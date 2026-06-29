AI Picture Editor is a browser-based image editing workspace for prompt-driven photo changes. The product lets users upload a JPG, PNG, or WebP image, describe an edit in plain English, and generate results for workflows such as background removal, object cleanup, background replacement, old-photo restoration, style transfer, portrait retouching, and image enhancement.

The public app is built with Next.js App Router and a reusable marketing-page system. The homepage is assembled from structured sections including hero content, prompt templates, feature showcases, how-it-works steps, use cases, trust notes, prompt-writing tips, FAQ, CTA, and SEO footer copy. That structure makes the project a good fit for Sanity because each part can be modeled as editable content rather than hard-coded as one long page.

I am using Sanity as the content layer for the product presentation and the supporting materials around the editor: homepage sections, prompt-template metadata, before/after demo descriptions, FAQ entries, privacy notes, tutorial copy, and SEO content. The goal is to let product and content updates happen in Sanity Studio while the Next.js frontend stays focused on upload handling, prompt submission, generation state, and rendering the edited image results.

The project needs content that changes often: new edit presets, example prompts, demo galleries, capability cards, localized landing pages, and educational pages that explain how to write better prompts. Sanity Content Lake gives the project a cleaner workflow for reviewing and reusing those pieces across the homepage, future docs pages, and category-specific pages for background removal, restoration, and product-photo editing.

The next step is to expand the Sanity Studio schema with richer demo objects, before/after image pairs, prompt collections, and localized tutorial entries. I also plan to document more of the implementation in Sanity, including how the frontend maps structured content into reusable landing-page components and how the editor workspace keeps the AI generation flow separate from the content-management workflow.