PostHog A/B Testing
Page-level A/B testing for Sanity Studio driven by PostHog experiments: map PostHog variants to Sanity pages, with live experiment status, sync, and a kill switch.
By Roboto Studio & Ansh and 3 others
Install command
npm i sanity-plugin-posthog-ab-testing
sanity-plugin-posthog-ab-testing
Page-level A/B testing for Sanity Studio, driven by PostHog experiments. PostHog decides who sees what; Sanity decides what each variant is. This plugin gives editors an A/B test document that maps every PostHog experiment variant to a Sanity page — with live experiment status, one-click variant sync, and a kill switch — and this README gives your runtime everything else as copy-paste prompts for a coding agent.
Unofficial. This plugin is not currently affiliated with or endorsed by PostHog or Sanity — it's built and maintained by Roboto Studio. But we are looking to get this tool made official 🤖❤️🦔
1. What it is
assigns variants rewrites request
PostHog ─────────────────────▶ your server ───────────────────────▶ /test/<flags>/<slug>
(experiment, (proxy/middleware: (variant route: looks up the
traffic split, reads distinct_id, A/B test document in Sanity,
targeting) evaluates flags, renders the mapped page,
sets bootstrap cookie) reports exposure)
│
Sanity A/B test document ┘
(posthogFlagKey → variantKey → page)
The visitor's URL never changes — the proxy rewrites (never redirects) requests for a control page to a variant-rendering route, carrying the evaluated flags in the path.
Ownership split (this is load-bearing; the Studio UI repeats it where editors will look for a percentage field):
|PostHog owns
|Sanity owns
|Variant assignment
|Which page each variant key maps to
|Traffic split percentages
|The
enabled kill switch
|Targeting & scheduling
|Page content itself
|Experiment lifecycle (draft/running/ended)
|—
2. What this plugin does NOT do
- No field-level or block-level experiments. Page-level only: a variant is a whole page document.
- No stats, results, or significance testing. Read results in PostHog.
- No dashboards in the Studio.
- No exposure tracking inside the plugin. The
$feature_flag_calledexposure event is runtime code (Prompt 3) — and it is non-optional if you want PostHog's experiment analysis to work.
- No runtime package. The plugin ships zero runtime code, constants, or helpers. Your runtime is built from the prompts below and belongs to your app.
- No polling of PostHog. Experiments are fetched when an A/B test document opens and when an editor presses Reload — never on an interval (PostHog's private-API rate limit of 480 requests/min is shared across your whole organization).
3. Requirements
- Sanity Studio v5 or v6 (
sanity ^5 || ^6), React
^19.2,
styled-components ^6.1. The package is ESM-only.
- A PostHog project with (or about to have) experiments, and a personal API key (
phx_…) for the server route.
- The runtime prompts target Next.js App Router.
proxy.ts(Prompt 4) requires Next.js 15.5+ (on 15.3–15.4 name it
middleware.ts);
instrumentation-client.ts(Prompt 5) requires Next.js 15.3+. The runtime contract is stated framework-agnostically — any stack that satisfies it works.
- Every page type you map variants to must carry a
slugfield (
slug.current) — the one structural assumption the runtime makes about your pages.
4. PART 1 — Prerequisite: the experiments API route
The plugin cannot talk to PostHog directly: there is no project-token or client-SDK path to experiment metadata (posthog-js#3593) — listing experiments requires a personal API key (
phx_…), which must never reach a browser (it grants access across your whole PostHog organization). So your app hosts a small server route, and the Studio fetches from it. Run this prompt before installing the plugin.
Environment variables for this route:
|Variable
|Example
|Notes
POSTHOG_PERSONAL_API_KEY
phx_…
|Personal API key. Server-only — never
NEXT_PUBLIC_.
POSTHOG_PROJECT_ID
12345
|Numeric project id (PostHog project settings).
SANITY_STUDIO_ORIGINS
https://my-studio.sanity.studio,https://www.sanity.io
|Comma-separated origins allowed via CORS. Needed because a studio on
*.sanity.studio or
www.sanity.io cannot use a relative URL. Leave unset if your Studio is embedded on the same origin.
POSTHOG_API_HOST
https://us.posthog.com
|Optional. The API host (
us.posthog.com /
eu.posthog.com), not the ingestion host (
us.i.posthog.com). Defaults to US.
Prompt 1 — copy the whole block into a coding agent:
You are working in a Next.js App Router project. Create a server route that lists PostHog experiments for a Sanity Studio plugin. It keeps POSTHOG_PERSONAL_API_KEY server-side only. Required env vars (add to .env.local; ask the human for values if missing): POSTHOG_PERSONAL_API_KEY — PostHog personal API key (starts with phx_) POSTHOG_PROJECT_ID — numeric PostHog project id SANITY_STUDIO_ORIGINS — optional, comma-separated Studio origins for CORS POSTHOG_API_HOST — optional, defaults to https://us.posthog.com Create the file `app/api/posthog/experiments/route.ts` with exactly this content: --- app/api/posthog/experiments/route.ts --- import { NextRequest, NextResponse } from 'next/server'; // This type mirrors the `PostHogExperiment` type exported by // sanity-plugin-posthog-ab-testing. It is declared locally on purpose: // server code must not import from a Studio plugin package. If the plugin's // exported type ever changes, this route must change with it. type PostHogExperiment = { id: number; name: string; featureFlagKey: string; status: 'draft' | 'running' | 'paused' | 'exposure_frozen' | 'complete'; variants: { key: string; label?: string; rolloutPercentage?: number }[]; }; const KNOWN_STATUSES = new Set(['draft', 'running', 'paused', 'exposure_frozen', 'complete']); function allowedOrigins(): Set<string> { return new Set( (process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_ORIGINS ?? '') .split(',') .map((origin) => origin.trim()) .filter(Boolean), ); } function corsHeaders(origin: string | null): Record<string, string> { if (origin && allowedOrigins().has(origin)) { return { 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': origin, 'Access-Control-Allow-Methods': 'GET, OPTIONS', 'Access-Control-Allow-Headers': 'Content-Type', Vary: 'Origin', }; } return {}; } export async function OPTIONS(req: NextRequest) { return new NextResponse(null, { status: 204, headers: corsHeaders(req.headers.get('origin')), }); } /** * Normalise PostHog's status to the plugin's 5-state enum. * PostHog documents both `stopped` and `complete` as "ended" — map stopped * to complete. If the response carries no usable status field, derive it * from the experiment dates instead. */ function normaliseStatus(exp: { status?: unknown; start_date?: string | null; end_date?: string | null; }): PostHogExperiment['status'] { if (exp.status === 'stopped') return 'complete'; if (typeof exp.status === 'string' && KNOWN_STATUSES.has(exp.status)) { return exp.status as PostHogExperiment['status']; } // Fallback mapping when no status field is present: if (exp.end_date) return 'complete'; if (exp.start_date) return 'running'; return 'draft'; } /** * Proxy for the PostHog Experiments API, used by the Sanity Studio plugin. * Deliberately NO status filter — the plugin's ended-experiment warning needs * completed experiments in the list. Archived experiments are excluded. */ export async function GET(req: NextRequest) { const cors = corsHeaders(req.headers.get('origin')); const apiKey = process.env.POSTHOG_PERSONAL_API_KEY; const projectId = process.env.POSTHOG_PROJECT_ID; if (!apiKey || !projectId) { return NextResponse.json( { error: 'POSTHOG_PERSONAL_API_KEY and POSTHOG_PROJECT_ID must be configured' }, { status: 500, headers: cors }, ); } // PostHog has separate hosts: us.i.posthog.com (ingestion) vs us.posthog.com // (API). The experiments API lives on the API host. const apiHost = process.env.POSTHOG_API_HOST || 'https://us.posthog.com'; const url = `${apiHost}/api/projects/${projectId}/experiments/?limit=100&archived=false`; try { const res = await fetch(url, { headers: { Authorization: `Bearer ${apiKey}` }, next: { revalidate: 60 }, }); if (!res.ok) { const text = await res.text(); console.error(`PostHog API ${res.status} for ${url}:`, text); return NextResponse.json( { error: `PostHog API error: ${res.status}`, details: text }, { status: res.status, headers: cors }, ); } const data = await res.json(); const experiments: PostHogExperiment[] = (data.results ?? []) .filter((exp: any) => !exp.archived) .map((exp: any) => ({ id: exp.id, name: exp.name, featureFlagKey: exp.feature_flag_key, status: normaliseStatus(exp), variants: exp.parameters?.feature_flag_variants?.map((v: any) => ({ key: v.key, ...(v.name ? { label: v.name } : {}), ...(typeof v.rollout_percentage === 'number' ? { rolloutPercentage: v.rollout_percentage } : {}), })) ?? [], })); return NextResponse.json(experiments, { headers: cors }); } catch (err) { console.error('Failed to fetch PostHog experiments:', err); return NextResponse.json( { error: 'Failed to fetch PostHog experiments' }, { status: 500, headers: cors }, ); } } --- end app/api/posthog/experiments/route.ts --- The response body is a bare JSON array of PostHogExperiment objects. Do not wrap it in an object, do not add a status query filter, and do not remove completed experiments — the Studio plugin needs them to warn editors about ended experiments. Verify: 1. `npx tsc --noEmit` passes. 2. With env vars set and `npm run dev` running: `curl -s http://localhost:3000/api/posthog/experiments | head -c 400` returns a JSON array. If the project has experiments, each entry has keys id, name, featureFlagKey, status, variants — and every status is one of draft | running | paused | exposure_frozen | complete. 3. Temporarily unset POSTHOG_PERSONAL_API_KEY and confirm the route returns HTTP 500 with a JSON error (the Studio treats non-2xx as failure — it must never look like an empty experiments list). Restore the env var afterwards. 4. Report which checks passed and paste one experiment object from check 2 (redact nothing — it contains no secrets).
5. PART 2 — Install & configure the Studio plugin
npm install sanity-plugin-posthog-ab-testing
// sanity.config.ts
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {posthogAbTesting} from 'sanity-plugin-posthog-ab-testing'
export default defineConfig({
// ...
plugins: [
posthogAbTesting({
// Production path: an async fetcher hitting the Part-1 route.
// On *.sanity.studio or www.sanity.io this MUST be an absolute URL
// (and the origin must be listed in SANITY_STUDIO_ORIGINS).
experiments: async () => {
const res = await fetch('https://www.your-site.com/api/posthog/experiments')
if (!res.ok) throw new Error(`Experiments route failed: HTTP ${res.status}`)
return res.json()
},
}),
],
})
The fetcher contract: on failure throw — never swallow errors into
[]. An empty array means "no experiments exist in PostHog", and the plugin renders it that way (a caution card plus a manual flag-key input). A thrown error renders the plugin's own error card with a Retry button. The fetcher must be re-callable and idempotent: it runs when an A/B test document first opens and again on every "Reload experiments".
For demos and tests,
experiments also accepts a static array (no fetch, no loading state):
posthogAbTesting({
experiments: [
{
id: 1,
name: 'Homepage hero',
featureFlagKey: 'homepage-hero',
status: 'running',
variants: [{key: 'control', rolloutPercentage: 50}, {key: 'test', rolloutPercentage: 50}],
},
],
})
Config keys
Every key is honoured (and unit-tested). Everything not listed here is fixed by design — see §6.
|Key
|Default
|What it does
experiments (required)
|—
PostHogExperiment[] or
(client) => Promise<PostHogExperiment[]>. The
client is the Studio's authenticated client (
useClient({apiVersion})).
schemaType
'posthogAbTest'
|Document type name. Set once, before content exists — renaming later orphans documents and breaks the GROQ in your runtime code (it appears in every prompt's query filter).
title
'A/B Test'
|Display title for the document type.
pageTypes
['page']
|Document type(s) the
variants[].page reference can point to. All listed types must carry a
slug.
languageField
|(unset)
|i18n opt-in — see below.
apiVersion
'2026-07-01'
|apiVersion for the client passed to your fetcher.
If you use a custom desk structure, add the document type (your
schemaType value) to it; with the default auto-generated structure it appears automatically.
What the editor gets
- An experiment dropdown fed by your fetcher, with live status badges (Running / Draft / Paused / Enrollment frozen / Ended) and rollout chips.
- A critical warning when an experiment has ended ("…disable this A/B test in Sanity or the winning variant will keep being served") — plus draft, paused, and enrollment-frozen notices.
- An out-of-sync warning that names exactly which variant keys are missing or stale, with a one-click "Add missing variants" button (additive only — it never deletes or overwrites a mapped page).
- Degraded-state handling everywhere: fetch failures, empty experiment lists, deleted experiments, and missing configuration each get their own card — and a manual flag-key input is always reachable. The plugin never hard-blocks editing.
Internationalization (optional)
If your studio uses
@sanity/document-internationalization, pass
languageField: 'language' (or whatever
languageField you configured there). The A/B test schema then gains a hidden, read-only string field of that name so the i18n plugin can manage the document — and you should uncomment the one language-filter line in the shared GROQ query (Prompt 3). When unset, v1 is locale-unaware: no field, no filter.
6. Stored document shape & the GROQ contract
A published A/B test document looks like this:
{
"_type": "posthogAbTest",
"name": "Homepage hero test",
"posthogFlagKey": "homepage-hero",
"enabled": true,
"variants": [
{"_key": "a1b2c3", "variantKey": "control", "page": {"_ref": "page-home"}},
{"_key": "d4e5f6", "variantKey": "test", "page": {"_ref": "page-home-v2"}}
]
}
Field names are fixed and are the contract —
name,
posthogFlagKey,
enabled,
variants,
variants[].variantKey,
variants[].page are exactly what every runtime prompt's GROQ projects. They are deliberately not configurable: renameable fields would make your stored JSON a function of plugin config, and every prompt below would stop being correct as pasted. Also fixed:
- The
controlvariant key — a PostHog convention (PostHog fixes the first variant's key as
control). The runtime's control-page gate keys off it; the Studio warns (warning-level, never blocking) when no
controlvariant is mapped.
- The target route is derived, not stored: the control variant's referenced page slug is the route the test applies to. There is no
targetRoutestring to drift out of sync. Consequence: only routes backed by a referenced page document can be tested — which is exactly the page-level scope.
enableddefaults to
false(tests go live deliberately), and the page reference has
disableNew: true(variant pages should be authored properly, not created in a reference modal).
7. The runtime contract
The prompts in Part 3 are Next.js App Router implementations of this contract. Any framework that satisfies it gets the same behaviour:
- Identity — the server reads the visitor's
distinct_idfrom PostHog's own cookie,
ph_<project_api_key>_posthog, minting a uuidv7 for first-time visitors.
- Server-side evaluation + rewrite — the server evaluates feature flags for that id and rewrites (never redirects) requests for a control page to a variant-rendering route, carrying the evaluated flags in the request (base64url in the path) so the variant route never makes a second flag call.
- Bootstrap cookie — the server sets
ph_bootstrap=
{"distinctID": …, "featureFlags": …}with
maxAge: 300.
- Client bootstrap — the browser initialises
posthog-jswith that payload as its
bootstrapoption, so client and server agree on flags from the first paint: no flicker, no re-evaluation drift.
- Exposure — the client fires
$feature_flag_calledexactly once per view with
$feature_flagand
$feature_flag_response. Without this event PostHog silently drops the visitor from experiment analysis.
- Control-page rule — the A/B test applies only when the visitor requests the control page. Direct navigation to a non-control variant's own URL renders that page normally; visitors are never redirected to their assigned variant.
8. PART 3 — Build the runtime
Run the prompts in order. The app compiles and has a checkable behaviour after every prompt. (The order is deliberate: the variant route comes before the proxy so the proxy's rewrite target exists and every step is verifiable.)
Prompt 2 — Shared runtime foundations
Two tiny modules with no observable behaviour of their own (the Verify is honestly just a typecheck).
lib/ab-testing.ts is the single source of truth for the cookie names and the
control key — every later prompt imports from it; nothing restates the constants.
You are working in a Next.js App Router project (15.3+) that uses PostHog. If NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_KEY is not set, ask the human before continuing. Install dependencies (posthog-js is used by later prompts — installing it here keeps every subsequent prompt compiling on a fresh project): npm install posthog-node posthog-js Required env (add to .env.local if missing): NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_KEY — the PostHog project API key (starts with phc_) NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_HOST — e.g. https://us.i.posthog.com (the ingestion host) Create the file `lib/ab-testing.ts` with exactly this content: --- lib/ab-testing.ts --- /** * PostHog-driven A/B testing utilities. * * PostHog controls: variant assignment, traffic split, experiment lifecycle. * Sanity controls: which page content to show for each variant. * * distinct_id is read from PostHog's own cookie: ph_{project_key}_posthog * Feature flags are bootstrapped via a cookie set by the proxy/middleware. */ /** Cookie name for bootstrapped PostHog feature flags (set by the proxy) */ export const PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE = 'ph_bootstrap'; /** * PostHog fixes the first experiment variant's key as `control`. The variant * route's control-page gate and the devtools import this — never restate the * literal elsewhere. */ export const CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY = 'control'; /** * PostHog stores the distinct_id in a cookie named `ph_{project_key}_posthog`. * Use this to read the user's distinct_id from the PostHog cookie. */ export function getPostHogCookieName(): string { return `ph_${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_KEY}_posthog`; } --- end lib/ab-testing.ts --- Create the file `lib/posthog-server.ts` with exactly this content: --- lib/posthog-server.ts --- import { PostHog } from 'posthog-node'; /** * Create a PostHog server-side client. * * Returns a new instance each call — server functions in Next.js are * short-lived, so events must be sent immediately (flushAt: 1, * flushInterval: 0). Always call `await client.shutdown()` when done. */ export default function PostHogClient() { const key = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_KEY; if (!key) return null; return new PostHog(key, { host: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_HOST || 'https://us.i.posthog.com', flushAt: 1, flushInterval: 0, }); } --- end lib/posthog-server.ts --- Every other A/B-testing file imports PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE, CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY, and getPostHogCookieName from `lib/ab-testing` — do not re-export them from anywhere else. Verify: 1. `npx tsc --noEmit` passes. (These are pure setup modules — the typecheck is the whole verification for this step.) 2. Report the result.
Prompt 3 — Variant route + exposure tracker
"Render the assigned variant and report exposure" is one capability. Two behaviours here are load-bearing: the control-page-only rule (a visitor navigating directly to a non-control variant's URL sees that page normally — never their assigned variant), and the exposure event —
$feature_flag_called plus
register super-properties are what make PostHog's experiment analysis attribute the visitor to a variant. The tracker is not optional.
You are working in a Next.js App Router project (15.3+). Prerequisite: Prompt 2 has been run — `lib/ab-testing.ts` exists and exports PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE, CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY, and getPostHogCookieName. If it does not exist, STOP and report it. This project renders pages from Sanity "page" documents (or equivalents). You will need two existing host helpers; find them before writing files and use their real import paths: - a Sanity fetch helper that runs a GROQ query with params (e.g. sanityFetch from next-sanity, or a client.fetch wrapper). Note its return shape: next-sanity's sanityFetch resolves to `{ data }`; a plain client.fetch wrapper returns the query result directly. - a function that loads one renderable page document by its slug (called fetchPageBySlug below) If the project has nothing equivalent, STOP and report what is missing. Create the file `sanity/queries/ab-test.ts` with this content: --- sanity/queries/ab-test.ts --- /** * The A/B test GROQ contract. Field names are fixed by the Studio plugin * (sanity-plugin-posthog-ab-testing). If you configured a custom schemaType, * change "posthogAbTest" below — nowhere else. */ export const AB_TEST_BY_SLUG_QUERY = ` *[_type == "posthogAbTest" && enabled == true // && language == $language // OPTIONAL: uncomment when using languageField, // and pass $language wherever this query runs && $slug in variants[].page->slug.current][0]{ _id, name, posthogFlagKey, "variantMap": variants[]{ "key": variantKey, "slug": page->slug.current } } `; --- end sanity/queries/ab-test.ts --- Create the file `components/ab-test-tracker.tsx` with exactly this content: --- components/ab-test-tracker.tsx --- 'use client'; import { useEffect, useRef } from 'react'; import posthog from 'posthog-js'; interface ABTestTrackerProps { flagKey: string; variant: string; } /** * Reports A/B test participation to PostHog. * * Sends `$feature_flag_called` so PostHog can attribute this user to a variant * in experiment analysis. Also sets super properties so all subsequent events * (CTA clicks, form views) carry the experiment context. * * NON-OPTIONAL: without this event PostHog silently drops the visitor from * experiment analysis. */ export function ABTestTracker({ flagKey, variant }: ABTestTrackerProps) { const tracked = useRef(false); useEffect(() => { if (!posthog.__loaded || tracked.current) return; tracked.current = true; // Tell PostHog which variant this user saw — the experiment exposure event posthog.capture('$feature_flag_called', { $feature_flag: flagKey, $feature_flag_response: variant, }); // Register super properties — all subsequent events carry the experiment info posthog.register({ ab_test_flag: flagKey, ab_variant: variant, }); }, [flagKey, variant]); return null; } --- end components/ab-test-tracker.tsx --- Create the variant route at `app/test/[variant]/[...slug]/page.tsx`. IMPORTANT: if the project's Sanity-driven pages live in a route group (e.g. `app/(main)/[slug]`), create it inside the same group (`app/(main)/test/[variant]/[...slug]/page.tsx`) so variant pages get the same layout. Content: --- app/test/[variant]/[...slug]/page.tsx --- import { cache } from 'react'; import { notFound } from 'next/navigation'; import { ABTestTracker } from '@/components/ab-test-tracker'; import { CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY } from '@/lib/ab-testing'; import { AB_TEST_BY_SLUG_QUERY } from '@/sanity/queries/ab-test'; // TODO(host): replace with this project's real Sanity fetch helper import. import { sanityFetch } from '@/sanity/lib/fetch'; // TODO(host): replace with this project's real "load one page by slug" helper. import { fetchPageBySlug } from '@/sanity/lib/fetch'; type ABTestParams = { variant: string; slug: string[] }; type ABTestResult = { posthogFlagKey: string | null; variantMap: { key: string | null; slug: string | null }[] | null; } | null; /** Decode the base64url-encoded flags parameter from the proxy rewrite. */ function decodeFlags(encoded: string): Record<string, string> { try { return JSON.parse(Buffer.from(encoded, 'base64url').toString('utf-8')); } catch { return {}; } } /** * Convert the URL slug path to the format stored in Sanity's slug.current. * The homepage travels as '_home'; other pages store slugs without a leading * slash. TODO(host): adjust if this project stores slugs differently. */ function toSanitySlug(slugPath: string): string { return slugPath === '_home' ? '/' : slugPath; } /** * Resolve which page to display for this A/B test variant. * Wrapped with React.cache() to deduplicate across generateMetadata + render. */ const resolveVariantPage = cache(async (params: ABTestParams) => { const slugPath = params.slug.join('/'); const flags = decodeFlags(params.variant); const pageSlug = toSanitySlug(slugPath); // next-sanity's sanityFetch resolves to `{ data }`. TODO(host): if this // project's fetch helper returns the query result directly (a client.fetch // wrapper), change this to `const abTest = (await ...) as ABTestResult`. const { data } = await sanityFetch({ query: AB_TEST_BY_SLUG_QUERY, params: { slug: pageSlug }, }); const abTest = data as ABTestResult; // No active test for this slug — render the requested page normally if (!abTest?.variantMap || !abTest.posthogFlagKey) { const page = await fetchPageBySlug(pageSlug); return { page, slugPath, flagKey: null, variant: null }; } // CONTROL-PAGE RULE: only apply A/B logic when the visitor requested the // control page. If they navigated directly to a non-control variant page, // render that page normally — never redirect them to their assigned variant. const controlEntry = abTest.variantMap.find((v) => v.key === CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY); const isControlPage = controlEntry?.slug === pageSlug; if (!isControlPage) { const page = await fetchPageBySlug(pageSlug); return { page, slugPath, flagKey: null, variant: null }; } const flagValue = flags[abTest.posthogFlagKey]; const variantEntry = abTest.variantMap.find((v) => v.key === flagValue); const resolvedSlug = variantEntry?.slug ?? controlEntry?.slug; const resolvedVariant = variantEntry && flagValue ? flagValue : CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY; if (!resolvedSlug) { const page = await fetchPageBySlug(pageSlug); return { page, slugPath, flagKey: null, variant: null }; } const page = await fetchPageBySlug(resolvedSlug); return { page, slugPath, flagKey: abTest.posthogFlagKey, variant: resolvedVariant }; }); export async function generateMetadata(props: { params: Promise<ABTestParams> }) { const params = await props.params; const { page, slugPath } = await resolveVariantPage(params); if (!page) return {}; const canonicalSlug = slugPath === '_home' ? '/' : slugPath; // TODO(host): build metadata from `page` with this project's metadata helper, // using canonicalSlug (the ORIGINAL requested URL) as the canonical — never // the variant page's own slug. return {}; } export default async function ABTestPage(props: { params: Promise<ABTestParams> }) { const params = await props.params; const { page, flagKey, variant } = await resolveVariantPage(params); if (!page) notFound(); return ( <> {flagKey && variant && <ABTestTracker flagKey={flagKey} variant={variant} />} {/* TODO(host): render `page` with the exact component tree the normal page route uses (blocks renderer, structured data, etc.). */} </> ); } --- end app/test/[variant]/[...slug]/page.tsx --- Fill in every TODO(host) using this project's real helpers. Do not add redirects. Do not "improve" the control-page rule — it is what makes direct navigation to variant URLs safe. Verify: 1. `npx tsc --noEmit` passes. 2. `npm run dev`, then open http://localhost:3000/test/e30/<some-existing-page-slug> ("e30" is base64url for "{}" — no flags). The page renders exactly as it does at its normal URL. Repeat with /test/e30/_home for the homepage. 3. If a Sanity A/B test document exists with a control page: open /test/<flags>/<non-control-variant-slug> where <flags> assigns that experiment — the non-control page still renders AS ITSELF (control-page rule). 4. Report which checks passed and which TODO(host) substitutions you made.
Prompt 4 — The proxy
This is the entry point: it reads the visitor's PostHog identity, evaluates their flags server-side, and rewrites control-page requests to the variant route — the URL never changes. Two behaviours here are load-bearing and easy to lose: the flag cache is per-process and best-effort (on serverless it resets per instance — it's a cost saver, never a correctness dependency), and the flags travel base64url-encoded in the rewritten path specifically so the variant route never makes a second flag call.
You are working in a Next.js App Router project. Prerequisites: Prompt 2 has been run — `lib/ab-testing.ts` (exporting PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE and getPostHogCookieName) and `lib/posthog-server.ts` (default-exporting PostHogClient) exist. Prompt 3 has been run — the /test/[variant]/[...slug] route exists. If either is missing, STOP and report it. Install dependencies: npm install posthog-node uuidv7 Required env (already set if Prompt 2 was verified): NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_KEY, NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_HOST. Create the file `proxy.ts` at the project root with exactly this content. If this project is on Next.js <15.5, name the file `middleware.ts` and rename the exported function to `middleware`. If a middleware/proxy already exists, merge this logic in AFTER any auth or redirect logic and BEFORE any response is returned, keeping this file's matcher exclusions. --- proxy.ts --- import { NextRequest, NextResponse } from 'next/server'; import { uuidv7 } from 'uuidv7'; import PostHogClient from '@/lib/posthog-server'; import { PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE, getPostHogCookieName } from '@/lib/ab-testing'; export const config = { // Exclude static assets, images, files, the Studio, and API routes. matcher: [ '/((?!_next/static|_next/image|favicon.ico|.*\\.(?:svg|png|jpg|jpeg|gif|webp)$|studio|api).*)', ], }; // --- In-process flag cache --- // Best-effort only: per-instance, resets on every deploy/restart, and on // serverless each instance has its own copy. It exists to avoid one PostHog // API call per navigation for the same visitor — correctness never depends // on a hit. TTL 5 minutes, capped at 10k entries. const FLAG_CACHE_TTL_MS = 5 * 60 * 1000; const flagCache = new Map< string, { flags: Record<string, string | boolean>; expiresAt: number } >(); function getCachedFlags(distinctId: string) { const entry = flagCache.get(distinctId); if (!entry) return null; if (Date.now() > entry.expiresAt) { flagCache.delete(distinctId); return null; } return entry.flags; } function setCachedFlags( distinctId: string, flags: Record<string, string | boolean>, ) { if (flagCache.size > 10000) { const firstKey = flagCache.keys().next().value; if (firstKey) flagCache.delete(firstKey); } flagCache.set(distinctId, { flags, expiresAt: Date.now() + FLAG_CACHE_TTL_MS }); } /** Read distinct_id from PostHog's own cookie (ph_<project_key>_posthog). */ function getDistinctId(request: NextRequest): string | null { const phCookie = request.cookies.get(getPostHogCookieName())?.value; if (!phCookie) return null; try { return JSON.parse(phCookie).distinct_id ?? null; } catch { return null; } } /** Any path segment containing a dot is a file (sitemap.xml, robots.txt, ...). */ function isFileLikePath(pathname: string): boolean { return pathname.split('/').some((segment) => segment.includes('.')); } /** * Denylist: which routes participate in A/B testing. File-like paths and * dedicated route trees are excluded; everything else is treated as an * eligible Sanity-driven page route. /studio and /api are already excluded * by config.matcher. */ function isAbTestEligible(pathname: string): boolean { if (isFileLikePath(pathname)) return false; // TODO(host): list every route tree that is NOT rendered from Sanity page // documents (e.g. '/blog', '/search', '/account'). '/test' must always be // listed — it is the variant route itself. Include '/' too if your homepage // is not a Sanity page, or visitors with a variant assignment will hit a // rewrite that 404s on the homepage. const dedicatedRoutes = ['/test']; for (const route of dedicatedRoutes) { if (pathname === route || pathname.startsWith(`${route}/`)) return false; } return true; } export async function proxy(request: NextRequest) { const { pathname } = request.nextUrl; const requestHeaders = new Headers(request.headers); if (!isAbTestEligible(pathname)) { return NextResponse.next({ request: { headers: requestHeaders } }); } // --- Identity: reuse PostHog's cookie, or mint a uuidv7 for new visitors --- let distinctId = getDistinctId(request); const isNewUser = !distinctId; if (!distinctId) distinctId = uuidv7(); requestHeaders.set('x-ph-distinct-id', distinctId); // --- Evaluate flags server-side (cache first) --- let flags: Record<string, string | boolean> = {}; const cached = getCachedFlags(distinctId); if (cached) { flags = cached; } else { const posthog = PostHogClient(); if (posthog) { try { flags = await posthog.getAllFlags(distinctId); setCachedFlags(distinctId, flags); } catch { // Flag evaluation failed — serve the page without A/B testing. } finally { await posthog.shutdown(); } } } // Multivariate experiment flags return variant strings; boolean flags are // ordinary feature flags and are ignored here. const experimentFlags: Record<string, string> = {}; for (const key of Object.keys(flags).sort()) { const value = flags[key]; if (typeof value === 'string') experimentFlags[key] = value; } const bootstrapPayload = JSON.stringify({ distinctID: distinctId, featureFlags: flags, }); const bootstrapCookie = { sameSite: 'lax' as const, path: '/', maxAge: 60 * 5, }; // --- Rewrite (never redirect) to the variant route --- // Flags ride base64url-encoded in the path so the variant route makes no // second PostHog call, and so the rewritten URL is a stable cache key. if (Object.keys(experimentFlags).length > 0) { const url = request.nextUrl.clone(); const slug = pathname === '/' ? '_home' : pathname.slice(1); const flagsParam = Buffer.from(JSON.stringify(experimentFlags)).toString('base64url'); url.pathname = `/test/${flagsParam}/${slug}`; const response = NextResponse.rewrite(url, { request: { headers: requestHeaders } }); response.cookies.set(PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE, bootstrapPayload, bootstrapCookie); return response; } // --- No experiment flags: pass through, still bootstrap the client --- const response = NextResponse.next({ request: { headers: requestHeaders } }); if (Object.keys(flags).length > 0 || isNewUser) { response.cookies.set(PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE, bootstrapPayload, bootstrapCookie); } return response; } --- end proxy.ts --- Do not add locale handling, redirects, or extra cookies to this file. Do not change the rewrite to a redirect — the visitor's URL must never change. Verify: 1. `npx tsc --noEmit` passes. 2. `npm run dev`, then `curl -sI http://localhost:3000/robots.txt` — response has no `set-cookie: ph_bootstrap` header (file-like paths are exempt). 3. `curl -sI http://localhost:3000/` — response HAS a `set-cookie: ph_bootstrap=...` header containing `distinctID` (new visitor bootstrap). 4. With a running PostHog experiment whose control page slug exists in Sanity: open the control URL in an incognito window. The address bar shows the control URL, the content is the assigned variant's page, and DevTools → Application shows the ph_bootstrap cookie with a string-valued entry for the experiment's flag key. 5. Report which checks passed and paste the ph_bootstrap cookie value from check 3.
Prompt 5 — Client bootstrap
The anti-flicker half. The proxy wrote
ph_bootstrap; this file reads it and hands it to
posthog.init as the
bootstrap option, so the client starts with the same flags the server rendered with — no flicker, no client re-evaluation drift. The
bootstrap option is the load-bearing line; the rest is ordinary PostHog config.
You are working in a Next.js App Router project (15.3+ — instrumentation-client.ts requires it). Prerequisite: Prompt 2 has been run (`lib/ab-testing.ts` exists). If this project already initialises posthog-js somewhere (instrumentation-client.ts, a provider component, or a layout), MERGE the bootstrap logic below into that init instead of creating a second init — posthog.init must run exactly once. Install dependencies (if not present): npm install posthog-js Create (or merge into) the file `instrumentation-client.ts` at the project root: --- instrumentation-client.ts --- import posthog from 'posthog-js'; import { PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE } from '@/lib/ab-testing'; // instrumentation-client.ts only runs in the browser (Next.js 15.3+) // — no `typeof window` guard needed. // Read bootstrapped flags + distinctID from the proxy's cookie let bootstrap: | { distinctID?: string; featureFlags?: Record<string, string | boolean>; } | undefined; try { const cookies = document.cookie.split('; '); const bootstrapCookie = cookies.find((c) => c.startsWith(`${PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE}=`), ); if (bootstrapCookie) { bootstrap = JSON.parse( decodeURIComponent(bootstrapCookie.split('=').slice(1).join('=')), ); } } catch { // Invalid cookie — proceed without bootstrap } if (process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_KEY) { posthog.init(process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_KEY, { api_host: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_POSTHOG_HOST || 'https://us.i.posthog.com', defaults: '2026-01-30', capture_exceptions: true, capture_pageview: 'history_change', capture_pageleave: true, persistence: 'localStorage+cookie', debug: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development', ...(bootstrap && { bootstrap }), }); } --- end instrumentation-client.ts --- If merging into an existing init: keep the existing options and add ONLY the cookie-read block and the `...(bootstrap && { bootstrap })` spread. The `bootstrap` option is the entire point of this file. Verify: 1. `npx tsc --noEmit` passes. 2. `npm run dev`, load http://localhost:3000/ in a browser, and in the console run `document.cookie.includes('ph_bootstrap')` → true, and `posthog.get_distinct_id()` → equals the `distinctID` value inside the ph_bootstrap cookie (client and server agree on identity). 3. With a running experiment: `posthog.getFeatureFlag('<flag-key>')` in the console returns the same variant string that appears in the ph_bootstrap cookie — with NO extra /decide network request needed before it resolves. 4. Human check (cannot be automated): with a running experiment, reload the control page — the variant content is correct on first paint, with no flash of control content. 5. Report which checks passed.
9. Verify the full loop
The definition of "working". With a running PostHog experiment whose
control variant maps to an existing page:
- Incognito visit to the control page shows the assigned variant's content with the URL unchanged (rewrite, not redirect).
ph_bootstrapcookie is present, containing
distinctIDand a string-valued entry for the experiment's flag key.
- Exactly one
$feature_flag_calledevent appears in the network tab, with
$feature_flagand a matching
$feature_flag_response.
- Direct navigation to a non-control variant's own slug renders that page normally (control-page rule).
- No content flicker on first paint (bootstrap working).
If any point fails, the prompt that owns that behaviour (1–2: Prompt 4; 3: Prompt 3; 4: Prompt 3; 5: Prompt 5) is where to look.
Appendix A — Optional: devtools overlay
Not for production. This panel is the only way to QA an assignment without burning your own bucket: override a flag, clear overrides, reset identity, and inspect the bootstrap cookie. Gate it however you gate internal tooling (env flag, cookie, non-production build) — the prompt defaults to development-only.
You are working in a Next.js App Router project. Prerequisites: Prompts 2 and 5 have been run (`lib/ab-testing.ts` exists; posthog-js is initialised). If not, STOP and report it. Create the file `components/ab-test-devtools.tsx` with exactly this content: --- components/ab-test-devtools.tsx --- 'use client'; import { useCallback, useEffect, useState } from 'react'; import posthog from 'posthog-js'; import { CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY, PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE, getPostHogCookieName, } from '@/lib/ab-testing'; interface ABTestInfo { distinctId: string | null; flags: Record<string, string>; posthogLoaded: boolean; activeTest: { flagKey: string; variant: string } | null; } function getCookie(name: string): string | null { if (typeof document === 'undefined') return null; const match = document.cookie.split('; ').find((row) => row.startsWith(`${name}=`)); return match ? match.split('=')[1] : null; } function deleteCookie(name: string) { document.cookie = `${name}=; path=/; expires=Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:00 GMT`; } const panel: React.CSSProperties = { background: '#1a1a2e', color: '#e0e0e0', border: '1px solid #333', borderRadius: 12, padding: 16, width: 360, maxHeight: '90vh', overflowY: 'auto', fontFamily: 'monospace', fontSize: 13, boxShadow: '0 4px 20px rgba(0,0,0,0.5)', }; const label: React.CSSProperties = { color: '#888', marginBottom: 4, fontSize: 11 }; const section: React.CSSProperties = { marginBottom: 12 }; const mono: React.CSSProperties = { fontSize: 11, wordBreak: 'break-all', background: '#111', padding: 6, borderRadius: 4, }; const input: React.CSSProperties = { flex: 1, padding: '4px 8px', borderRadius: 4, border: '1px solid #444', fontSize: 12, fontFamily: 'monospace', background: '#111', color: '#e0e0e0', }; const btn = (background: string): React.CSSProperties => ({ border: 'none', borderRadius: 4, cursor: 'pointer', fontSize: 12, background, color: 'white', padding: '6px 12px', flex: 1, }); export function ABTestDevtools() { const [isOpen, setIsOpen] = useState(false); const [info, setInfo] = useState<ABTestInfo>({ distinctId: null, flags: {}, posthogLoaded: false, activeTest: null, }); const [overrideFlag, setOverrideFlag] = useState(''); const [overrideVariant, setOverrideVariant] = useState(''); useEffect(() => { // Read distinct_id from PostHog's own cookie let distinctId: string | null = null; const phCookie = getCookie(getPostHogCookieName()); if (phCookie) { try { distinctId = JSON.parse(decodeURIComponent(phCookie)).distinct_id; } catch {} } // Read bootstrapped flags from the proxy cookie const bootstrapCookie = getCookie(PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE); const flags: Record<string, string> = {}; try { if (bootstrapCookie) { const parsed = JSON.parse(decodeURIComponent(bootstrapCookie)); for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(parsed.featureFlags ?? {})) { if (typeof value === 'string') flags[key] = value; } } } catch {} // Check for an active test from super properties const superProps = posthog.__loaded ? (posthog.persistence?.properties?.() ?? {}) : {}; const activeTest = superProps.ab_test_flag && superProps.ab_variant ? { flagKey: superProps.ab_test_flag, variant: superProps.ab_variant } : null; setInfo({ distinctId, flags, posthogLoaded: !!posthog.__loaded, activeTest }); }, []); const handleOverride = useCallback(() => { if (!overrideFlag || !overrideVariant || !posthog.__loaded) return; posthog.featureFlags.override({ [overrideFlag]: overrideVariant }); window.location.reload(); }, [overrideFlag, overrideVariant]); const handleClearFlags = () => { if (posthog.__loaded) posthog.featureFlags.override(false); deleteCookie(PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE); window.location.reload(); }; const handleResetIdentity = () => { deleteCookie(getPostHogCookieName()); deleteCookie(PH_BOOTSTRAP_COOKIE); if (posthog.__loaded) posthog.reset(); window.location.reload(); }; if (!isOpen) { return ( <div style={{ position: 'fixed', bottom: 16, right: 16, zIndex: 99999 }}> <button onClick={() => setIsOpen(true)} style={{ ...panel, width: 'auto', padding: '8px 12px', cursor: 'pointer' }}> A/B [{info.activeTest?.variant ?? '—'}] </button> </div> ); } return ( <div style={{ position: 'fixed', bottom: 16, right: 16, zIndex: 99999 }}> <div style={panel}> <div style={{ display: 'flex', justifyContent: 'space-between', marginBottom: 12 }}> <strong>A/B Test Devtools</strong> <button onClick={() => setIsOpen(false)} style={{ background: 'none', border: 'none', color: '#888', cursor: 'pointer', fontSize: 16 }} > x </button> </div> <div style={{ ...label, marginBottom: 10 }}> PostHog: {info.posthogLoaded ? 'Connected' : 'Not loaded'} </div> <div style={section}> <div style={label}>Distinct ID</div> <div style={mono}>{info.distinctId || '—'}</div> </div> {info.activeTest ? ( <div style={{ ...section, ...mono, padding: 12 }}> <div style={label}>Active Experiment</div> <div style={{ fontWeight: 'bold', marginBottom: 4 }}>{info.activeTest.flagKey}</div> <span style={{ padding: '3px 10px', borderRadius: 4, fontWeight: 'bold', background: info.activeTest.variant === CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY ? '#4a3a2d' : '#2d4a2d', color: info.activeTest.variant === CONTROL_VARIANT_KEY ? '#cfaa6f' : '#6fcf6f', }} > {info.activeTest.variant} </span> </div> ) : ( <div style={{ ...section, color: '#666', fontStyle: 'italic', textAlign: 'center' }}> No active A/B test on this page </div> )} {Object.keys(info.flags).length > 0 && ( <div style={section}> <div style={label}>PostHog Feature Flags</div> <div style={{ ...mono, padding: 8 }}> {Object.entries(info.flags).map(([key, value]) => ( <div key={key} style={{ marginBottom: 2 }}> <span style={{ color: '#6fcf6f' }}>{key}</span>: {value} </div> ))} </div> </div> )} <div style={{ borderTop: '1px solid #333', marginBottom: 12, paddingTop: 12 }}> <strong style={{ fontSize: 11, color: '#aaa' }}>CONTROLS</strong> </div> <div style={section}> <div style={label}>Override Feature Flag</div> <div style={{ display: 'flex', gap: 4, marginBottom: 4 }}> <input type="text" value={overrideFlag} onChange={(e) => setOverrideFlag(e.target.value)} placeholder="flag-key" style={input} /> <input type="text" value={overrideVariant} onChange={(e) => setOverrideVariant(e.target.value)} placeholder="variant" style={input} /> </div> <button onClick={handleOverride} style={{ ...btn('#2563eb'), width: '100%' }}> Override & Reload </button> </div> <div style={{ display: 'flex', gap: 4 }}> <button onClick={handleClearFlags} style={btn('#7c3aed')}> Clear Flag Overrides </button> <button onClick={handleResetIdentity} style={btn('#dc2626')}> Reset Identity </button> </div> </div> </div> ); } --- end components/ab-test-devtools.tsx --- Mount it development-only in the root layout (adjust the path to this project's root layout): {process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' && <ABTestDevtools />} Verify: 1. `npx tsc --noEmit` passes. 2. `npm run dev`, open any page — the "A/B [—]" button appears bottom-right; opening it shows the distinct id and (if the proxy is live) the bootstrapped flags. 3. Enter a real experiment flag key and any variant key, press "Override & Reload" — the page reloads showing that variant's content. "Clear Flag Overrides" restores the real assignment. "Reset Identity" produces a new distinct id on reload. 4. Report which checks passed.
Appendix B — Non-obvious behaviours & limitations
- The proxy's flag cache is per-instance and best-effort. It resets on every deploy/restart, and on serverless every instance has its own copy. It only saves PostHog API calls; correctness never depends on a hit.
- Cache-key cardinality.
getAllFlags(distinctId)evaluates all flags per visitor, and the rewritten path embeds all string-valued flags — so unrelated multivariate flags inflate the set of distinct
/test/<flags>/…URLs (CDN cache keys) and can route traffic through the variant path with no experiment running. This 1:1 reproduction keeps the proven behaviour; the upgrade path, verbatim, when it bites: filter the experiments list on
metadata.has_experiment, and scope evaluation with
evaluateFlags(distinctId, {flagKeys})so only experiment flags are evaluated and encoded. That version requires knowing your experiment flag keys inside the proxy (a Sanity fetch or config) and has not been battle-tested — which is why it is an appendix, not the prompt.
- The
ph_bootstrapcookie lives 5 minutes (
maxAge: 300). A visitor whose assignment changes in PostHog can see up to 5 minutes of staleness; the client also re-syncs on init.
$feature_flag_calleddedup. posthog-js deduplicates repeated identical exposure events per session; if your exposure counts look low, check the
advanced_feature_flags_dedup_per_sessionproject setting before suspecting the tracker.
- Server-side flag evaluation costs ~225ms on a cold call (PostHog's own figure for the flags endpoint). The per-instance cache exists to amortise this; it is the latency you pay on the first eligible navigation per visitor per instance.
- Rate limit: PostHog's private API allows 480 requests/min shared across your organization. The plugin fetches only on document-open and manual reload; keep it that way in your fetcher (no polling).
Appendix C — Prior art we rejected and why
- Storing the PostHog personal API key in the Studio (e.g. via
@sanity/studio-secrets): a personal API key in a browser context is an org-wide secret exposure. The server route (Part 1) exists precisely to keep
phx_…server-side.
- Local hashing to assign variants (hash the distinct_id, skip the PostHog call): assignment then drifts from PostHog's own bucketing — analysis attributes visitors to variants they never saw. PostHog must stay the single assignment authority.
targetRoutestring fields with match types: a string route duplicates what the control page reference already encodes, silently drifts when slugs change, and pattern-matching grows hardcoded special cases. The derived model (control variant's slug is the target) cannot drift.
License / Develop
This plugin was extracted from a production implementation and its decisions are documented in
docs/decisions/.
Built with @sanity/plugin-kit.
npm install # install dependencies
npm run build # verify-package + pkg-utils build
npm test # vitest (exports snapshot + one test per config key)
npm run typecheck # tsc --noEmit
npm run lint # oxlint
To develop against a real studio, use
npm run link-watch and
npx yalc add sanity-plugin-posthog-ab-testing in the studio.
Development
dev-studio/ is a vanilla Studio test harness that consumes the built
dist/ output and covers every editor state via switchable fixtures (
SANITY_STUDIO_AB_FIXTURE=static|empty|throwing|slow|route). Run
npm run build at the repo root, then
cd dev-studio && npm install && npm run dev — see dev-studio/README.md for the fixture modes and observation checklist.