assigned variant's content with the URL unchanged (rewrite, not redirect). ph_bootstrap cookie is present, containing distinctID and a string-valued entry for the experiment's flag key. Exactly one $feature_flag_called event appears in the network tab, with $feature_flag and a matching $feature_flag_response . Direct navigation to a non-control variant's own slug renders that page normally (control-page rule). No content flicker on first paint (bootstrap working).

If any point fails, the prompt that owns that behaviour (1–2: Prompt 4; 3: Prompt 3; 4: Prompt 3; 5: Prompt 5) is where to look.

Not for production. This panel is the only way to QA an assignment without burning your own bucket: override a flag, clear overrides, reset identity, and inspect the bootstrap cookie. Gate it however you gate internal tooling (env flag, cookie, non-production build) — the prompt defaults to development-only.

You are working in a Next.js App Router project. Prerequisites: Prompts 2 and 5 have been run (`lib/ab-testing.ts` exists; posthog-js is initialised). If not, STOP and report it. Create the file `components/ab-test-devtools.tsx` with exactly this content: --- components/ab-test-devtools.tsx --- 'use client'; import { useCallback, useEffect, useState } from 'react'; import posthog from 'posthog-js'; import { CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY, PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE, getPostHogCookieName, } from '@/lib/ab-testing'; interface ABTestInfo { distinctId: string | null; flags: Record<string, string>; posthogLoaded: boolean; activeTest: { flagKey: string; variant: string } | null; } function getCookie(name: string): string | null { if (typeof document === 'undefined') return null; const match = document.cookie.split('; ').find((row) => row.startsWith(`${name}=`)); return match ? match.split('=')[1] : null; } function deleteCookie(name: string) { document.cookie = `${name}=; path=/; expires=Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:00 GMT`; } const panel: React.CSSProperties = { background: '#1a1a2e', color: '#e0e0e0', border: '1px solid #333', borderRadius: 12, padding: 16, width: 360, maxHeight: '90vh', overflowY: 'auto', fontFamily: 'monospace', fontSize: 13, boxShadow: '0 4px 20px rgba(0,0,0,0.5)', }; const label: React.CSSProperties = { color: '#888', marginBottom: 4, fontSize: 11 }; const section: React.CSSProperties = { marginBottom: 12 }; const mono: React.CSSProperties = { fontSize: 11, wordBreak: 'break-all', background: '#111', padding: 6, borderRadius: 4, }; const input: React.CSSProperties = { flex: 1, padding: '4px 8px', borderRadius: 4, border: '1px solid #444', fontSize: 12, fontFamily: 'monospace', background: '#111', color: '#e0e0e0', }; const btn = (background: string): React.CSSProperties => ({ border: 'none', borderRadius: 4, cursor: 'pointer', fontSize: 12, background, color: 'white', padding: '6px 12px', flex: 1, }); export function ABTestDevtools() { const [isOpen, setIsOpen] = useState(false); const [info, setInfo] = useState<ABTestInfo>({ distinctId: null, flags: {}, posthogLoaded: false, activeTest: null, }); const [overrideFlag, setOverrideFlag] = useState(''); const [overrideVariant, setOverrideVariant] = useState(''); useEffect(() => { // Read distinct_id from PostHog's own cookie let distinctId: string | null = null; const phCookie = getCookie(getPostHogCookieName()); if (phCookie) { try { distinctId = JSON.parse(decodeURIComponent(phCookie)).distinct_id; } catch {} } // Read bootstrapped flags from the proxy cookie const bootstrapCookie = getCookie(PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE); const flags: Record<string, string> = {}; try { if (bootstrapCookie) { const parsed = JSON.parse(decodeURIComponent(bootstrapCookie)); for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(parsed.featureFlags ?? {})) { if (typeof value === 'string') flags[key] = value; } } } catch {} // Check for an active test from super properties const superProps = posthog.__loaded ? (posthog.persistence?.properties?.() ?? {}) : {}; const activeTest = superProps.ab_test_flag && superProps.ab_variant ? { flagKey: superProps.ab_test_flag, variant: superProps.ab_variant } : null; setInfo({ distinctId, flags, posthogLoaded: !!posthog.__loaded, activeTest }); }, []); const handleOverride = useCallback(() => { if (!overrideFlag || !overrideVariant || !posthog.__loaded) return; posthog.featureFlags.override({ [overrideFlag]: overrideVariant }); window.location.reload(); }, [overrideFlag, overrideVariant]); const handleClearFlags = () => { if (posthog.__loaded) posthog.featureFlags.override(false); deleteCookie(PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE); window.location.reload(); }; const handleResetIdentity = () => { deleteCookie(getPostHogCookieName()); deleteCookie(PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE); if (posthog.__loaded) posthog.reset(); window.location.reload(); }; if (!isOpen) { return ( <div style={{ position: 'fixed', bottom: 16, right: 16, zIndex: 99999 }}> <button onClick={() => setIsOpen(true)} style={{ ...panel, width: 'auto', padding: '8px 12px', cursor: 'pointer' }}> A/B [{info.activeTest?.variant ?? '—'}] </button> </div> ); } return ( <div style={{ position: 'fixed', bottom: 16, right: 16, zIndex: 99999 }}> <div style={panel}> <div style={{ display: 'flex', justifyContent: 'space-between', marginBottom: 12 }}> <strong>A/B Test Devtools</strong> <button onClick={() => setIsOpen(false)} style={{ background: 'none', border: 'none', color: '#888', cursor: 'pointer', fontSize: 16 }} > x </button> </div> <div style={{ ...label, marginBottom: 10 }}> PostHog: {info.posthogLoaded ? 'Connected' : 'Not loaded'} </div> <div style={section}> <div style={label}>Distinct ID</div> <div style={mono}>{info.distinctId || '—'}</div> </div> {info.activeTest ? ( <div style={{ ...section, ...mono, padding: 12 }}> <div style={label}>Active Experiment</div> <div style={{ fontWeight: 'bold', marginBottom: 4 }}>{info.activeTest.flagKey}</div> <span style={{ padding: '3px 10px', borderRadius: 4, fontWeight: 'bold', background: info.activeTest.variant === CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY ? '#4a3a2d' : '#2d4a2d', color: info.activeTest.variant === CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY ? '#cfaa6f' : '#6fcf6f', }} > {info.activeTest.variant} </span> </div> ) : ( <div style={{ ...section, color: '#666', fontStyle: 'italic', textAlign: 'center' }}> No active A/B test on this page </div> )} {Object.keys(info.flags).length > 0 && ( <div style={section}> <div style={label}>PostHog Feature Flags</div> <div style={{ ...mono, padding: 8 }}> {Object.entries(info.flags).map(([key, value]) => ( <div key={key} style={{ marginBottom: 2 }}> <span style={{ color: '#6fcf6f' }}>{key}</span>: {value} </div> ))} </div> </div> )} <div style={{ borderTop: '1px solid #333', marginBottom: 12, paddingTop: 12 }}> <strong style={{ fontSize: 11, color: '#aaa' }}>CONTROLS</strong> </div> <div style={section}> <div style={label}>Override Feature Flag</div> <div style={{ display: 'flex', gap: 4, marginBottom: 4 }}> <input type="text" value={overrideFlag} onChange={(e) => setOverrideFlag(e.target.value)} placeholder="flag-key" style={input} /> <input type="text" value={overrideVariant} onChange={(e) => setOverrideVariant(e.target.value)} placeholder="variant" style={input} /> </div> <button onClick={handleOverride} style={{ ...btn('#2563eb'), width: '100%' }}> Override & Reload </button> </div> <div style={{ display: 'flex', gap: 4 }}> <button onClick={handleClearFlags} style={btn('#7c3aed')}> Clear Flag Overrides </button> <button onClick={handleResetIdentity} style={btn('#dc2626')}> Reset Identity </button> </div> </div> </div> ); } --- end components/ab-test-devtools.tsx --- Mount it development-only in the root layout (adjust the path to this project's root layout): {process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' && <ABTestDevtools />} Verify: 1. `npx tsc --noEmit` passes. 2. `npm run dev`, open any page — the "A/B [—]" button appears bottom-right; opening it shows the distinct id and (if the proxy is live) the bootstrapped flags. 3. Enter a real experiment flag key and any variant key, press "Override & Reload" — the page reloads showing that variant's content. "Clear Flag Overrides" restores the real assignment. "Reset Identity" produces a new distinct id on reload. 4. Report which checks passed.

The proxy's flag cache is per-instance and best-effort. It resets on every deploy/restart, and on serverless every instance has its own copy. It only saves PostHog API calls; correctness never depends on a hit.

It resets on every deploy/restart, and on serverless every instance has its own copy. It only saves PostHog API calls; correctness never depends on a hit. Cache-key cardinality. getAllFlags(distinctId) evaluates all flags per visitor, and the rewritten path embeds all string-valued flags — so unrelated multivariate flags inflate the set of distinct /test/<flags>/… URLs (CDN cache keys) and can route traffic through the variant path with no experiment running. This 1:1 reproduction keeps the proven behaviour; the upgrade path, verbatim, when it bites: filter the experiments list on metadata.has_experiment , and scope evaluation with evaluateFlags(distinctId, {flagKeys}) so only experiment flags are evaluated and encoded. That version requires knowing your experiment flag keys inside the proxy (a Sanity fetch or config) and has not been battle-tested — which is why it is an appendix, not the prompt.

evaluates all flags per visitor, and the rewritten path embeds all string-valued flags — so unrelated multivariate flags inflate the set of distinct URLs (CDN cache keys) and can route traffic through the variant path with no experiment running. This 1:1 reproduction keeps the proven behaviour; the upgrade path, verbatim, when it bites: filter the experiments list on , and scope evaluation with so only experiment flags are evaluated and encoded. That version requires knowing your experiment flag keys inside the proxy (a Sanity fetch or config) and has not been battle-tested — which is why it is an appendix, not the prompt. The ph_bootstrap cookie lives 5 minutes ( maxAge: 300 ). A visitor whose assignment changes in PostHog can see up to 5 minutes of staleness; the client also re-syncs on init.

( ). A visitor whose assignment changes in PostHog can see up to 5 minutes of staleness; the client also re-syncs on init. $feature_flag_called dedup. posthog-js deduplicates repeated identical exposure events per session; if your exposure counts look low, check the advanced_feature_flags_dedup_per_session project setting before suspecting the tracker.

posthog-js deduplicates repeated identical exposure events per session; if your exposure counts look low, check the project setting before suspecting the tracker. Server-side flag evaluation costs ~225ms on a cold call (PostHog's own figure for the flags endpoint). The per-instance cache exists to amortise this; it is the latency you pay on the first eligible navigation per visitor per instance.

on a cold call (PostHog's own figure for the flags endpoint). The per-instance cache exists to amortise this; it is the latency you pay on the first eligible navigation per visitor per instance. Rate limit: PostHog's private API allows 480 requests/min shared across your organization. The plugin fetches only on document-open and manual reload; keep it that way in your fetcher (no polling).

Storing the PostHog personal API key in the Studio (e.g. via @sanity/studio-secrets ): a personal API key in a browser context is an org-wide secret exposure. The server route (Part 1) exists precisely to keep phx_… server-side.

(e.g. via ): a personal API key in a browser context is an org-wide secret exposure. The server route (Part 1) exists precisely to keep server-side. Local hashing to assign variants (hash the distinct_id, skip the PostHog call): assignment then drifts from PostHog's own bucketing — analysis attributes visitors to variants they never saw. PostHog must stay the single assignment authority.

(hash the distinct_id, skip the PostHog call): assignment then drifts from PostHog's own bucketing — analysis attributes visitors to variants they never saw. PostHog must stay the single assignment authority. targetRoute string fields with match types: a string route duplicates what the control page reference already encodes, silently drifts when slugs change, and pattern-matching grows hardcoded special cases. The derived model (control variant's slug is the target) cannot drift.

MIT © Roboto Studio

This plugin was extracted from a production implementation and its decisions are documented in docs/decisions/ .

Built with @sanity/plugin-kit.

npm install # install dependencies npm run build # verify-package + pkg-utils build npm test # vitest (exports snapshot + one test per config key) npm run typecheck # tsc --noEmit npm run lint # oxlint

To develop against a real studio, use npm run link-watch and npx yalc add sanity-plugin-posthog-ab-testing in the studio.